Top 5 Car News Of The Week: Maruti Vitara Brezza, Toyota Vellfire, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, 2020 Elite i20 & Hyundai Creta

Modified On Mar 01, 2020 12:58 PM By Dhruv.A for Hyundai Creta 2020

Hyundai dominated the headlines this week with its mass market offerings

Maruti Vitara Brezza Facelift Variants Explained: The new Vitara Brezza has been launched at a price tag lower than the outgoing model. It’s available in four variants and three of them are available with an automatic option as well. But if you’re eyeing one, this is the one you should buy.

Toyota Vellfire: Think the Toyota Innova Crysta is premium? Well, its cousin, the Vellfire is certainly going to put it to shame with its business-class experience. Its price tag, however, at Rs 79.50 lakh, might leave you a little teary eyed. What exactly is it offering for that kind of money? It’s definitely not the badge, so what is it?

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo: Hyundai has brought out a more powerful petrol version of the Grand i10 Nios. It gets the same engine as the Aura turbo but how much more do you pay for it over the standard hatchback? Find out here.

2020 Hyundai Elite i20: We’ve got a good look at the interior of the upcoming i20. How does it look and will it be a more premium offering than the existing model? Find out here.

2020 Hyundai Creta: The Hyundai Creta is going to get a generation update in April but the existing model is available with lucrative discounts. So should you wait for the new one or go for the outgoing model and save some dough in the process? We answer.

