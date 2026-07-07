2026 Tata Sierra EV Vs Tata Nexon EV: Go Big And Premium Or Save Money?

Tata recently launched the Sierra EV, extending its lineup in India. This electric version of the Sierra is a modern electric SUV with a premium positioning, ample space, and a plethora of features. In Tata’s lineup, it is positioned above the Nexon EV and Curvv EV.

In this report, we will be comparing the Sierra EV with Tata’s Nexon EV, which is positioned below the Sierra EV. On paper, both SUVs share Tata’s latest EV technology, but they target slightly different buyers. So how do they compare, and which one is the better overall package? Let’s understand this better.

Price

Model Tata Sierra EV Tata Nexon EV Price (ex-showroom) Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 25.99 lakh Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 17.69 lakh

The Nexon EV is a much more affordable electric SUV, while the Sierra EV sits above it as a premium offering.

The Sierra EV in its base trim is about Rs 6 lakh more expensive, while its top-spec trim is priced at around Rs 8.5 lakh more than that of the Nexon EV.

The Sierra EV justifies the premium with more power, range, better cabin space, more road presence and more features.

Scope for negotiation Since the Sierra EV is a newly launched model, don't expect substantial discounts. In contrast, dealerships are likely to offer more attractive deals on the Nexon EV.

Design

Parameter Tata Sierra EV Tata Nexon EV Difference Length 4340 mm 3995 mm +345 mm Width 1841 mm 1802 mm +39 mm Height 1715 mm 1625 mm +90 mm Wheelbase 2730 mm 2498 mm +232 mm

The Sierra EV is much larger than the Nexon EV and also looks more imposing on the road.

It stands out with extra length and height over the Nexon EV.

The extra wheelbase should translate into better rear-seat space, while the taller profile gives the Sierra EV a more traditional SUV stance compared to the Nexon EV.

The Sierra EV feels like a vehicle that belongs to a completely different segment, while the Nexon EV is a more compact option.

Colour Options

Tata Sierra EV Tata Nexon EV Nainital Nocturne Pure Grey Andaman Adventure Pristine White Rishikesh Rapids Empowered Oxide Coorg Cloud Ocean Blue Bengal Rouge Daytona Grey Pristine White Black with Dark and Red Dark Editions Pure Grey -

The Sierra EV has one more colour option than the Nexon EV.

The Nexon EV comes with a black roof, with all monotone colours depending on the variant chosen.

The Sierra EV features Tata’s latest nomenclature for the colours, many of which are inspired by Indian landscapes

Sportier themes: The Nexon EV comes with Dark and Red Dark options, both of which feature a stealthy-looking appearance with a black shade. The Red Dark also gets red accents for contrast.

Powertrain

Specification Tata Sierra EV Tata Nexon EV Battery 63 kWh 75 kWh 75 kWh 30 kWh 45 kWh No of electric motor(s) 1 1 2 1 1 Claimed range 565 km 665 km 624 km 275 km 489 km Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) All-wheel-drive (AWD) Front-wheel-drive (FWD) Front-wheel-drive (FWD) Power 238 PS 209 PS 209 PS (rear motor), 140 PS (front motor) 129 PS 144 PS Torque 315 Nm 315 Nm 504 Nm 215 Nm 215 Nm

The Sierra EV comes with larger battery pack options as well as a dual-motor setup.

With the Sierra EV, you get a much higher range when compared to the Nexon EV.

The Sierra EV also makes much more output, especially if you go for the AWD variant.

The Nexon EV is only available with the front-wheel-drive configuration, while the Sierra EV comes with RWD and AWD options.

City vs highway usage: If you need an EV that will mainly be used in the city, then the Nexon EV would be ideal for you. However, if you are planning to do road trips or travel more on the highways, then the Sierra EV should be considered.

Features

Feature Tata Sierra EV Tata Nexon EV Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 19-inch alloy wheels 16-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Infotainment Setup 12.3-inch touchscreen 12.3-inch touchscreen Entertainment screen ✅ ❌ Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 10.25-inch display 10.25-inch display Head-up Display ✅ ❌ Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 12-speaker JBL sound system with a sound bar 9-speaker JBL sound system Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Climate Control Dual-zone Single-zone Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Powered seats Yes (only driver side) ❌ Sunroof Panoramic sunroof Panoramic sunroof Summon Mode ✅ ❌ Auto Parking Assist ✅ ❌ Front and rear centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Front seats with extendable underthigh support ✅ ❌ Boss mode ✅(manual) ❌ In-car payment ✅ ❌ Powered tailgate ✅ ❌ Multi-drive Modes ✅ ✅ Boost Mode ✅ ❌ NFC Card Key ✅ ❌ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ V2L (Vehicle-to-load) ✅ ❌ V2V (Vehicle-to-vehicle) ✅ ❌ Airbags 6 6 Parking Camera 540-degree 360-degree ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Front and rear sensors ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS ✅ ✅

The Sierra EV adds plenty of extra features over the Nexon EV, thereby clearly justifying its premium price.

You get extras like an entertainment screen, Summon Mode, auto-park assist, V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) and V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle) technology, an in-car payment system, as well as a 540-degree camera.

Moreover, you also get a manual boss mode, a head-up display, and a more premium audio setup.

The Nexon EV, however, continues to offer a strong equipment list in its price segment.

CarDekho Says

If your budget allows, the Tata Sierra EV is the more complete electric SUV. It offers significantly more space, a stronger road presence, a longer claimed range, a more powerful electric motor, all-wheel-drive capability, and a much richer feature list. It feels like a genuine step up in every aspect, making it well worth considering if you want a premium family EV that's comfortable on both city commutes and long-distance road trips.

The Tata Nexon EV, however, remains the more sensible choice for most buyers. It costs substantially less, is easier to drive and park in the city, and still packs a generous list of features along with enough range for everyday commuting and occasional highway journeys. Add to that the better scope for dealership discounts, and it delivers stronger value for money.

We recommend the Sierra EV because it clearly justifies its premium. Another interesting point is that even the lower variants of the Sierra EV are well-equipped and offer more range than the Nexon EV.

Other Options You Can Consider Besides Sierra EV Or Nexon EV:

MG ZS EV: A premium electric SUV that offers a spacious cabin, comfortable ride quality, and a well-rounded feature list. However, it is beginning to show its age and is due for a major update.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Combines the familiarity of the Creta with an electric powertrain, offering a feature-rich cabin, multiple battery options, and Hyundai's proven ownership experience.

BYD Atto 3: A premium electric SUV with a distinctive interior, advanced EV technology, impressive range, and a refined driving experience.

Mahindra XEV 9e: A futuristic electric SUV-coupe that stands out with its strong performance, long driving range, cutting-edge technology, and a feature-packed interior.

Tata Curvv EV: A stylish SUV-coupe that bridges the gap between the Nexon EV and Sierra EV. It offers a modern design, a generous feature list, multiple battery pack options, and a balanced mix of performance and practicality.

MG Windsor EV: A spacious electric EV focused on passenger comfort, with a lounge-like cabin, premium features, and competitive range, making it a compelling choice for family buyers.