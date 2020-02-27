Hyundai Creta BS4 Offers: Should You Wait For The New SUV Or Buy The Old One?

Modified On Feb 27, 2020 05:17 PM By Dhruv.A for Hyundai Creta 2020

While the second-gen Creta is set to be launched on March 17, Hyundai has announced heavy discounts on the outgoing model. But which one should you pick?

Despite remaining more or less unchanged since its launch in 2014, the Creta has been a consistent performer for Hyundai in India, managing to fend off competition from newer, more feature-rich SUVs. That’s mostly due to its please-all design, loads of features as well as plenty of powertrain options. However, that is about to change with the second-gen Creta that’s set to launch on March 17.

The new Creta is based on a completely new platform and gets a new design, BS6 compliant engines as well as an updated feature list. While these changes make the new Creta an even more enticing proposition, it does raise the question of whether you should wait for it or go for the outgoing model, which is currently being offered with discounts of up to Rs 1.15 lakh?

Let’s find out by weighing the pros and cons of either model to find out.

First-gen Hyundai Creta: Buy for ongoing discounts, non-polarising styling, and punchy engine options

Well, no one can resist a good discount, and that makes the first-gen Creta a very enticing proposition. Priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15.72 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the BS4-compliant Creta is now offered with a discount of Rs 1.5 lakh. You could even negotiate with the dealer to further reduce the final price of the SUV. However, do note that it will depend on the availability of the BS4 model at your local dealer.

Other reasons to opt for the older Creta include its punchy engines and non-polarising styling. Whereas the second-gen Creta will come with the Seltos’ 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, the current model is equipped with 1.6-litre petrol and diesel units that offer more power and torque. Find out the difference in output figures in the table below:

Petrol 1.6-litre (Old) 1.5-litre (New) Power 123PS 115PS Torque 151Nm 144Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/AT 6-speed MT/ CVT

Diesel 1.6-litre (Old) 1.5-litre (New) Power 128PS 115PS Torque 260Nm 250Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/AT 6-speed MT/ AT

Also, the first-gen Creta has a design that’s much loved by Indian car buyers. The sheer number of these SUVs that ply on our roads is proof of it. It’s well equipped as well with almost everything you could ask for at this price point: projector headlamps with cornering functionality, LED DRLs, ventilated seats, sunroof, 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six airbags and hill start assist.

Finally, the first-gen Creta makes for a great choice for those with a limited budget. That’s because the new model is expected to be priced significantly higher than the current one thanks to the addition of the Seltos’ 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. If you compare prices of the top-spec Seltos equipped with this motor and the top-spec variant of the current Creta, you’ll find that the Kia is around Rs 2 lakh dearer than the Hyundai (Rs 15.72 lakh). While the price difference between the current SUV’s 1.6-litre variants and the next-gen Creta’s 1.5-litre variants may not be as substantial, the new model will still be more expensive thanks to the cleaner motors and additional equipment.

2020 Hyundai Creta: HOLD for macho looks, premium feature list, turbo-petrol engine, and multiple automatic options

The new Hyundai Creta’s design is sure to divide opinions. You’ll either love it or loathe it, but you cannot ignore it. It gets a slightly more macho design, with its split headlamp setup, bulging fenders and intricately sculpted rear end. Its cabin is expected to offer a more premium experience as well. From what we know so far, the new second-gen Creta will get a chunkier steering wheel, a bigger panoramic sunroof, and a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen.

Additionally, the second-gen Creta has a larger footprint, promising a more spacious cabin as well as a larger boot. It is also likely to offer a more advanced semi-digital instrument cluster, BlueLink connected car tech with features such as remote cabin pre-cool and lock-unlock, e-parking brake and a premium sound system accompanied by existing features (wireless charging, cruise control and ventilated front seats, among others). Meanwhile, the list of safety features will remain the same as before.

But the biggest reason to opt for the new Creta are its new engines. The second-gen Creta will utilise the new 1.5-litre BS6 petrol and diesel engine options from the Kia Seltos. Although the new engines do lose out to the older 1.6-litre engines in terms of sheer output figures, they are a lot cleaner than the older units. And if it’s sheer grunt you are looking for, you could always opt for the punchy 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine (140PS/ 242Nm) with DCT (dual-clutch automatic) that also powers the Kia Seltos. And just like the Seltos, the new Creta could get multiple automatic options to choose from like a CVT (1.5-litre petrol), 6-speed AT (1.5-litre diesel) and a 7-speed DCT (14-litre turbo petrol).

While the 2020 Hyundai Creta is likely to command a slightly higher price tag, especially for the new 1.4-litre turbo petrol variant, it’s better to go for the new model as it offers more new-age features like connected car technology. Moreover, if you fancy a big sunroof, the new Creta is your answer as it is set to become the least expensive SUV sold in the country to feature a panoramic sunroof. So if you want to keep up with the times, then you should definitely consider splurging a bit more and buy the new Hyundai Creta.

Read More on : Hyundai Creta on road price