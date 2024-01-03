Modified On Jan 03, 2024 06:11 PM By Rohit for Toyota Hyryder

A few variants of the SUV and the Innova Crysta’s base variant have been exempted from this round of price correction

The Innova Hycross gets the maximum increment of up to Rs 42,000.

It is now priced from Rs 18.92 lakh to Rs 30.68 lakh.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder’s prices have been hiked by up to Rs 28,000.

Toyota now sells the SUV between Rs 11.14 lakh and Rs 20.19 lakh.

Prices of the Innova Crysta have been increased by Rs 25,000.

It now costs from Rs 19.99 lakh to Rs 26.30 lakh.

It’s that time of the year again when carmakers initiate price revisions or price increments across some or all models in their lineup. Now, three Toyota cars, including the Innova Hycross, have been subjected to the latest round of a price hike.

Here’s a look at the updated variant-wise prices of the three models:

Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Variant Old Price New Price Difference E MT Rs 10.86 lakh Rs 11.14 lakh +Rs 28,000 S MT Rs 12.61 lakh Rs 12.81 lakh +Rs 20,000 S CNG Rs 13.56 lakh Rs 13.71 lakh +Rs 15,000 S AT Rs 13.81 lakh Rs 14.01 lakh +Rs 20,000 G MT Rs 14.49 lakh Rs 14.49 lakh No change G CNG Rs 15.44 lakh Rs 15.59 lakh +Rs 15,000 G AT Rs 15.69 lakh Rs 15.69 lakh No change V MT Rs 16.04 lakh Rs 16.04 lakh No change V AT Rs 17.24 lakh Rs 17.24 lakh No change V MT AWD Rs 17.34 lakh Rs 17.54 lakh +Rs 20,000 S Hybrid Rs 16.46 lakh Rs 16.66 lakh +Rs 20,000 G Hybrid Rs 18.49 lakh Rs 18.69 lakh +Rs 20,000 V Hybrid Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 20.19 lakh +Rs 20,000

Prices of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder have been increased by up to Rs 28,000, with the base-spec E variant undergoing the maximum revision.

The mid- and top-spec G and V trims, respectively, have witnessed no price changes except for the G CNG and V MT AWD variants.

Toyota has hiked prices of the SUV’s strong-hybrid variants uniformly by Rs 20,000.

Innova Crysta

Variant Old Price New Price Difference GX 7-seater/ GX 8-seater Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 19.99 lakh No change VX 7-seater/ VX 8-seater Rs 24.39 lakh/ Rs 24.44 lakh Rs 24.64 lakh/ Rs 24.69 lakh +Rs 25,000 ZX 7-seater Rs 26.05 lakh Rs 26.30 lakh +Rs 25,000

The Toyota Innova Crysta’s starting price hasn’t been affected by the price increment.

Its mid-spec VX and range-topping ZX variants have witnessed a uniform hike of Rs 25,000.

Innova Hycross

Variant Old Price New Price Difference G 7-seater/ G 8-seater Rs 18.82 lakh/ Rs 18.87 lakh Rs 18.92 lakh/ Rs 18.97 lakh +Rs 10,000 GX 7-seater/ GX 8-seater Rs 19.67 lakh/ Rs 19.72 lakh Rs 19.77 lakh/ Rs 19.82 lakh +Rs 10,000 VX Hybrid 7-seater/ VX Hybrid 8-seater Rs 25.30 lakh/ Rs 25.35 lakh Rs 25.72 lakh/ Rs 25.77 lakh +Rs 42,000 VX (O) Hybrid 7-seater/ VX (O) Hybrid 8-seater Rs 27.27 lakh/ Rs 27.32 lakh Rs 27.69 lakh/ Rs 27.74 lakh +Rs 42,000 ZX Hybrid Rs 29.62 lakh Rs 30.04 lakh +Rs 42,000 ZX (O) Hybrid Rs 30.26 lakh Rs 30.68 lakh +Rs 42,000

The Toyota Innova Hycross’ regular variants have become costlier by Rs 10,000.

Toyota has increased the prices of the strong-hybrid variants of the MPV by Rs 42,000.

Although Toyota has hiked the prices of only three cars from its Indian portfolio, we do believe that it could also implement a similar price correction update for some more models. What do you think of this round of Toyota’s price hike? Let us know in the comments.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

