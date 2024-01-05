Modified On Jan 05, 2024 12:19 PM By Rohit for Kia Sonet 2024

The diesel-iMT combo is the most frugal on the Sonet facelift, while efficiency figures for the diesel-manual are yet to be confirmed

The Sonet facelift will come with three engine options: petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel.

Its diesel-iMT combo is the most fuel-efficient powertrain at 22.3 kmpl.

Design changes for the 2024 Sonet include a new grille, sharper LED headlights, and fresh alloy wheels.

Additional features comprise a 10.25-inch digital driver display and ADAS.

Prices could start from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Sonet facelift will be entering the market soon, and the carmaker has already revealed various details of the new SUV including its variant lineup and engine-gearbox options on board. Kia has now also divulged the powertrain-wise claimed fuel efficiency figures of the facelifted sub-4m SUV.

Powertrain And Mileage Details

Specification 1.2-litre N.A.* Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 115 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed iMT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 18.83 kmpl 18.7 kmpl, 19.2 kmpl 22.3 kmpl, T.B.D.^, 18.6 kmpl

*N.A. - Naturally aspirated

^ - To Be Declared

With the facelift, the Sonet will be getting back the diesel-MT option. Kia is yet to reveal the diesel manual’s claimed mileage figure. Expectedly, the diesel powertrain is the more frugal one here, while the dual-clutch automatic is the most efficient petrol option for the SUV.

What’s New About The 2024 Sonet?

The Sonet subcompact SUV is getting its first major update since its launch in 2020. Changes on the exterior comprise a redesigned grille, sharper LED headlights, longer fang-shaped LED DRLs, sleek LED fog lamps, updated connected LED taillights, and tweaked bumpers.

Its interior remains largely the same as the outgoing model, with a revised climate control panel. It still includes features like a sunroof, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, and cruise control. Additionally, Kia has introduced a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display similar to the Seltos and a 4-way powered driver seat inspired by the Hyundai Venue.

On the safety front, the new Sonet gets two important features which are a 360-degree camera and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Kia continues to equip it with other safety tech such as six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and front and rear parking sensors.

Expected Time Of Arrival And Price

The facelifted Kia Sonet is expected to be launched in January 2024 itself, with prices likely to start from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). It will go up against the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and the sub-4m crossover Maruti Fronx.

