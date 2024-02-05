Bharat Mobility Expo To Be Held Annually–Could It Replace The Auto Expo?

Published On Feb 05, 2024 12:55 PM By Sonny

The new mobility expo is here to stay following its initial success and impressive turnout from both exhibitors and visitors

The first-ever Bharat Mobility Global Expo appears to have been a big success as it has been confirmed to become an annual affair by Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry. It was a three day affair, from February 1 to February 3, held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

In a press conference following the expo, Goyal stated "Every year now, Bharat Expo is going to be an institution and we're all going to work together to make this an annual event which will help demonstrate the India story to the people of India."

The first Bharat Mobility Expo had the participation and collaboration of numerous Indian industries, associations and ministries, covering all aspects of mobility. This included car makers, component manufacturers, the steel industry, the material recycling association, as well as numerous start-ups.

The Bharat Expo is said to become a stage for both Indian and global companies to showcase new products and technologies. Given that this debut event was put together in less than three months, there is a lot of promise if it were to be planned more extensively.

What About The Auto Expo?

Until now, India’s premiere automotive event was the biennial Auto Expo. It had become a bit lacklustre with reduced participation from carmakers other than Maruti, Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra over the last few editions. The newly introduced Bharat Mobility Expo promises to attract more participation across the board, and will be held more frequently.

When asked about the future of the Auto Expo following the press conference, Goyal suggested that the two events may get merged. However, no such decision has been confirmed and the matter will likely be discussed further by SIAM (Society Of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) as well.

Does this spell the end for the Auto Expo which has been going on for over three decades? It is quite possible, given that standalone car shows have been on the decline worldwide. However, it is more than likely that we will get the 17th Auto Expo in early 2025 before the fate of the event is decided in a conclusive manner.