The elongated Thar will come with a new cabin theme, more features, and both petrol and diesel powertrain options

Gets minor design changes compared to the current 3-door Mahindra Thar.

Will likely come with a new cabin theme.

New features include a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, fully digital driver’s display, and a single-pane sunroof.

Expected to be priced from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The 5-door Mahindra Thar is surely one of the most anticipated models of 2024, but has been in the testing phase for a while now. While its launch date hasn’t been revealed yet, sightings of its production-ready test mules have increased, hinting that its launch could take place soon. In the most recently spied unit, the rear profile of the bigger Thar was captured, and here are all its details.

Exterior

It’s from the rear that it resembles the current 3-door Thar the most. It gets a similar tailgate-mounted spare wheel, vertically placed rectangular LED tail lights, and the same bumper design.

Even the front profile is the same as the 3-door version with circular headlights (now LED units with ring-like LED DRLs) and bumper design. The front grille has been tweaked a little. The fog lamps, however, are still halogen units.

On its side, it gets 2 additional doors for the convenience of rear passengers, and the same alloy wheel design. That said, it’s from this angle that you notice the longer wheelbase of the SUV.

Features & Safety

The 5-door Thar’s cabin was recently spied in detail, showing a bigger touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital driver’s display (both likely to be a 10.25-inch unit). Apart from these screens, it can also get wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, a single-pane sunroof, automatic climate control, Type-C charging ports, and an auto-dimming IRVM.

In terms of safety, the Mahindra SUV is expected to be offered with up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and a rear view camera. Higher variants of the 5-door Thar could also feature a 360-degree camera.

Powertrain

The 5-door Mahindra Thar will come with the same petrol and diesel engine options as its 3-door counterpart: a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. These engines offer 152 PS (petrol) and 132 PS (diesel) in the 3-door version. However, in the 5-door Thar, they will most likely come in a higher stage of tune. The elongated that will also most likely come with both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and 4-wheel-drive (4WD) setups.

Expected Price & Rivals

We expect the 5-door Mahindra Thar to be launched later this year at a starting price of Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a premium alternative to the Maruti Jimny, and will be a direct rival to the upcoming 5-door Force Gurkha.

