Modified On Jan 05, 2024 03:52 PM By Rohit for Tata Punch EV

You can reserve the Punch EV for Rs 21,000 both online and at Tata’s dealerships, expected to launch in January

The Punch EV will be the first Tata EV to be based on the new Gen2 Acti.EV platform.

It gets similar design bits as the Nexon EV including a long LED DRL strip and split headlight setup.

It gets new features like dual 10.25-inch displays, ventilated front seats and a 360-degree camera.

Tata will offer it with two battery pack options and an expected claimed range of up to 500 km.

Expected to go on sale in January 2024 itself; prices could start at Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

After multiple spy shots, the Tata Punch EV has finally been revealed. The carmaker has also started accepting bookings for the all-electric micro SUV for Rs 21,000, both online and at its pan-India dealerships.

The Punch EV borrows a lot from the Nexon EV in terms of design, features, variant names, and it will also be offered with two battery pack options. It will be available in a total of five variants - Smart, Smart Plus, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered Plus. However, the long range version will only be offered in the top three variant levels with the most premium comforts.

A Baby Nexon EV?

At first glance, you will find a lot in common between the exterior design of the Nexon EV and Punch EV. The latter also gets a split-lighting setup sporting triangular projector LED headlights and fog lamps, while there’s the new elongated LED DRL strip on the upper portion. There’s a big air dam in the lower bumper and a silver skid plate.

In profile, it gets a new design for the 16-inch alloy wheels and the ‘.ev’ badges on the lower portions of the front doors. At the back, there’s no major change except for updated LED taillights and a silver skid plate.

Based on the variant chosen, Tata will offer the Punch EV in a total of five exterior options: Pristine White with black roof, Seaweed with black roof, Daytona Grey with black roof, Fearless Red with black roof, and Empowered Oxide with black roof.

Updates To The Cabin

Tata is yet to reveal the cabin of the Punch EV but its spied test mules have hinted at the provision of Tata's new 2-spoke steering wheel and a fresh upholstery.

In terms of features, the Punch EV gains multiple amenities from its bigger sibling (the Nexon EV) such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charging, electronic parking brake with auto hold, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, an air purifier, and the 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.

Electric Powertrain Details

Although the exact powertrain details are yet to be revealed, it’s been confirmed that the Punch EV will be based on Tata’s new EV architecture called the Acti.EV, previously known as the Gen2 EV platform. It will likely be offered with a claimed range of up to 500 km. It gets multi-level regenerative braking, actioned via the paddle shifters.

The Punch EV will support DC fast charging and will be compatible with a 7.2kW fast charger. It will likely be available with a 3.3kW wallbox charger as standard.

Launch And Price

We believe the Tata Punch EV will go on sale in January 2024 itself and be priced from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). Its only direct competitor will be the Citroen eC3 while it will also serve as premium alternative to the MG Comet EV and Tata Tiago EV.

