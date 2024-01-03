Skoda Slavia & Skoda Kushaq Prices Surge By Up To Rs 1 Lakh
Modified On Jan 03, 2024 02:24 PM By Shreyash for Skoda Slavia
The Matte and Elegance editions of both Slavia and Kushaq remain unaffected by the price jump.
-
Skoda Kushaq has received a maximum price jump of up to Rs 1 lakh.
-
The Skoda Slavia on the other hand is now up to Rs 64,000 more expensive.
-
No price adjustments have been made for the Skoda Kodiaq, the brand's flagship SUV in India.
The year 2024 has already started, prompting automakers to initiate price hikes across their lineup. Following Citroen's lead, Skoda has also announced a price increase for the Slavia and Kushaq. Notably, the Skoda Kodiaq remains unaffected by this price surge. Here’s a look at variant-wise revised prices for both the Slavia and Kushaq.
Skoda Slavia
|
Variant
|
Old Prices
|
New Prices
|
Difference
|
Manual
|
Active 1.0 TSI MT
|
Rs 10.89 lakh
|
Rs 11.53 lakh
|
+ Rs 64,000
|
Ambition Plus 1.0 TSI MT
|
Rs 12.49 lakh
|
Discontinued
|
N.A.
|
Ambition 1.0 TSI MT
|
Rs 13.29 lakh
|
Rs 13.43 lakh
|
+ Rs 14,000
|
Style (NSR) 1.0 TSI MT
|
Rs 14.62 lakh
|
Rs 14.62 lakh
|
No Change
|
Ambition 1.5 TSI MT
|
Rs 15.04 lakh
|
Rs 15.23 lakh
|
+ Rs 19,000
|
Style 1.0 TSI MT
|
Rs 15.12 lakh
|
Rs 15.63 lakh
|
+ Rs 51,000
|
Style Matte 1.0 TSI MT
|
Rs 15.52 lakh
|
Rs 15.52 lakh
|
No Change
|
Style 1.5 TSI MT
|
Rs 17.32 lakh
|
Rs 17.43 lakh
|
+ Rs 11,000
|
Style Elegance 1.5 TSI MT
|
Rs 17.52 lakh
|
Rs 17.52 lakh
|
No Change
|
Style Matte 1.5 TSI MT
|
Rs 17.72 lakh
|
Rs 17.72 lakh
|
No Change
|
Automatic
|
Ambition Plus 1.0 TSI AT
|
Rs 13.79 lakh
|
Discontinued
|
N.A.
|
Ambition 1.0 TSI AT
|
Rs 14.59 lakh
|
Rs 14.73 lakh
|
+ Rs 14,000
|
Ambition 1.5 TSI DSG
|
Rs 16.34 lakh
|
Rs 16.63 lakh
|
+ Rs 29,000
|
Style 1.0 TSI AT
|
Rs 16.32 lakh
|
Rs 16.93 lakh
|
+ Rs 61,000
|
Style Matte 1.0 TSI AT
|
Rs 16.72 lakh
|
Rs 16.72 lakh
|
No Change
|
Style 1.5 TSI DSG
|
Rs 18.72 lakh
|
Rs 18.83 lakh
|
+ Rs 11,000
|
Style Elegance 1.5 TSI DSG
|
Rs 18.92 lakh
|
Rs 18.92 lakh
|
No Change
|
Style Matte 1.5 TSI DSG
|
Rs 19.12 lakh
|
Rs 19.12 lakh
|
No Change
-
The base-spec Active variant of the Skoda Slavia has received a price surge of Rs 64,000.
-
Skoda has discontinued the Ambition Plus trims of the Slavia, which were just introduced during the last festive season in 2023 for a limited period.
-
On the other hand, the mid-spec Ambition variants of the compact sedan now incur an additional cost of up to Rs 29,000.
-
The top-spec Style trims of the sedan are now up to Rs 61,000 more expensive.
-
The non-sunroof Style variant, as well as the Matte and Elegance editions of the Slavia, have not experienced any price increases.
-
The Skoda Slavia is now priced between Rs 11.53 lakh and Rs 19.12 lakh.
Also Check Out: Citroen Hikes Prices Of Its Cars By Up To Rs 32,000
Skoda Kushaq
|
Variant
|
Old Prices
|
New Prices
|
Difference
|
Manual
|
Active 1.0 TSI MT
|
Rs 10.89 lakh
|
Rs 11.89 lakh
|
+ Rs 1 lakh
|
Onyx Plus 1.0 TSI MT
|
Rs 11.59 lakh
|
Discontinued
|
N.A.
|
Onyx 1.0 TSI MT
|
Rs 12.39 lakh
|
Rs 12.79 lakh
|
+ Rs 40,000
|
Ambition 1.0 TSI MT
|
Rs 13.53 lakh
|
Rs 14.19 lakh
|
+ Rs 66,000
|
Ambition 1.5 TSI MT
|
Rs 15.18 lakh
|
Rs 15.99 lakh
|
+ Rs 81,000
|
Style (NSR) 1.0 TSI MT
|
Rs 15.91 lakh
|
Rs 15.91 lakh
|
No Change
|
Style 1.0 TSI MT
|
Rs 16.11 lakh
|
Rs 16.59 lakh
|
+ Rs 48,000
|
Style Matte Edition 1.0 TSI MT
|
Rs 16.19 lakh
|
Rs 16.19 lakh
|
No Change
|
Monte Carlo 1.0 TSI MT
|
Rs 16.81 lakh
|
Rs 17.29 lakh
|
+ Rs 48,000
|
Style 1.5 TSI MT
|
Rs 18.11 lakh
|
Rs 18.39 lakh
|
+ Rs 28,000
|
Style Matte Edition 1.5 TSI MT
|
Rs 18.19 lakh
|
Rs 18.19 lakh
|
No Change
|
Style Elegance 1.5 TSI MT
|
Rs 18.31 lakh
|
Rs 18.31 lakh
|
No Change
|
Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI MT
|
Rs 18.81 lakh
|
Rs 19.09 lakh
|
+ Rs 28,000
|
Automatic
|
Ambition 1.0 TSI AT
|
Rs 15.33 lakh
|
Rs 15.49 lakh
|
+ Rs 16,000
|
Ambition 1.5 TSI DSG
|
Rs 16.98 lakh
|
Rs 17.39 lakh
|
+ Rs 41,000
|
Style 1.0 TSI AT
|
Rs 17.71 lakh
|
Rs 17.89 lakh
|
+ Rs 18,000
|
Style Matte Edition 1.0 TSI AT
|
Rs 17.79 lakh
|
Rs 17.79 lakh
|
No Change
|
Monte Carlo 1.0 TSI AT
|
Rs 18.41 lakh
|
Rs 18.59 lakh
|
+ Rs 18,000
|
Style 1.5 TSI DSG
|
Rs 19.31 lakh
|
Rs 19.79 lakh
|
+ Rs 48,000
|
Style Matte Edition 1.5 TSI DSG
|
Rs 19.39 lakh
|
Rs 19.39 lakh
|
No Change
|
Style Elegance 1.5 TSI DSG
|
Rs 19.51 lakh
|
Rs 19.51 lakh
|
No Change
|
Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI DSG
|
Rs 20.01 lakh
|
Rs 20.49 lakh
|
+ Rs 48,000
-
Now customers will have to shell out Rs 1 lakh more on the base-spec Active variant of the Skoda Kushaq. Meanwhile, the one-above-base Onyx Plus variant has been discontinued.
-
Similar to the Slavia, the non-sunroof Style variant of the Kushaq, along with its Matte and Elegance editions, are not affected by this price hike.
-
The Monte Carlo edition of the Skoda Kushaq has become more expensive by up to Rs 48,000.
-
The mid-spec Ambition variants of the compact SUV received a price surge of up to Rs 81,000, while its top-spec Style trims now cost up to Rs 48,000 more.
-
Prices for the Skoda Kushaq now range from Rs 11.89 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh.
Also Check Out: Hyundai Creta Facelift Variants And Powertrain Options Revealed
Skoda is also planning to launch two new-generation models and its first-ever all-electric car in India in 2024. For more details, visit here.
All prices mentioned are ex-showroom pan India
Read More on : Slavia on road price
0 out of 0 found this helpful