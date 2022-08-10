Modified On Aug 10, 2022 01:03 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Tucson

It’s available with petrol and diesel engines and an optional AWD for the latter

Hyundai has launched the fourth-generation Tucson in India and its prices start from Rs 27.7 lakh (ex-showroom). It’s available in two well-equipped variants - Platinum and Signature. The Tucson SUV will be sold from Hyundai’s Signature outlets, same as the top-spec Alcazar Signature and i20 N Line.

2022 Hyundai Tucson Styling

The new Tucson gets a complete makeover when compared with its predecessor. It now looks rich and sharper, thanks to Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language. Its striking front fascia carries the ‘Parametric Jewel’ grille with integrated LED DRLs and vertically stacked LED headlights.

Its minimalistic yet posh cabin gets the waterfall-like centre console with the portrait-style 10.25-inch touchscreen system and the touch-enabled climate controls.

2022 Hyundai Tucson Features

As a premium SUV and the brand’s flagship model in the country, the new Tucson’s expansive features list includes:

Panoramic sunroof

Dual zone climate control with multi-air modes

Powered (with memory for the driver seat), heated and ventilated front seats

Connected car tech with Amazon Alexa and Google voice assistant compatibility

8-speaker Bose sound system

10.25-inch screens for the digital driver display and infotainment display (touchscreen)

64-colour ambient lighting

Powered tailgate with height adjustment

Concealed rear wiper and washer

2022 Hyundai Tucson Safety Features

On the safety front, the biggest addition is ADAS (advanced driver-assistance system). With this, the new Tucson is the first Hyundai to feature radar-based safety technology. Here’s what its ADAS suite, also known as Hyundai SmartSense, has to offer:

Forward collision warning

Adaptive cruise control

Automatic emergency braking

Blind spot collision avoidance assist

Rear cross-traffic collision assist

Lane-keep assist

Lane departure warning

Driver attention warning

High beam assist

Besides this, the new Tucson is equipped with six airbags, ESC, hill hold/descent control, tyre pressure monitoring, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors and blind-spot view monitor as standard.

2022 Hyundai Tucson Engine Specs

Specs 2-litre petrol 2-litre diesel Power 156PS 186PS Torque 192Nm 416Nm Transmission 6-speed torque converter AT 8-speed torque converter AT Drivetrain FWD FWD / AWD

The Tucson is powered by 2-litre petrol and diesel engines with an automatic gearbox as standard. With the Signature diesel variant, you can opt for the all-wheel drivetrain, which also features three terrain modes: Snow, Mud, and Sand.

2022 Hyundai Tucson Rivals

Against the new Tucson, we have the option of Jeep Compass, Citroen C5 Aircross, and Volkswagen Tiguan.

