Citroen Hikes Prices Of Its Cars By Up To Rs 32,000

Published On Jan 03, 2024 07:58 AM By Shreyash for Citroen C3

The flagship offering from the French automaker, the Citroen C5 Aircross, is unaffected by this price hike

  • The Citroen eC3 has received the highest price jump, of up to Rs 32,000.

  • It now ranges between Rs 11.61 lakh and Rs 13 lakh.

  • Citroen has hiked the prices of the C3 Aircross compact SUV by Rs 21,000.

  • Prices for the C3 Aircross range from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 12.97 lakh.

  • The C3 hatchback is now dearer by up to Rs 16,000.

  • Citroen now retails the C3 hatchback between Rs 6.16 lakh and Rs 9.08 lakh.

Citroen has become one of the first automakers in India to initiate a price hike across its models in 2024. The price revision is applicable to its entire lineup save the Citroen C5 Aircross, the brand’s flagship offering in India. 

Let’s take a closer look at the revised variant-wise prices of all Citroen models affected by this price increment.

Citroen C3

Citroen C3 Review

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Live

Rs 6.16 lakh

Rs 6.16 lakh

No change

Feel

Rs 7.08 lakh

Rs 7.23 lakh

+ Rs 15,000

Feel Vibe Pack

Rs 7.23 lakh

Rs 7.38 lakh

+ Rs 15,000

Feel Dual Tone

Rs 7.23 lakh

Rs 7.38 lakh

+ Rs 15,000

Feel Dual Tone with Vibe Pack

Rs 7.38 lakh

Rs 7.53 lakh

+ Rs 15,000

Feel Turbo Dual Tone

Rs 8.28 lakh

Rs 8.43 lakh

+ Rs 15,000

Feel Turbo Dual Tone With Vibe Pack

Rs 8.43 lakh

Rs 8.58 lakh

+ Rs 15,000

Shine

Rs 7.60 lakh

Rs 7.76 lakh

+ Rs 16,000

Shine Dual Tone

Rs 7.75 lakh

Rs 7.91 lakh

+ Rs 16,000

Shine Vibe Pack

Rs 7.72 lakh

Rs 7.88 lakh

+ Rs 16,000

Shine Dual Tone With Vibe Pack

Rs 7.87 lakh

Rs 8.03 lakh

+ Rs 16,000

Shine Turbo Dual Tone

Rs 8.80 lakh

Rs 8.96 lakh

+ Rs 16,000

Shine Turbo Dual Tone With Vibe Pack

Rs 8.92 lakh

Rs 9.08 lakh

+ Rs 16,000

  • The mid-spec Feel variants of the C3 hatchback have become dearer by up to Rs 15,000.

  • On the other hand, the higher-spec Shine variants of the C3 now cost up to Rs 16,000 more.

  • No price revision has been made for the base-spec Live variant.

  • The prices for the Citroen C3 now range from Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 9.08 lakh.

C3 Aircross

Citroen C3 Aircross Front

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

You

Rs 9.99 lakh

Rs 9.99 lakh

No change

Plus

Rs 11.34 lakh

Rs 11.55 lakh

+ Rs 21,000

Plus Dual Tone

Rs 11.54 lakh

Rs 11.75 lakh

+ Rs 21,000

Plus Vibe Pack

Rs 11.59 lakh

Rs 11.80 lakh

+ Rs 21,000

Plus Dual Tone With Vibe Pack

Rs 11.79 lakh

Rs 12 lakh

+ Rs 21,000

Plus 7-seater

Rs 11.69 lakh

Rs 11.90 lakh

+ Rs 21,000

Plus 7-seater Dual Tone

Rs 11.89 lakh

Rs 12.10 lakh

+ Rs 21,000

Plus 7-seater Vibe Pack

Rs 11.94 lakh

Rs 12.15 lakh

+ Rs 21,000

Plus 7-seater Dual Tone With Vibe Pack

Rs 12.14 lakh

Rs 12.35 lakh

+ Rs 21,000

Max

Rs 11.99 lakh

Rs 12.20 lakh

+ Rs 21,000

Max Dual Tone

Rs 12.19 lakh

Rs 12.40 lakh

+ Rs 21,000

Max Vibe Pack

Rs 12.21 lakh

Rs 12.42 lakh

+ Rs 21,000

Max Dual Tone With Vibe Pack

Rs 12.41 lakh

Rs 12.62 lakh

+ Rs 21,000

Max 7-seater

Rs 12.34 lakh

Rs 12.55 lakh

+ Rs 21,000

Max 7-seater Dual Tone

Rs 12.54 lakh

Rs 12.75 lakh

+ Rs 21,000

Max 7-seater Vibe Pack

Rs 12.56 lakh

Rs 12.77 lakh

+ Rs 21,000

Max 7-seater Dual Tone With Vibe Pack

Rs 12.76 lakh

Rs 12.97 lakh

+ Rs 21,000

  • Save for the base-spec You variant, all other variants of the Citroen C3 Aircross have received a uniform price hike of Rs 21,000.

  • The C3 Aircross is now priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 12.97 lakh.

Citroen eC3

Citroen eC3

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Live

Rs 11.50 lakh

Rs 11.61 lakh

+ Rs 11,000

Feel

Rs 12.38 lakh

Rs 12.70 lakh

+ Rs 32,000

Feel Vibe Pack

Rs 12.53 lakh

Rs 12.85 lakh

+ Rs 32,000

Feel Dual Tone With Vibe Pack

Rs 12.68 lakh

Rs 13 lakh

+ Rs 32,000

  • The top-spec Feel trim of the eC3 has received a price revision of Rs 32,000. Meanwhile, the base-spec Live variant of the electric hatchback has become dearer by up to Rs 11,000.

  • Citroen now retails the eC3 in the price range of Rs 11.61 lakh to Rs 13 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom pan India

