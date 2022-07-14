hyundai tucson vs jeep compass

Published On Jul 14, 2022 03:28 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Tucson 2022

Both of them have petrol and diesel engines, AWD, and a premium-looking cabin. So what more does the Tucson offer?

Hyundai has unveiled the fourth-generation Tucson in India. The carmaker’s flagship SUV will be available for booking from July 18, while its prices will be revealed in early August. With the generation update, the Tucson receives a complete makeover inside and out and gets a lot more premium. It rivals the likes of the Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan, and Citroen C5 Aircross.

Currently, the Jeep Compass is the best-selling SUV in this space and if we pit it against the new Tucson, there are a lot of commonalities. Both get petrol and diesel engines with the option of AWD on their top-end diesel variants. On the features front, they both offer up to six airbags, a large touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver’s display, a 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and a host of active safety features.

So, here are the top seven highlights that the Tucson scores over the Jeep Compass:

Hyundai Tucson Is Much Larger In Size

Dimensions Tucson Compass Difference Length 4630mm 4405mm 225mm Width 1865mm 1818mm 47mm Height 1665mm 1640mm 25mm Wheelbase 2755mm 2636mm 119mm

The Tucson is 225mm longer than the Compass, which is a significant difference. It’s also wider, taller and offers a longer wheelbase than the Jeep. This should translate to a bigger boot space and better in-cabin space, but we’ll get to that later, once we have both the cars side-by-side.

It Gets ADAS

The Tucson is the first car among its rivals to get this radar-based safety technology and also happens to be the first Hyundai in India to offer the same. The ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) here features:

Forward collision warning

Automatic emergency braking

Blind spot collision detection and warning

Blind spot avoidance assist

Lane-keep assist

Lane departure warning

Driver attention warning

Adaptive cruise control

High beam assist

Standard Safety Features

Both SUVs get a lot of safety features like ESC, all-wheel disc brakes, and hill start assist as standard. But the Tucson goes the extra mile with three more features – six airbags, front parking sensors, and hill descent control – all of which are standard on all its variants.

More Connected Car Tech Features

The Tucson and Compass get connected car technology, with remote operation, on their large infotainments. But the former offers more advanced features, like:

Remote engine start/stop

Remote climate control

Remote seat ventilation

TPMS information

Destination send to car

Real-time vehicle tracking

Voice assist for climate control, sunroof, seat ventilation/warmer, weather, maps, and trunk open

Smart watch connectivity with remote control

As for the Compass, it gets find my Jeep, remote operation for trunk, hazard lights, and door lock/unlock, geo fencing, vehicle health, and towing notification, all of which are available on the Tucson as well.

Multi-air Mode

Now, this is a segment-first feature. The Tucson gets multi-air mode, which doesn’t put the AC right up on your face/body but evenly distributes it throughout the cabin in a subtle and pleasant way, via small ventilation holes integrated across the width of the dashboard. Hyundai says these small AC slots ventilate the cabin evenly, offering a subtle breeze which won’t make you feel cold. As for the Compass, it gets dual-zone AC, which you also find onboard the Tucson.

Passenger Seat Walk-in Device

Another segment first feature, it is basically electric operation for the Boss Mode, where the person in the second row can electrically operate the front co-passenger seat via switches installed on the side of the co-driver’s seat. You have a recline and slide adjust function available with this operation. The Compass doesn’t get this feature, or even manual Boss mode. However, both of them get powered front seats with ventilation, while the Tucson also gets heated front seats.

2nd Row Reclining Seats

The Tucson offers the option of reclining the second row seats for added comfort. The recline angle or the recline-step haven’t been mentioned yet. The Compass doesn’t get the recline feature for the second row, but both of them get the 60:40 split adjustment.

