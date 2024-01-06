Published On Jan 06, 2024 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Tata Punch EV

In the first week of 2024, we received new details about soon-to-be-launched cars, along with a few price hikes

The year 2024 kicked off with price hikes from several carmakers in India. Simultaneously, Tata unveiled its much-awaited all-electric micro SUV. In the same week, Hyundai teased the facelifted version of its compact SUV, and additional details for Kia's updated subcompact SUV were also revealed. Let's delve into all the important highlights of the week:

Tata Punch EV Breaks Cover

Tata took the wraps off its much awaited all-electric offering, the Punch EV. The carmaker also opened the order books for the electric micro SUV, while its interiors, full battery specs, range, and prices are expected to be revealed soon. The Punch EV is the first EV from Tata based on the fresh Acti.EV platform.

2024 Hyundai Creta Teased

The second-gen Hyundai Creta is set to receive its first midlife update in January 2024, and the automaker has started putting out new teasers for the SUV. Customers can also reserve the 2024 Creta both online and at dealerships. Hyundai has also revealed the variant-wise powertrain options for the 2024 Creta.

2024 Kia Sonet Mileage Figures Revealed

Kia had already unveiled the Sonet facelift in all its glory, while also sharing all details like features and powertrain options, except the prices and the claimed mileage. Now, the Korean marque has also shared the latter for the updated SUV. Kia is already accepting orders for the updated Sonet, and its prices are expected to be out soon.

Price Hikes This Week

Last week, several automakers, including Citroen, Skoda, and Toyota, announced price hikes on their models. Skoda increased the prices of its cars by up to a lakh, Toyota also implemented an upward price revision of up to Rs 42,000 on some of its offerings, while Citroen cars are now up to Rs 32,000 more expensive.

Mahindra XUV400 EV New Variant Revealed

A new video had surfaced online showing the updated interior of the Mahindra XUV400 EV's new feature-loaded variant, speculated to bear the 'Pro' suffix. Major highlights include a bigger touchscreen and an updated climate control panel.

Citroen C3X Interior Spied

Image of Citroen eC4X used for reference

The interior of the Citroen C3X crossover sedan was spotted recently for the first time. Based on the spy image, the India-spec C3X will get the same dashboard as C3 Aircross SUV. The C3X will likely use the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine which already powers the C3 hatchback and C3 Aircross.

