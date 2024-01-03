English | हिंदी

Skoda Slavia & Skoda Kushaq Prices Surge By Up To Rs 1 Lakh

Modified On Jan 03, 2024 02:24 PM By Shreyash for Skoda Slavia

  • 2544 Views
  • Write a comment

The Matte and Elegance editions of both Slavia and Kushaq remain unaffected by the price jump.

Skoda Slavia and Kushaq

  • Skoda Kushaq has received a maximum price jump of up to Rs 1 lakh.

  • The Skoda Slavia on the other hand is now up to Rs 64,000 more expensive.

  • No price adjustments have been made for the Skoda Kodiaq, the brand's flagship SUV in India.

The year 2024 has already started, prompting automakers to initiate price hikes across their lineup. Following Citroen's lead, Skoda has also announced a price increase for the Slavia and Kushaq. Notably, the Skoda Kodiaq remains unaffected by this price surge. Here’s a look at variant-wise revised prices for both the Slavia and Kushaq.

Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia

Variant

Old Prices

New Prices

Difference

Manual

Active 1.0 TSI MT

Rs 10.89 lakh

Rs 11.53 lakh

+ Rs 64,000

Ambition Plus 1.0 TSI MT

Rs 12.49 lakh

Discontinued

N.A.

Ambition 1.0 TSI MT

Rs 13.29 lakh

Rs 13.43 lakh

+ Rs 14,000

Style (NSR) 1.0 TSI MT

Rs 14.62 lakh

Rs 14.62 lakh

No Change

Ambition 1.5 TSI MT

Rs 15.04 lakh

Rs 15.23 lakh

+ Rs 19,000

Style 1.0 TSI MT

Rs 15.12 lakh

Rs 15.63 lakh

+ Rs 51,000

Style Matte 1.0 TSI MT

Rs 15.52 lakh

Rs 15.52 lakh

No Change

Style 1.5 TSI MT

Rs 17.32 lakh

Rs 17.43 lakh

+ Rs 11,000

Style Elegance 1.5 TSI MT

Rs 17.52 lakh

Rs 17.52 lakh

No Change

Style Matte 1.5 TSI MT

Rs 17.72 lakh

Rs 17.72 lakh

No Change

Automatic

Ambition Plus 1.0 TSI AT

Rs 13.79 lakh

Discontinued

N.A.

Ambition 1.0 TSI AT

Rs 14.59 lakh

Rs 14.73 lakh

+ Rs 14,000

Ambition 1.5 TSI DSG

Rs 16.34 lakh

Rs 16.63 lakh

+ Rs 29,000

Style 1.0 TSI AT

Rs 16.32 lakh

Rs 16.93 lakh

+ Rs 61,000

Style Matte 1.0 TSI AT

Rs 16.72 lakh

Rs 16.72 lakh

No Change

Style 1.5 TSI DSG

Rs 18.72 lakh

Rs 18.83 lakh

+ Rs 11,000

Style Elegance 1.5 TSI DSG

Rs 18.92 lakh

Rs 18.92 lakh

No Change

Style Matte 1.5 TSI DSG

Rs 19.12 lakh

Rs 19.12 lakh

No Change

  • The base-spec Active variant of the Skoda Slavia has received a price surge of Rs 64,000. 

  • Skoda has discontinued the Ambition Plus trims of the Slavia, which were just introduced during the last festive season in 2023 for a limited period.

  • On the other hand, the mid-spec Ambition variants of the compact sedan now incur an additional cost of up to Rs 29,000.

  • The top-spec Style trims of the sedan are now up to Rs 61,000 more expensive.

  • The non-sunroof Style variant, as well as the Matte and Elegance editions of the Slavia, have not experienced any price increases.

  • The Skoda Slavia is now priced between Rs 11.53 lakh and Rs 19.12 lakh.

Also Check Out: Citroen Hikes Prices Of Its Cars By Up To Rs 32,000

Skoda Kushaq

Skoda Kushaq

Variant

Old Prices

New Prices

Difference

Manual

Active 1.0 TSI MT

Rs 10.89 lakh

Rs 11.89 lakh

+ Rs 1 lakh

Onyx Plus 1.0 TSI MT

Rs 11.59 lakh

Discontinued

N.A.

Onyx 1.0 TSI MT

Rs 12.39 lakh

Rs 12.79 lakh

+ Rs 40,000

Ambition 1.0 TSI MT

Rs 13.53 lakh

Rs 14.19 lakh

+ Rs 66,000

Ambition 1.5 TSI MT

Rs 15.18 lakh

Rs 15.99 lakh

+ Rs 81,000

Style (NSR) 1.0 TSI MT

Rs 15.91 lakh

Rs 15.91 lakh

No Change

Style 1.0 TSI MT

Rs 16.11 lakh

Rs 16.59 lakh

+ Rs 48,000

Style Matte Edition 1.0 TSI MT

Rs 16.19 lakh

Rs 16.19 lakh

No Change

Monte Carlo 1.0 TSI MT

Rs 16.81 lakh

Rs 17.29 lakh

+ Rs 48,000

Style 1.5 TSI MT

Rs 18.11 lakh

Rs 18.39 lakh

+ Rs 28,000

Style Matte Edition 1.5 TSI MT

Rs 18.19 lakh

Rs 18.19 lakh

No Change

Style Elegance 1.5 TSI MT

Rs 18.31 lakh

Rs 18.31 lakh

No Change

Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI MT

Rs 18.81 lakh

Rs 19.09 lakh

+ Rs 28,000

Automatic

Ambition 1.0 TSI AT

Rs 15.33 lakh

Rs 15.49 lakh

+ Rs 16,000

Ambition 1.5 TSI DSG

Rs 16.98 lakh

Rs 17.39 lakh

+ Rs 41,000

Style 1.0 TSI AT

Rs 17.71 lakh

Rs 17.89 lakh

+ Rs 18,000

Style Matte Edition 1.0 TSI AT

Rs 17.79 lakh

Rs 17.79 lakh

No Change

Monte Carlo 1.0 TSI AT

Rs 18.41 lakh

Rs 18.59 lakh

+ Rs 18,000

Style 1.5 TSI DSG

Rs 19.31 lakh

Rs 19.79 lakh

+ Rs 48,000

Style Matte Edition 1.5 TSI DSG

Rs 19.39 lakh

Rs 19.39 lakh

No Change

Style Elegance 1.5 TSI DSG

Rs 19.51 lakh

Rs 19.51 lakh

No Change

Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI DSG

Rs 20.01 lakh

Rs 20.49 lakh

+ Rs 48,000

  • Now customers will have to shell out Rs 1 lakh more on the base-spec Active variant of the Skoda Kushaq. Meanwhile, the one-above-base Onyx Plus variant has been discontinued.

  • Similar to the Slavia, the non-sunroof Style variant of the Kushaq, along with its Matte and Elegance editions, are not affected by this price hike.

  • The Monte Carlo edition of the Skoda Kushaq has become more expensive by up to Rs 48,000.

  • The mid-spec Ambition variants of the compact SUV received a price surge of up to Rs 81,000, while its top-spec Style trims now cost up to Rs 48,000 more.

  • Prices for the Skoda Kushaq now range from Rs 11.89 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh.

Also Check Out: Hyundai Creta Facelift Variants And Powertrain Options Revealed

Skoda is also planning to launch two new-generation models and its first-ever all-electric car in India in 2024. For more details, visit here.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom pan India

Read More on : Slavia on road price

S
Published by
Shreyash
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Skoda Slavia

Read Full News
  • Skoda Kushaq
  • Skoda Slavia
Big Saving !!
Save upto 36% ! Find best deals on Used Skoda Cars
View Used Skoda Slavia In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Sedan

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Skoda Slavia & Skoda Kushaq Prices Surge By Up To Rs 1 Lakh
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience