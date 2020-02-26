Modified On Feb 26, 2020 04:55 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The sportier version of the Grand i10 Nios marks Hyundai’s entry into the hot-hatch segment in India

It was first unveiled at Auto Expo 2020.

The Grand i10 Nios turbo is offered in two variants: Sportz and Sportz (dual tone).

Powered by the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine offered in the Aura.

The turbo-engine only comes with a 5-speed MT.

It is priced from Rs 7.68 lakh to Rs 7.73 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Hyundai has launched the Grand i10 Nios ’ turbo variant in India. It is offered in two variants: Sportz and Sportz (dual tone) priced at Rs 7.68 lakh and Rs 7.73 lakh (ex-showroom India) respectively. The carmaker had first unveiled the turbocharged version of the hatchback at Auto Expo 2020.

Here's how the turbo variant’s prices compare to the regular Sportz variant:

Variant Grand i10 Nios (Petrol MT) Price Grand i10 Nios Turbo Price Difference Sportz Rs 6.43 lakh Rs 7.68 lakh Rs 1.25 lakh Sportz Dual Tone Rs 6.73 lakh Rs 7.73 lakh Rs 1 lakh

The sportier version of the Grand i10 Nios is powered by the same BS6-compliant 1.0-litre turbo-petrol seen on its sedan sibling, the Aura . Both the hatchback and the sedan produce the same power and torque figures (100PS/172Nm) with a 5-speed manual transmission only. On the other hand, the 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines of the Grand i10 Nios come with both a 5-speed MT and an AMT. In the Venue, Hyundai offers this turbo-petrol engine with a 7-speed DCT transmission option and with more performance.

The Grand i10 Nios turbo gets an all-black interior with red accents and inserts across the dashboard for a sportier look. Meanwhile, the comforts are the same as the regular Sportz variant, which features auto climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear parking camera, and push-button start-stop. The Grand i10 Nios turbo’s only distinguishing feature on the outside is the ‘Turbo’ badge on its front grille, same as the Aura.

With this turbo version, Hyundai has entered the hot-hatch segment in India even if it's missing an N badge. The sportier Grand i10 Nios continues to fight it out with the Maruti Suzuki Swift , Ford Figo , and Nissan Micra. In terms of performance, it is a bit of a bargain as compared to the likes of the Volkswagen Polo GT TSI and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS, which are a lot pricier. In fact, the Baleno RS is not even available anymore due to the upcoming BS6 emission norms. The current Polo GT TSI is due to go the same way.

