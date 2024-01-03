Toyota Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, And Urban Cruiser Hyryder Now Up To Rs 42,000 Costlier

A few variants of the SUV and the Innova Crysta’s base variant have been exempted from this round of price correction

Toyota price hike

  • The Innova Hycross gets the maximum increment of up to Rs 42,000.

  • It is now priced from Rs 18.92 lakh to Rs 30.68 lakh.

  • The Urban Cruiser Hyryder’s prices have been hiked by up to Rs 28,000.

  • Toyota now sells the SUV between Rs 11.14 lakh and Rs 20.19 lakh.

  • Prices of the Innova Crysta have been increased by Rs 25,000.

  • It now costs from Rs 19.99 lakh to Rs 26.30 lakh.

It’s that time of the year again when carmakers initiate price revisions or price increments across some or all models in their lineup. Now, three Toyota cars, including the Innova Hycross, have been subjected to the latest round of a price hike.

Here’s a look at the updated variant-wise prices of the three models:

Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

E MT

Rs 10.86 lakh

Rs 11.14 lakh

+Rs 28,000

S MT

Rs 12.61 lakh

Rs 12.81 lakh

+Rs 20,000

S CNG

Rs 13.56 lakh

Rs 13.71 lakh

+Rs 15,000

S AT

Rs 13.81 lakh

Rs 14.01 lakh

+Rs 20,000

G MT

Rs 14.49 lakh

Rs 14.49 lakh

No change

G CNG

Rs 15.44 lakh

Rs 15.59 lakh

+Rs 15,000

G AT

Rs 15.69 lakh

Rs 15.69 lakh

No change

V MT

Rs 16.04 lakh

Rs 16.04 lakh

No change

V AT

Rs 17.24 lakh

Rs 17.24 lakh

No change

V MT AWD

Rs 17.34 lakh

Rs 17.54 lakh

+Rs 20,000

S Hybrid

Rs 16.46 lakh

Rs 16.66 lakh

+Rs 20,000

G Hybrid

Rs 18.49 lakh

Rs 18.69 lakh

+Rs 20,000

V Hybrid

Rs 19.99 lakh

Rs 20.19 lakh

+Rs 20,000

  • Prices of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder have been increased by up to Rs 28,000, with the base-spec E variant undergoing the maximum revision.

  • The mid- and top-spec G and V trims, respectively, have witnessed no price changes except for the G CNG and V MT AWD variants.

  • Toyota has hiked prices of the SUV’s strong-hybrid variants uniformly by Rs 20,000.

Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Crysta

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

GX 7-seater/ GX 8-seater

Rs 19.99 lakh

Rs 19.99 lakh

No change

VX 7-seater/ VX 8-seater

Rs 24.39 lakh/ Rs 24.44 lakh

Rs 24.64 lakh/ Rs 24.69 lakh

+Rs 25,000

ZX 7-seater

Rs 26.05 lakh

Rs 26.30 lakh

+Rs 25,000

  • The Toyota Innova Crysta’s starting price hasn’t been affected by the price increment.

  • Its mid-spec VX and range-topping ZX variants have witnessed a uniform hike of Rs 25,000.

Innova Hycross

Toyota Innova Hycross

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

G 7-seater/ G 8-seater

Rs 18.82 lakh/ Rs 18.87 lakh

Rs 18.92 lakh/ Rs 18.97 lakh

+Rs 10,000

GX 7-seater/ GX 8-seater

Rs 19.67 lakh/ Rs 19.72 lakh

Rs 19.77 lakh/ Rs 19.82 lakh

+Rs 10,000

VX Hybrid 7-seater/ VX Hybrid 8-seater

Rs 25.30 lakh/ Rs 25.35 lakh

Rs 25.72 lakh/ Rs 25.77 lakh

+Rs 42,000

VX (O) Hybrid 7-seater/ VX (O) Hybrid 8-seater

Rs 27.27 lakh/ Rs 27.32 lakh

Rs 27.69 lakh/ Rs 27.74 lakh

+Rs 42,000

ZX Hybrid

Rs 29.62 lakh

Rs 30.04 lakh

+Rs 42,000

ZX (O) Hybrid

Rs 30.26 lakh

Rs 30.68 lakh

+Rs 42,000

  • The Toyota Innova Hycross’ regular variants have become costlier by Rs 10,000.

  • Toyota has increased the prices of the strong-hybrid variants of the MPV by Rs 42,000.

Although Toyota has hiked the prices of only three cars from its Indian portfolio, we do believe that it could also implement a similar price correction update for some more models. What do you think of this round of Toyota’s price hike? Let us know in the comments.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

