Maruti Vitara Brezza 2020 Variants Explained: Which One To Buy?

The Vitara Brezza is back but there is a twist in the tale. Instead of a punchy diesel motor, it now comes with a docile petrol. But how much has changed between its variants?

Maruti Suzuki, after having showcased it at Auto Expo 2020, has now launched the facelifted Vitara Brezza in India. The changes on the outside are what grab your attention at first but it's what's under its skin where the bulk of the changes lie. A new engine, a new transmission option, and most importantly, new prices across the variant lineup. So which variant is the best option for your needs?

Let’s start by looking at the price of all the variants on offer.

Variant Manual Variant Price Automatic Variant Price L Rs 7.34 lakh NA V Rs 8.35 lakh Rs 9.75 lakh (Rs 1.40 lakh) Z Rs 9.10 lakh Rs 10.50 lakh (Rs 1.40 lakh) Z+ Rs 9.75 lakh Rs 11.15 lakh (Rs 1.40 lakh) Z+ Dual Tone Rs 9.98 lakh Rs 11.40 lakh (Rs 1.42 lakh)

All prices are ex-showroom India.

Previously, the Vitara Brezza was available only with a diesel engine. However, the upcoming BS6 norms have led Maruti to replace it with a petrol engine. The engine in question is the 1.5-litre unit from Maruti from the Ertiga and Ciaz. It makes 105PS and 138Nm of torque. The transmission available is a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic with mild-hybrid tech.

There are six colour options on offer with the Vitara Brezza and in the top-spec variant, Maruti is also offering the option of a dual-tone colour scheme. Take a look at all the colour options below:

Metallic Sizzling Red (new) (not available in base L variant)

Torque Blue (new)

Autumn Orange

Granite Grey

Pearl Arctic White

Premium Silver

Dual-tone colour schemes

Metallic Sizzling Red with Midnight Black roof (new)

Torque Blue with Midnight Black roof (new)

Granite Grey with Autumn Orange roof (new)

Now that we’ve got the powertrain as well as the colour options out of the way, it's time to take a deeper look at the variants.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza L: A decently equipped offering for those on a budget, and a good starting point for those who like to do a lot of aftermarket customisation. The only real gripe is the absence of an automatic.

Transmission Price 5-speed manual Rs 7.34 lakh 4-speed automatic NA

Exterior: Halogen projector headlamps with LED parking lights, chrome front grille, body-coloured bumpers, black skid plate garnish, body-coloured door handles and ORVMs, turn indicator on ORVMs, 16-inch steel wheels (with centre cap), roof end spoiler, LED taillamps, LED high mount stop lamp, chrome strip on boot.

Interior: Central locking + remote key, tilt adjust steering, fabric seat upholstery, chrome finish on AC knob, chrome finish on parking brake tip, day/night IRVM, manual AC, electrically adjustable ORVM, driver ticket holder, four power windows (with driver auto up/down).

Infotainment: 2DIN music system (with bluetooth, FM and USB), 4 speakers, rear seat flip and fold.

Safety: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, driver and co-driver seatbelt with pre-tensioner and load-limiter.

Verdict

The amount of kit that Maruti is offering here had us double-checking if it was indeed the base variant of the Vitara Brezza. From the outside, this variant doesn’t scream that it is the lowest rung of the ladder. However, the one thing that rear passengers will find lacking in this variant are headrests. We can nitpick furthermore over things like the absence of a rear parcel tray. But if you are on a strict budget, this variant of the Vitara Brezza offers good value for your money. Also, if you like to get a lot of aftermarket customisation done on your car, we again suggest this variant as it offers all the basics. The one miss here is the lack of an automatic gearbox option with the L variant.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza V: Skip this variant. Doesn’t offer features that justify the increment in price.

Transmission Price Difference 5-speed manual Rs 8.35 lakh Rs 1.01 lakh 4-speed automatic Rs 9.75 lakh NA

Over the previous variant:

Safety: Hill Hold (automatic)

Exterior: Full-LED projector headlamp, LED daytime running lamps, roof rails (black), wheel cover, electric fold ORVMs.

Interior: Door armrest (with Fabric), glove box Illumination, front footwell illumination, passenger ticket holder, rear defogger, steering-mounted controls for audio, keyless entry, push button start, rear seat headrest, front seat back hook (driver side), seat back pockets, automatic climate control, upper glove box.

Verdict

The feature additions in this variant simply don’t justify the premium you have to pay for this variant. The only saving grace here is that this is the least expensive variant to offer an automatic transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Z: The variant we recommend.

Transmission Price Difference 5-speed manual Rs 9.10 lakh Rs 75,000 4-speed automatic Rs 10.50 lakh Rs 75,000

Over the previous variant:

Exterior: Roof rails (Gunmetal Grey), 16-inch alloy wheels (Black), silver skid plate garnish, rear wash/wiper.

Interior: Height adjustable driver seat, 60:40 split rear seats, piano black accents (side vents + centre console), chrome inside door handles, boot lamp, front map lamp, configurable lighting for instrument cluster, rear seat armrest with cupholder, parcel tray, cruise control.

Infotainment: 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering-mounted audio control, voice command.

Verdict

In our eyes, this is the variant that offers the most value for money. What’s more, you also get a touchscreen infotainment system in this variant, which has kind of become a necessity these days. The cruise control feature in the automatic variant will be especially beneficial for people who hit the highway often.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Z+: Go for it if you have the money to spare. Only variant that comes with a dual-tone paint scheme.

Transmission Price Difference 5-speed manual Rs 9.75 lakh Rs 65,000 4-speed automatic Rs 11.15 lakh Rs 65,000

Over the previous variant:

Safety: Reverse parking camera

Exterior: 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED fog lamps, dual-tone colour options

Interior: Front sliding centre armrest, 6-speakers, height-adjustable seatbelts, auto wipers, auto headlamps, auto fold ORVMs, auto dimming inside rearview mirror, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cooled upper glove box.

Verdict

The premium over the previous variant is justified here and if your heart is set on buying the Vitara Brezza and you have the cash to spare, then go ahead and indulge yourself. Also, the Z+ variant of the Vitara Brezza is the only variant that gets a dual-tone paint scheme.

