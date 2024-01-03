Modified On Jan 03, 2024 02:24 PM By Shreyash for Skoda Slavia

The Matte and Elegance editions of both Slavia and Kushaq remain unaffected by the price jump.

Skoda Kushaq has received a maximum price jump of up to Rs 1 lakh.

The Skoda Slavia on the other hand is now up to Rs 64,000 more expensive.

No price adjustments have been made for the Skoda Kodiaq, the brand's flagship SUV in India.

The year 2024 has already started, prompting automakers to initiate price hikes across their lineup. Following Citroen's lead, Skoda has also announced a price increase for the Slavia and Kushaq. Notably, the Skoda Kodiaq remains unaffected by this price surge. Here’s a look at variant-wise revised prices for both the Slavia and Kushaq.

Skoda Slavia

Variant Old Prices New Prices Difference Manual Active 1.0 TSI MT Rs 10.89 lakh Rs 11.53 lakh + Rs 64,000 Ambition Plus 1.0 TSI MT Rs 12.49 lakh Discontinued N.A. Ambition 1.0 TSI MT Rs 13.29 lakh Rs 13.43 lakh + Rs 14,000 Style (NSR) 1.0 TSI MT Rs 14.62 lakh Rs 14.62 lakh No Change Ambition 1.5 TSI MT Rs 15.04 lakh Rs 15.23 lakh + Rs 19,000 Style 1.0 TSI MT Rs 15.12 lakh Rs 15.63 lakh + Rs 51,000 Style Matte 1.0 TSI MT Rs 15.52 lakh Rs 15.52 lakh No Change Style 1.5 TSI MT Rs 17.32 lakh Rs 17.43 lakh + Rs 11,000 Style Elegance 1.5 TSI MT Rs 17.52 lakh Rs 17.52 lakh No Change Style Matte 1.5 TSI MT Rs 17.72 lakh Rs 17.72 lakh No Change Automatic Ambition Plus 1.0 TSI AT Rs 13.79 lakh Discontinued N.A. Ambition 1.0 TSI AT Rs 14.59 lakh Rs 14.73 lakh + Rs 14,000 Ambition 1.5 TSI DSG Rs 16.34 lakh Rs 16.63 lakh + Rs 29,000 Style 1.0 TSI AT Rs 16.32 lakh Rs 16.93 lakh + Rs 61,000 Style Matte 1.0 TSI AT Rs 16.72 lakh Rs 16.72 lakh No Change Style 1.5 TSI DSG Rs 18.72 lakh Rs 18.83 lakh + Rs 11,000 Style Elegance 1.5 TSI DSG Rs 18.92 lakh Rs 18.92 lakh No Change Style Matte 1.5 TSI DSG Rs 19.12 lakh Rs 19.12 lakh No Change

The base-spec Active variant of the Skoda Slavia has received a price surge of Rs 64,000.

Skoda has discontinued the Ambition Plus trims of the Slavia, which were just introduced during the last festive season in 2023 for a limited period.

On the other hand, the mid-spec Ambition variants of the compact sedan now incur an additional cost of up to Rs 29,000.

The top-spec Style trims of the sedan are now up to Rs 61,000 more expensive.

The non-sunroof Style variant, as well as the Matte and Elegance editions of the Slavia, have not experienced any price increases.

The Skoda Slavia is now priced between Rs 11.53 lakh and Rs 19.12 lakh.

Skoda Kushaq

Variant Old Prices New Prices Difference Manual Active 1.0 TSI MT Rs 10.89 lakh Rs 11.89 lakh + Rs 1 lakh Onyx Plus 1.0 TSI MT Rs 11.59 lakh Discontinued N.A. Onyx 1.0 TSI MT Rs 12.39 lakh Rs 12.79 lakh + Rs 40,000 Ambition 1.0 TSI MT Rs 13.53 lakh Rs 14.19 lakh + Rs 66,000 Ambition 1.5 TSI MT Rs 15.18 lakh Rs 15.99 lakh + Rs 81,000 Style (NSR) 1.0 TSI MT Rs 15.91 lakh Rs 15.91 lakh No Change Style 1.0 TSI MT Rs 16.11 lakh Rs 16.59 lakh + Rs 48,000 Style Matte Edition 1.0 TSI MT Rs 16.19 lakh Rs 16.19 lakh No Change Monte Carlo 1.0 TSI MT Rs 16.81 lakh Rs 17.29 lakh + Rs 48,000 Style 1.5 TSI MT Rs 18.11 lakh Rs 18.39 lakh + Rs 28,000 Style Matte Edition 1.5 TSI MT Rs 18.19 lakh Rs 18.19 lakh No Change Style Elegance 1.5 TSI MT Rs 18.31 lakh Rs 18.31 lakh No Change Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI MT Rs 18.81 lakh Rs 19.09 lakh + Rs 28,000 Automatic Ambition 1.0 TSI AT Rs 15.33 lakh Rs 15.49 lakh + Rs 16,000 Ambition 1.5 TSI DSG Rs 16.98 lakh Rs 17.39 lakh + Rs 41,000 Style 1.0 TSI AT Rs 17.71 lakh Rs 17.89 lakh + Rs 18,000 Style Matte Edition 1.0 TSI AT Rs 17.79 lakh Rs 17.79 lakh No Change Monte Carlo 1.0 TSI AT Rs 18.41 lakh Rs 18.59 lakh + Rs 18,000 Style 1.5 TSI DSG Rs 19.31 lakh Rs 19.79 lakh + Rs 48,000 Style Matte Edition 1.5 TSI DSG Rs 19.39 lakh Rs 19.39 lakh No Change Style Elegance 1.5 TSI DSG Rs 19.51 lakh Rs 19.51 lakh No Change Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI DSG Rs 20.01 lakh Rs 20.49 lakh + Rs 48,000

Now customers will have to shell out Rs 1 lakh more on the base-spec Active variant of the Skoda Kushaq. Meanwhile, the one-above-base Onyx Plus variant has been discontinued.

Similar to the Slavia, the non-sunroof Style variant of the Kushaq, along with its Matte and Elegance editions, are not affected by this price hike.

The Monte Carlo edition of the Skoda Kushaq has become more expensive by up to Rs 48,000.

The mid-spec Ambition variants of the compact SUV received a price surge of up to Rs 81,000, while its top-spec Style trims now cost up to Rs 48,000 more.

Prices for the Skoda Kushaq now range from Rs 11.89 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh.

Skoda is also planning to launch two new-generation models and its first-ever all-electric car in India in 2024. For more details, visit here.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom pan India

