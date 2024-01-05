Published On Jan 05, 2024 02:42 PM By Sonny

This new platform will underpin everything from the Tata Punch EV to the Tata Harrier EV

As the leading brand for mass-market EVs in India, Tata has revealed its new-generation EV platform and it’s called the Acti.EV architecture. This platform will underpin all future mass-market EV offerings from Tata across various sizes. Here’s everything you need to know about it:

Explaining the name

Tata’s platform names tend to be acronyms, and this new one is no different. Acti.EV stands for Advanced Connected Tech Intelligent Electric Vehicle architecture. It is the official name for the long-awaited Gen2 Tata EV platform and has been designed as a pure EV architecture.

What makes it different from current Tata EV platforms?

The existing lineup of Tata EVs uses platforms that support both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric powertrains. Since it has to house both, there are some limitations in the layout and packaging options for new EVs.

However, the Acti.EV architecture is a pure EV platform, giving the Tata engineers the freedom to package all components with a focus on maximising efficiencies of space and energy consumption. This also allows flexibility in vehicle size, battery pack size, types of drivetrains, and charging capabilities. Since it is a pure EV platform, all Acti.EV based models will be manufactured separate from their existing ICE models.

Technical Capabilities

Tata has revealed that EVs based on the Acti.EV platform will be able to offer a range of up to 600 km. These EVs will be capable of supporting 11kW of AC charging and DC fast charging of up to 150kW. While we do not have any idea about performance capabilities for these EVs, Tata has shared that the new-gen architecture will be able to support front-wheel-drive (FWD), rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) powertrains.

While Tata has not specified the exact figures for the battery pack sizes, we know there will be various options and that it can support various body sizes. The Acti.EV platform will enable upcoming Tata EVs to become some of the most diverse options in the market with the highest claimed range.

Focus On Safety And Suitability

With some of the safest mass-market cars in India (as tested by NCAP), this new pure EV architecture also features robust crash structures aiming for 5-star safety ratings. It will already be compatible with Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and ready for Level 2+ features as well.

Furthermore, the chassis design for this platform is also India-centric and will spawn models with sufficient ground clearance as well as ramp-over angles suited to our driving conditions.

EVs based on Acti.EV

As we’ve already mentioned, this new-generation platform will underpin all future Tata EVs. Here are the mass-market EVs expected to arrive by mid-2025:

Of this list, the Punch EV will be the first offering based on the new platform to be launched, likely by the end of January 2024. While the ICE versions of the Punch and Harrier are already on sale, based on different platforms, the Tata Curvv will also get an ICE version later on.