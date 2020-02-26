Modified On Feb 26, 2020 01:12 PM By Sonny for Toyota Vellfire

New Toyota luxury MPV has arrived in India, more expensive than entry-level Mercedes V-Class

New Vellfire luxury MPV launched in India as a CBU (Completely Built Unit) import model.

It gets power-adjustable VIP seats in the middle with cooled/heating function and leg rests.

Premium features also include three-zone climate control, a 13-inch rear entertainment screen, and a twin sunroof.

Powered by a petrol-hybrid powertrain that claims a mileage of 16.35kmpl.

The latest version of the Toyota Vellfire has now been launched in India. It is being offered in a single high-spec variant with an introductory price tag of Rs 79.50 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

The luxury MPV offering features VIP seats in the middle row with powered ottomans for leg support, leather upholstery, twin sunroof, three-zone climate control, and a ceiling-mounted 13-inch rear entertainment screen. The middle seats are also power-adjustable with memory function, heated and cooled, and are fitted with fold-out tables.

Toyota has also offered a powered front passenger seat, which gets an ottoman along with heated and cooling functions. It is equipped with a 10-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay housed in the centre of the dashboard. It also features auto LED headlamps, heated ORVMs, and 16-colour roof ambient lighting. In terms of safety equipment, the Vellfire gets seven airbags, a panoramic view monitor, vehicle dynamic management, front and rear parking sensors.

The Vellfire is powered by a hybrid powertrain consisting of a 2.5-litre petrol engine and two electric motors for an electronic 4WD system. The petrol engine makes 117PS/198Nm while the front motor offers 143PS and the rear motor churns out 68PS. It claims a fuel efficiency of 16.35kmpl while the powertrain’s drive duties are split 60:40 between the battery and engine respectively. The Vellfire rides on 17-inch chrome alloys and offers a ground clearance of 165mm.