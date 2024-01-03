Published On Jan 03, 2024 07:58 AM By Shreyash for Citroen C3

The flagship offering from the French automaker, the Citroen C5 Aircross, is unaffected by this price hike

The Citroen eC3 has received the highest price jump, of up to Rs 32,000.

It now ranges between Rs 11.61 lakh and Rs 13 lakh.

Citroen has hiked the prices of the C3 Aircross compact SUV by Rs 21,000.

Prices for the C3 Aircross range from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 12.97 lakh.

The C3 hatchback is now dearer by up to Rs 16,000.

Citroen now retails the C3 hatchback between Rs 6.16 lakh and Rs 9.08 lakh.

Citroen has become one of the first automakers in India to initiate a price hike across its models in 2024. The price revision is applicable to its entire lineup save the Citroen C5 Aircross, the brand’s flagship offering in India.

Let’s take a closer look at the revised variant-wise prices of all Citroen models affected by this price increment.

Citroen C3

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Live Rs 6.16 lakh Rs 6.16 lakh No change Feel Rs 7.08 lakh Rs 7.23 lakh + Rs 15,000 Feel Vibe Pack Rs 7.23 lakh Rs 7.38 lakh + Rs 15,000 Feel Dual Tone Rs 7.23 lakh Rs 7.38 lakh + Rs 15,000 Feel Dual Tone with Vibe Pack Rs 7.38 lakh Rs 7.53 lakh + Rs 15,000 Feel Turbo Dual Tone Rs 8.28 lakh Rs 8.43 lakh + Rs 15,000 Feel Turbo Dual Tone With Vibe Pack Rs 8.43 lakh Rs 8.58 lakh + Rs 15,000 Shine Rs 7.60 lakh Rs 7.76 lakh + Rs 16,000 Shine Dual Tone Rs 7.75 lakh Rs 7.91 lakh + Rs 16,000 Shine Vibe Pack Rs 7.72 lakh Rs 7.88 lakh + Rs 16,000 Shine Dual Tone With Vibe Pack Rs 7.87 lakh Rs 8.03 lakh + Rs 16,000 Shine Turbo Dual Tone Rs 8.80 lakh Rs 8.96 lakh + Rs 16,000 Shine Turbo Dual Tone With Vibe Pack Rs 8.92 lakh Rs 9.08 lakh + Rs 16,000

The mid-spec Feel variants of the C3 hatchback have become dearer by up to Rs 15,000.

On the other hand, the higher-spec Shine variants of the C3 now cost up to Rs 16,000 more.

No price revision has been made for the base-spec Live variant.

The prices for the Citroen C3 now range from Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 9.08 lakh.

C3 Aircross

Variant Old Price New Price Difference You Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh No change Plus Rs 11.34 lakh Rs 11.55 lakh + Rs 21,000 Plus Dual Tone Rs 11.54 lakh Rs 11.75 lakh + Rs 21,000 Plus Vibe Pack Rs 11.59 lakh Rs 11.80 lakh + Rs 21,000 Plus Dual Tone With Vibe Pack Rs 11.79 lakh Rs 12 lakh + Rs 21,000 Plus 7-seater Rs 11.69 lakh Rs 11.90 lakh + Rs 21,000 Plus 7-seater Dual Tone Rs 11.89 lakh Rs 12.10 lakh + Rs 21,000 Plus 7-seater Vibe Pack Rs 11.94 lakh Rs 12.15 lakh + Rs 21,000 Plus 7-seater Dual Tone With Vibe Pack Rs 12.14 lakh Rs 12.35 lakh + Rs 21,000 Max Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 12.20 lakh + Rs 21,000 Max Dual Tone Rs 12.19 lakh Rs 12.40 lakh + Rs 21,000 Max Vibe Pack Rs 12.21 lakh Rs 12.42 lakh + Rs 21,000 Max Dual Tone With Vibe Pack Rs 12.41 lakh Rs 12.62 lakh + Rs 21,000 Max 7-seater Rs 12.34 lakh Rs 12.55 lakh + Rs 21,000 Max 7-seater Dual Tone Rs 12.54 lakh Rs 12.75 lakh + Rs 21,000 Max 7-seater Vibe Pack Rs 12.56 lakh Rs 12.77 lakh + Rs 21,000 Max 7-seater Dual Tone With Vibe Pack Rs 12.76 lakh Rs 12.97 lakh + Rs 21,000

Save for the base-spec You variant, all other variants of the Citroen C3 Aircross have received a uniform price hike of Rs 21,000.

The C3 Aircross is now priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 12.97 lakh.

Citroen eC3

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Live Rs 11.50 lakh Rs 11.61 lakh + Rs 11,000 Feel Rs 12.38 lakh Rs 12.70 lakh + Rs 32,000 Feel Vibe Pack Rs 12.53 lakh Rs 12.85 lakh + Rs 32,000 Feel Dual Tone With Vibe Pack Rs 12.68 lakh Rs 13 lakh + Rs 32,000

The top-spec Feel trim of the eC3 has received a price revision of Rs 32,000. Meanwhile, the base-spec Live variant of the electric hatchback has become dearer by up to Rs 11,000.

Citroen now retails the eC3 in the price range of Rs 11.61 lakh to Rs 13 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom pan India

