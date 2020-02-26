2020 Hyundai i20 Interior Detailed, Looks More Premium Than Before

Published On Feb 26, 2020 07:27 PM By Sonny for Hyundai Elite i20 2020

All-new cabin design and bigger screens are the headlines

Third-gen i20 interior officially revealed ahead of Geneva Motor Show debut.

New cabin features a new dashboard layout.

Gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Looks more premium and more spacious with a horizontal effect across the dashboard and updated control design.

Hyundai is expected to launch the new-gen i20 in India in mid-2020.

The new-gen Hyundai i20 hatchback made its online reveal just last week. The exterior design and features were detailed but the interior was just a sketch reveal. Now, the carmaker has given us the first official look at its interior ahead of its public debut at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show in March.

The final interior design is quite similar to the initial teaser sketch but lacks the neon green highlights, instead featuring an all-black theme free from chrome. Its new dashboard design integrates the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system into the driver’s instrument console. Instead of the seamless look of the new Grand i10 Nios , the two elements stand out for their own designs. The infotainment console has a touch of BMW about it, with a single rotary dial and actual buttons under the screen.

Meanwhile, the dashboard pictured features a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. However, the India-spec model is expected to miss out on both the large screens and instead be offered with just the 8-inch infotainment display and a mostly analog instrument cluster.

The new i20 also gets an all-new steering wheel that looks just like the one spied in the new-gen Creta . Its dashboard features horizontal lines all the way across which makes it look more spacious than before. The central AC vents are integrated into the new dashboard design rather than sticking out from it. The new climate controls are housed in a sculpted section on the central console with a digital temperature display and premium toggles on either side. It also features ambient lighting in the footwells and the door storage areas.

Hyundai’s already revealed that the new-gen i20 will be equipped with features like wireless smartphone charging, charging ports and an 8-speaker Bose sound system. While the new i20 will also be equipped with BlueLink connected car technology, the new i20 does not appear to get the hot keys for it positioned on the IRVM.

The third-gen Hyundai i20 will be powered by a fresh range of BS6 engines including a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel in India. Globally, the turbo-petrol engine option will also feature 48V mild-hybrid tech which is not expected to be available on the India-spec model. The 1.2-litre petrol unit will be mated to a 5-speed manual while the turbo-petrol and diesel engines will be mated to a 6-speed manual, each with its own automatic transmission option.

The all-new i20 is expected to be launched in India by mid-2020 with an expected price range of Rs 5.7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. It will renew its rivalry with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz , Toyota Glanza, Volkswagen Polo and Tata Altroz in the premium hatchback segment.

