Modified On Jul 13, 2022 02:44 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Tucson 2022

It’s the first Hyundai car in India to feature the ADAS technology

It’s longer, wider, taller and has a larger wheelbase than the older version.

Gets 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, a touch-enabled climate control panel, and a floating 10.25-inch driver’s display.

Features panoramic sunroof; dual-zone AC; powered, heated, and ventilated front seats; and connected car technology with remote operation.

Safety is covered by six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS with auto emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keep assist.

Gets 186PS 2-litre diesel and 156PS 2-litre petrol engines, with automatic transmission and AWD (only for diesel top-end variants).

Hyundai India has revealed the new-generation of its flagship SUV, Tucson. The prices of the SUV are expected to be revealed around this festive season. It will be sold through the Hyundai’s Signature outlets, from where the carmaker also retails the Alcazar and the i20 N Line.

The new-gen Tucson is longer, wider, and even taller than the previous model. The Tucson’s new striking design looks very sharp and chiselled, complemented by its latest ‘Parametric Jewel’ design language. Its wide front grille looks futuristic with vertically stacked LED DRLs, split LED headlights, and vertically placed fog lamps.

Dimensions New Tucson Old Tucson Difference Length 4630mm 4480mm 150mm Width 1865mm 1850mm 15mm Height 1665mm 1660mm 5mm Wheelbase 2755mm 2670mm 85mm

Move to the side profile and you’ll be greeted by sharp creases, snazzy 18-inch alloys, and flared wheel arches. The rear profile gets connected snake fang-shaped LED tail lights with dual exhaust tips and a sloping roofline.

Even on the inside, the new Tucson is a completely different world from its predecessor. Its minimalistic interior gets a large centre touchscreen panel which houses the portrait-style 10.25-inch infotainment screen with an 8-speaker Bose sound system and touch-enabled climate control switches along with a 10.25-inch floating digital driver’s display. Its large waterfall-like centre console and dashboard design looks modern and quite premium to the eye.

On the features front, it’s offered with full LED lighting; a panoramic sunroof; powered, heated, and ventilated front seats with memory function for the driver’s seat; 64-colour ambient lighting; multi-air mode; wireless charging; dual-zone climate control; and connected car technology.

Safety will be covered by six airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill hold/descent control, all-wheel disc brakes, and mainly, ADAS (advanced driving assistance systems). The Tucson is the first Hyundai to get the ADAS technology in India, featuring blind-spot monitoring and collision avoidance, auto emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, high-beam assist, and lane-keep assist.

The new Tucson will be offered with 186PS/416Nm 2-litre diesel and 156PS/192Nm 2-litre petrol engines. While the diesel engine will get an 8-speed automatic, the petrol will be mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. The SUV’s high-end diesel variants will get AWD (all-wheel drivetrain) with three terrain modes: Snow, Mud, and Sand.

It’s expected to retail from Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom), rivalling the Jeep Compass , Citroen C5 Aircross , and the VW Tiguan .