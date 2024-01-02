Modified On Jan 02, 2024 02:53 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta 2024

The new Hyundai Creta gets significant India-specific design changes, while also packing more convenience and safety tech

This is its first major update that Hyundai has given the second-gen Creta, which was launched in India in 2020.

To be offered in seven broad variants, bookings open for Rs 25,000 both online and at dealerships.

Exterior revisions include a bigger and redesigned grille and connected lighting setups.

Inside, it gets a fresh dashboard layout featuring sleek AC vents and dual displays.

To come with a 10.25-inch digital driver display, a 360-degree camera and ADAS.

Powertrain options to remain the same as before; Verna’s 1.5-litre turbo also added to the mix.

Launch slated for January 16, with prices likely to start from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

It’s now been confirmed that the Hyundai Creta facelift will be launched soon as the carmaker has shared the first few teaser images of the updated SUV. Hyundai has also started taking bookings for the refreshed SUV for Rs 25,000 both online and at its pan-India dealer network. It will be offered in a total of seven broad variants: E, EX, S, S (O), SX, SX Tech, and SX (O).

How Does It Look On The Outside?

Although the carmaker is yet to reveal the facelifted Creta in its entirety, the first set of teaser images do give away some of the significant design updates. Hyundai has followed its ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language for the facelifted Creta giving it an elongated LED DRL strip at the front, a redesigned and split quad-beam headlight setup stacked vertically, a revised bigger grille, and a tweaked chunkier bumper.

Its back has been given a much cleaner and simpler design by offering it with a freshly designed tailgate, which sports connected LED taillights mimicking the front’s two L-shaped LED DRL patterns. Apart from that, it is also seen with the variant-specific badging and a new bumper as well. Details regarding the facelifted SUV’s profile are limited for now but it’s expected to remain largely unchanged with the only major difference likely being a fresh set of alloy wheels.

Interiors Get An Upgrade Too

Hyundai has also released one teaser image of the 2024 Creta’s cabin, which has still retained the dual-tone theme option, giving us a proper look at some of the big updates made to its interiors. Its dashboard has been completely revamped making it more upmarket, thanks to the integration of the dual digital screens like the Seltos facelift. The upper portion of the passenger side of the dashboard features a piano black panel housing the side AC vent and below it is a newly provided open storage area with ambient lighting. The updated SUV also gets new and sleek central AC vents along with a fresh and likely touch-enabled climate control panel.

Its lower centre console still runs up to the climate control panel but also appears to have been redone. It incorporates the wireless phone charging dock (with ambient lighting), gear shifter, and front cupholders.

Features And Safety Tech On Board

With the facelift, the Hyundai Creta is set to come with a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone AC as the new Kia Seltos, a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Other features such as ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, six airbags, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) should be carried forward from the outgoing model.

What Will Power It?

While continuing with the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol (115 PS/144 Nm) and diesel (115 PS/250 Nm) engines as before, the new Creta will also come with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit (160 PS/253 Nm) from the new Hyundai Verna. Transmission options will continue to be a 6-speed MT, CVT, 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission), and a 6-speed AT.

Expected Launch And Cost

The facelifted Hyundai Creta is set to be launched on January 16 in India, with prices likely to start from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to rival the likes of the Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq and Citroen C3 Aircross.

