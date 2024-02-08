Modified On Feb 08, 2024 12:29 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta EV is expected to offer a claimed range of over 400 km

The Hyundai Creta EV will be based on the facelifted Creta.

The test mule was seen with new alloy wheels, while we also got a glimpse of the dashboard.

It will get dual 10.25-inch screens, a panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front seats.

Expected to come with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Could be priced from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The facelifted Hyundai Creta was launched in India recently with a refreshed look and a comprehensive features list. Now, a camouflaged Creta, believed to be the Creta EV, has been sighted on test. From the new spy shots, it’s certain that the Hyundai Creta EV will be based on the Creta facelift.

New Details Seen

Although the test mule of the Creta EV is heavily camouflaged, it clearly has similarities with its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart. What sets this test mule apart as an EV are its alloy wheels, which not only differ from those offered on the regular Creta but also feature an EV-specific aerodynamic design.

Expected Features

As seen in the spy shot, the Creta EV will feature the same updated dashboard with dual 10.25-inch digital screens (one for the infotainment and the other for the driver’s display) as the regular Creta. Other features on board the electric SUV could include dual-zone AC, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, and ventilated front seats.

In terms of safety, it is likely to be offered with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features such as lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking.

Expected Electric Powertrain

Although details about the battery pack and electric motor of the Creta EV are scarce at the moment, we believe the Creta EV is expected to be offered with a claimed range of over 400 km.

Expected Launch & Price

Hyundai could launch the Creta EV in India sometime in 2025. It is expected to be priced from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will be a direct rival to the MG ZS EV and the Tata Curvv EV, while being a premium alternative to the Mahindra XUV400 EV and Tata Nexon EV.

