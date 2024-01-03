Published On Jan 03, 2024 01:16 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta 2024

Hyundai will continue to offer the Creta with both petrol and diesel engine options as the outgoing model, with the new Verna’s turbo-petrol unit also joining the mix

Bookings are open for the Hyundai Creta facelift for Rs 25,000 both online and at dealerships.

Official teasers for the Creta are out ahead of the January 16 launch.

To be offered in seven broad variants: E, EX, S, S (O), SX, SX Tech, and SX (O).

Will get three engine options and a choice of four transmissions.

Prices could start from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

2024 seems to be off to a strong start for the auto industry, especially for buyers eagerly waiting for the facelifted Hyundai Creta. The first set of official teasers have just been released and bookings are already open for Rs 25,000 both online and at its dealer network. As a result, we also have the full variant lineup with the engine-gearbox combination that will be offered for each variant.

Spoilt For Choice

Hyundai will continue to sell the Creta with both 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options as before. It will now also come with the new Verna’s 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, but with just one transmission option. Here’s a look at all the technical details:

Specification 1.5-litre N.A. Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol (New) 1.5-litre Diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

There’s only one change compared to the Verna’s turbo powertrain here: unlike the sedan, which comes with both 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT options for the turbo unit, the Creta will be limited to the 7-speed automatic only.

Variant-wise Powertrain Options

The new Creta will be sold in 7 broad variants: E, EX, S, S (O), SX, SX Tech, and SX (O). Here’s a look at all the variant-wise engine-gearbox combos that will be on sale:

Variant 1.5-litre Petrol MT 1.5-litre Petrol CVT 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel MT 1.5-litre Diesel AT E ✅ ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ EX ✅ ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ S ✅ ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ S (O) ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ SX ✅* ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ SX Tech ✅* ✅* ❌ ✅* ❌ SX (O) ✅* ✅* ✅* ✅* ✅*

*Also available in dual-tone option

The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with the manual transmission is the only powertrain that will be offered across the entire variant lineup of the new Creta. On the other hand, the turbo-petrol unit will be reserved for the range-topping SX (O) trim. Meanwhile, the diesel engine is offered on all variants except the new Creta SX.

The mid-spec S (O) and the top-spec SX (O) are the only variants to offer the maximum powertrain choices (four and five, respectively).

A Quick Overview Of What’s New

Hyundai has given its best-selling SUV a complete makeover inside and out, to look more muscular while feeling more premium on the inside. Design revisions include an all-LED lighting setup, chunkier bumpers, and a redesigned grille. Inside, its dashboard layout has been revamped entirely and its new highlight is the integrated dual digital displays. You can check our “Creta facelift bookings open” story to find out more about the design and feature upgrades.

When Will It Be Launched?

The facelifted Hyundai Creta will go on sale on January 16, with prices expected to begin from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to take on the Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, and the Citroen C3 Aircross.

