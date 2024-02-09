Modified On Feb 09, 2024 04:11 PM By Shreyash for Maruti FRONX

Customers will have to pay an additional Rs 34,000 for the Velocity edition accessory kit of the Fronx

The Maruti Fronx recently got a special edition, namely, the Velocity edition, which is an accessoried version based on its mid-spec Delta Plus variant. This special edition kit contains exterior and interior styling elements, along with additional accessories such as seat cushions and an in-car vacuum cleaner. Let’s see how this accessorised version of Fronx looks in seven real life images.

The only change upfront with the Velocity edition is the addition of chrome garnish on the headlight units. Other than this, the Fronx Delta Plus variant looks identical to its regular iteration. As it’s based on the Delta Plus trim, it comes with LED headlights and LED DRLs.

From the side, accessories like door visors, side moulding, and ORVM chrome garnish are included with the Velocity edition of the Fronx. Since this is a Delta Plus trim, it comes with blacked out 16-inch alloy wheels. You also get illuminated door sill guards as a part of the Velocity edition accessory kit with the Fronx.

From the rear, the only change is that it comes with a chrome tailgate garnish. Being a Delta Plus variant, it gets LED taillamps at the rear but without centre lighting element as seen on the other higher-spec variants.

It also gets mud flaps as the part of official accessories offered with the Velocity edition.

The Velocity edition of the Fronx continues with the dual-tone dashboard theme as seen on the Delta Plus variant, while being offered with an interior styling kit. This kit incorporates carbon finish around the AC vents and on the door's power window trim as well.

In terms of features, it comes with a 7-inch touchscreen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker sound system, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and automatic AC. The safety is taken care of by dual front airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and day/night IRVM (inside rearview mirror). Though the Delta Plus variant of the Fronx doesn’t get a rear parking camera, it is available as an accessory with the Velocity edition of the Fronx.

Maruti is also offering the Velocity edition of the Fronx with black seat covers. Also, the special edition includes 3D floor mats and boot mats, seat cushions and an in-car vacuum cleaner as well.

Powertrains On Offer

The Delta Plus variant of the Fronx comes with both 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol (90 PS / 113 Nm) and a 1-litre turbo-petrol (100 PS / 148 Nm) engine options. Both engines are offered with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard. For the automatic, the former comes with a 5-speed AMT and the latter gets the option of a 6-speed automatic transmission. The Velocity edition of the Fronx is limited to its turbo-petrol variants.

Price & Rivals

The Delta Pus variant of the Maruti Fronx is priced from Rs 8.78 lakh to Rs 9.73 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). For the Velocity edition, customers will have to pay a premium of Rs 34,000. It takes on the likes of the Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Citroen C3, and Hyundai Exter.

