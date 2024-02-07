Modified On Feb 07, 2024 12:28 PM By Rohit for Skoda Octavia RS iV

Although the regular Octavia won’t be headed to India, we can expect to get its sportier vRS version sometime in the second half of 2024

Skoda to debut the facelifted Octavia on February 14, 2024.

Sketches reveal sharper LED headlights, updated LED DRLs and new alloy wheels.

Cabin expected to come with a new layout and a bigger touchscreen.

Skoda to offer the global-spec sedan with multiple powertrains, including a diesel.

Its vRS version could go on sale in India in 2024 with prices starting over Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The fourth-generation Skoda Octavia facelift will make its global debut on February 14. But before that, the Czech carmaker has given us a glimpse of the refreshed sedan through a few teaser sketches.

What Do The Sketches Reveal?

The Octavia gets most of the changes at the front, including a revised grille, sharper LED headlights, and a sportier bumper. But the standout design feature is the new boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights that gives the new fascia an aggressive look.

While the side profile remains more or less unchanged, Skoda has given the sedan a new set of alloy wheels. At the back, the tail lights retain their previous shape, but the lighting pattern has been updated. Its rear bumper has also been redesigned and now sports sharper cuts and creases.

The carmaker has also shared a teaser sketch of the facelifted Octavia vRS, showing off its revised design. It will get a differently styled bumper with huge, aggressive air vents, sporty alloy wheels, and a sporty rear bumper too. Skoda will continue to offer the Octavia in both sedan and estate body styles internationally.

Cabin And Feature Updates

Skoda hasn't revealed the interior of the updated Octavia yet, but it's likely to get fresh upholstery, revised dashboard, additional colour selections, and potential feature upgrades such as a bigger infotainment display.

What About Its Powertrains?

Skoda plans to provide various engine choices for the Octavia globally, such as a 1.4-litre plug-in hybrid (for the vRS model), a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, a 2-litre turbo-petrol, and a 2-litre diesel. The 2024 Octavia will be provided with both manual and automatic gearbox options.

Expected Price And India Arrival

Although the standard Octavia won't return to India, it is likely to make a comeback in its vRS version, which is one of the favourites of enthusiasts here. We expect the facelifted Skoda Octavia vRS to have a starting price of over Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom) as it will be a full import. It will serve as an affordable alternative to the BMW M340i. Skoda could bring it to our shores sometime in the second half of 2024.