Feb 09, 2024

Buyers of the Fortuner, Hilux, and Innova Crysta won't have to suffer long waiting periods

Recently, Toyota had suspended shipment of three of its diesel engines and the models that use them, due to irregularities found during certification testing in Japan. According to the investigation, the units that were tested were running on a different ECU software from the mass-production units. Following the global announcement, Toyota India had also suspended dispatch of the affected vehicles - Toyota Innova Crysta, Toyota Hilux, and Toyota Fortuner, but continued taking new orders for the same. After further assessment, Toyota has a positive update on the topic, with the following statement:

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has re-confirmed that the diesel engines meet the stipulated Indian regulations. Consequently, the dispatch of Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Hilux has resumed following a brief suspension. As a customer-centric organisation, we continue to remain committed to delivering the highest quality and safety products.

Any Worries For Existing Owners?

The carmaker had previously assured its customers that while there were irregularities in certification testing, it had no effect on the peak performance and torque of these engines, and owners of the cars equipped with these diesel engines can still use their cars.

Now, since Toyota has resumed the dispatch of these engines from Japan, there will be no delay in the production of these diesel-powered models. Therefore, waiting periods for the Fortuner SUV, Hilux pickup, and Innova Crysta MPV will remain the same. Other Toyota models on sale in India are those shared with Maruti such as the Glanza, Rumion, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Innova Hycross.

