New Feature-loaded Mahindra XUV400 Interior Spied, Launch Expected Soon

Modified On Jan 04, 2024 02:31 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV400 EV

The major highlights of the updated cabin are the bigger touchscreen and a redesigned climate control panel

2024 Mahindra XUV400

  • Mahindra introduced the XUV400 electric SUV in January 2023.

  • Could get new variants with the ‘Pro’ suffix placed above the current top-spec trim.

  • Interior updates also include rear AC vents and a fully digital driver’s display.

  • No changes are expected to its electric powertrain; it comes with two battery pack options.

  • Launch is expected soon, could be priced at a premium over the current model (Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 19.39 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi).

Towards the end of 2023, there were reports online suggesting that the Mahindra XUV400 will soon be introduced in a more feature-loaded avatar, which could also bear a new ‘Pro’ suffix. Now, a video has surfaced on the internet showing the updated electric SUV in its entirety hinting at its imminent launch.

New Interior Details Revealed

2024 Mahindra XUV400 cabin
2024 Mahindra XUV400 fully digital driver's display

The most noticeable updates to the cabin include a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen system, a sizable all-digital driver’s display, a redesigned climate control panel, and rear AC vents. Other features such as wireless phone charging, a sunroof, push-button start/stop, and height-adjustable driver seat are still present on the XUV400.

No changes seem to have been made to the safety kit of Mahindra’s electric SUV. It packs up to six airbags, a reversing camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and an electronic stability programme (ESP).

Details Of Its Electric Powertrain

2024 Mahindra XUV400 electric powertrain

Mahindra isn’t likely to tinker with the electric powertrain of the XUV400. It comes with two battery pack options – 34.5 kWh and 39.4 kWh – offering a claimed range of 375 km and 456 km, respectively. Both battery pack options get the same 150 PS/310 Nm electric motor.

The charging times are as follows:

  • 50 kW DC Fast Charger: 50 minutes (0-80 per cent)

  • 7.2 kW AC Charger: 6.5 hours

  • 3.3 kW Domestic Charger: 13 hours

Expected Price And Rivals

2024 Mahindra XUV400 rear

The updated Mahindra XUV400 will likely command a premium over the existing model, which is sold between Rs 15.99 lakh and Rs 19.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will continue to go up against the Tata Nexon EV, while also serving as a more affordable alternative to the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric.

