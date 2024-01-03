Citroen Hikes Prices Of Its Cars By Up To Rs 32,000
The flagship offering from the French automaker, the Citroen C5 Aircross, is unaffected by this price hike
The Citroen eC3 has received the highest price jump, of up to Rs 32,000.
It now ranges between Rs 11.61 lakh and Rs 13 lakh.
Citroen has hiked the prices of the C3 Aircross compact SUV by Rs 21,000.
Prices for the C3 Aircross range from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 12.97 lakh.
The C3 hatchback is now dearer by up to Rs 16,000.
Citroen now retails the C3 hatchback between Rs 6.16 lakh and Rs 9.08 lakh.
Citroen has become one of the first automakers in India to initiate a price hike across its models in 2024. The price revision is applicable to its entire lineup save the Citroen C5 Aircross, the brand’s flagship offering in India.
Let’s take a closer look at the revised variant-wise prices of all Citroen models affected by this price increment.
Citroen C3
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Live
|
Rs 6.16 lakh
|
Rs 6.16 lakh
|
No change
|
Feel
|
Rs 7.08 lakh
|
Rs 7.23 lakh
|
+ Rs 15,000
|
Feel Vibe Pack
|
Rs 7.23 lakh
|
Rs 7.38 lakh
|
+ Rs 15,000
|
Feel Dual Tone
|
Rs 7.23 lakh
|
Rs 7.38 lakh
|
+ Rs 15,000
|
Feel Dual Tone with Vibe Pack
|
Rs 7.38 lakh
|
Rs 7.53 lakh
|
+ Rs 15,000
|
Feel Turbo Dual Tone
|
Rs 8.28 lakh
|
Rs 8.43 lakh
|
+ Rs 15,000
|
Feel Turbo Dual Tone With Vibe Pack
|
Rs 8.43 lakh
|
Rs 8.58 lakh
|
+ Rs 15,000
|
Shine
|
Rs 7.60 lakh
|
Rs 7.76 lakh
|
+ Rs 16,000
|
Shine Dual Tone
|
Rs 7.75 lakh
|
Rs 7.91 lakh
|
+ Rs 16,000
|
Shine Vibe Pack
|
Rs 7.72 lakh
|
Rs 7.88 lakh
|
+ Rs 16,000
|
Shine Dual Tone With Vibe Pack
|
Rs 7.87 lakh
|
Rs 8.03 lakh
|
+ Rs 16,000
|
Shine Turbo Dual Tone
|
Rs 8.80 lakh
|
Rs 8.96 lakh
|
+ Rs 16,000
|
Shine Turbo Dual Tone With Vibe Pack
|
Rs 8.92 lakh
|
Rs 9.08 lakh
|
+ Rs 16,000
The mid-spec Feel variants of the C3 hatchback have become dearer by up to Rs 15,000.
On the other hand, the higher-spec Shine variants of the C3 now cost up to Rs 16,000 more.
No price revision has been made for the base-spec Live variant.
The prices for the Citroen C3 now range from Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 9.08 lakh.
C3 Aircross
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
You
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
No change
|
Plus
|
Rs 11.34 lakh
|
Rs 11.55 lakh
|
+ Rs 21,000
|
Plus Dual Tone
|
Rs 11.54 lakh
|
Rs 11.75 lakh
|
+ Rs 21,000
|
Plus Vibe Pack
|
Rs 11.59 lakh
|
Rs 11.80 lakh
|
+ Rs 21,000
|
Plus Dual Tone With Vibe Pack
|
Rs 11.79 lakh
|
Rs 12 lakh
|
+ Rs 21,000
|
Plus 7-seater
|
Rs 11.69 lakh
|
Rs 11.90 lakh
|
+ Rs 21,000
|
Plus 7-seater Dual Tone
|
Rs 11.89 lakh
|
Rs 12.10 lakh
|
+ Rs 21,000
|
Plus 7-seater Vibe Pack
|
Rs 11.94 lakh
|
Rs 12.15 lakh
|
+ Rs 21,000
|
Plus 7-seater Dual Tone With Vibe Pack
|
Rs 12.14 lakh
|
Rs 12.35 lakh
|
+ Rs 21,000
|
Max
|
Rs 11.99 lakh
|
Rs 12.20 lakh
|
+ Rs 21,000
|
Max Dual Tone
|
Rs 12.19 lakh
|
Rs 12.40 lakh
|
+ Rs 21,000
|
Max Vibe Pack
|
Rs 12.21 lakh
|
Rs 12.42 lakh
|
+ Rs 21,000
|
Max Dual Tone With Vibe Pack
|
Rs 12.41 lakh
|
Rs 12.62 lakh
|
+ Rs 21,000
|
Max 7-seater
|
Rs 12.34 lakh
|
Rs 12.55 lakh
|
+ Rs 21,000
|
Max 7-seater Dual Tone
|
Rs 12.54 lakh
|
Rs 12.75 lakh
|
+ Rs 21,000
|
Max 7-seater Vibe Pack
|
Rs 12.56 lakh
|
Rs 12.77 lakh
|
+ Rs 21,000
|
Max 7-seater Dual Tone With Vibe Pack
|
Rs 12.76 lakh
|
Rs 12.97 lakh
|
+ Rs 21,000
Save for the base-spec You variant, all other variants of the Citroen C3 Aircross have received a uniform price hike of Rs 21,000.
The C3 Aircross is now priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 12.97 lakh.
Citroen eC3
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Live
|
Rs 11.50 lakh
|
Rs 11.61 lakh
|
+ Rs 11,000
|
Feel
|
Rs 12.38 lakh
|
Rs 12.70 lakh
|
+ Rs 32,000
|
Feel Vibe Pack
|
Rs 12.53 lakh
|
Rs 12.85 lakh
|
+ Rs 32,000
|
Feel Dual Tone With Vibe Pack
|
Rs 12.68 lakh
|
Rs 13 lakh
|
+ Rs 32,000
The top-spec Feel trim of the eC3 has received a price revision of Rs 32,000. Meanwhile, the base-spec Live variant of the electric hatchback has become dearer by up to Rs 11,000.
Citroen now retails the eC3 in the price range of Rs 11.61 lakh to Rs 13 lakh.
All prices are ex-showroom pan India
