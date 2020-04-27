  • Login / Register
Mahindra Alturas G4 BS6 Launched, Prices Hiked By A Lakh!

Published On Apr 27, 2020 03:14 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Alturas G4

It is still available in two variants: 2WD and 4WD

  • Prices have gone up by Rs 99,000 across both variants

  • Powered by the same 2.2-litre diesel engine (180PS/420Nm).

  • Features a sunroof and dual-zone climate control.

  • Continues to rival the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.

Mahindra launched the BS6 versions of the XUV300 and KUV100 NXT recently. It has now launched the BS6 version of its flagship 7-seater SUV, the Alturas G4. It is still offered in two variants: 2WD and 4WD. Let’s take a look at the revised price list:

Variant

BS4 Price (Ex-showroom Delhi)

BS6 Price (Ex-showroom)

Difference

2WD

Rs 27.70 lakh

Rs 28.69 lakh

Rs 99,000

4WD

Rs 30.70 lakh

Rs 31.69 lakh

Rs 99,000

As seen in the table, the prices of the SUV have gone up uniformly by Rs 99,000 across both variants. This price increase fits in the range expected with the BS6 upgrade.

The SUV is powered by the same 2.2-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine, albeit in BS6 guise, and comes mated to the same 7-speed AT gearbox. It continues to develop 180PS of power and 420Nm of torque as in its BS4 avatar.

Also Read: Mahindra KUV100 NXT BS6 Launched. Priced From Rs 5.54 Lakh

Mahindra offers the Alturas G4 with features such as a sunroof, 8-way adjustable driver seat, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, and 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Standard safety features include ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 BS6 Diesel Launched, No Price Hike!

The Alturas G4 continues to take on the likes of the BS6 Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. It will also rival some of the monocoque SUVs such as the Honda CR-V, Skoda Kodiaq, and Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace.

Read More on : Mahindra Alturas G4 Automatic

