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    2026 Tata Sierra EV Vs Tata Nexon EV: Go Big And Premium Or Save Money?

    The Sierra EV offers a lot more, but is it worth the premium? Find out 

    Published On Jul 07, 2026 10:03 AM By Yashein

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    Sierra EV vs Tata Nexon

    Tata recently launched the Sierra EV, extending its lineup in India. This electric version of the Sierra is a modern electric SUV with a premium positioning, ample space, and a plethora of features. In Tata’s lineup, it is positioned above the Nexon EV and Curvv EV. 

    In this report, we will be comparing the Sierra EV with Tata’s Nexon EV, which is positioned below the Sierra EV. On paper, both SUVs share Tata’s latest EV technology, but they target slightly different buyers. So how do they compare, and which one is the better overall package? Let’s understand this better.

    Price

    Model

    Tata Sierra EV 

    Tata Nexon EV 

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 25.99 lakh

    Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 17.69 lakh 
    • The Nexon EV is a much more affordable electric SUV, while the Sierra EV sits above it as a premium offering.

    • The Sierra EV in its base trim is about Rs 6 lakh more expensive, while its top-spec trim is priced at around Rs 8.5 lakh more than that of the Nexon EV.

    • The Sierra EV justifies the premium with more power, range, better cabin space, more road presence and more features. 

    Scope for negotiation

    Since the Sierra EV is a newly launched model, don't expect substantial discounts. In contrast, dealerships are likely to offer more attractive deals on the Nexon EV.

    Design

    Parameter

    Tata Sierra EV

    Tata Nexon EV 

    Difference

    Length

    4340 mm

    3995 mm

    +345 mm

    Width

    1841 mm

    1802 mm

    +39 mm

    Height 

    1715 mm 

    1625 mm

    +90 mm

    Wheelbase

    2730 mm

    2498 mm

    +232 mm
    • The Sierra EV is much larger than the Nexon EV and also looks more imposing on the road. 

    2026 Sierra EV

    • It stands out with extra length and height over the Nexon EV. 

    Tata Nexon EV

    • The extra wheelbase should translate into better rear-seat space, while the taller profile gives the Sierra EV a more traditional SUV stance compared to the Nexon EV. 

    Tata Sierra EV

    • The Sierra EV feels like a vehicle that belongs to a completely different segment, while the Nexon EV is a more compact option. 

    Colour Options

    Tata Sierra EV

    Tata Nexon EV

    Nainital Nocturne

    Pure Grey

    Andaman Adventure

    Pristine White 

    Rishikesh Rapids

    Empowered Oxide

    Coorg Cloud

    Ocean Blue 

    Bengal Rouge

    Daytona Grey 

    Pristine White

    Black with Dark and Red Dark Editions 

    Pure Grey

    -
    • The Sierra EV has one more colour option than the Nexon EV.

    • The Nexon EV comes with a black roof, with all monotone colours depending on the variant chosen.

    • The Sierra EV features Tata’s latest nomenclature for the colours, many of which are inspired by Indian landscapes

    Sportier themes: 

    The Nexon EV comes with Dark and Red Dark options, both of which feature a stealthy-looking appearance with a black shade. The Red Dark also gets red accents for contrast. 

    Powertrain

    Specification

    Tata Sierra EV

    Tata Nexon EV

    Battery 

    63 kWh

    75 kWh

    75 kWh

    30 kWh 

    45 kWh 

    No of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    2

    1

    1

    Claimed range 

    565 km

    665 km

    624 km

    275 km 

    489 km 

    Drivetrain 

    Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)

    Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)

    All-wheel-drive (AWD)

    Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

    Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

    Power

    238 PS

    209 PS

    209 PS (rear motor), 140 PS (front motor)

    129 PS

    144 PS

    Torque 

    315 Nm

    315 Nm

    504 Nm

    215 Nm

    215 Nm
    • The Sierra EV comes with larger battery pack options as well as a dual-motor setup. 

    • With the Sierra EV, you get a much higher range when compared to the Nexon EV. 

    • The Sierra EV also makes much more output, especially if you go for the AWD variant. 

    • The Nexon EV is only available with the front-wheel-drive configuration, while the Sierra EV comes with RWD and AWD options. 

    City vs highway usage: 

    If you need an EV that will mainly be used in the city, then the Nexon EV would be ideal for you. However, if you are planning to do road trips or travel more on the highways, then the Sierra EV should be considered. 

    Features

    Feature

    Tata Sierra EV

    Tata Nexon EV

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    19-inch alloy wheels

    16-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment Setup

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    Entertainment screen 

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    10.25-inch display 

    10.25-inch display 

    Head-up Display 

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    12-speaker JBL sound system with a sound bar

    9-speaker JBL sound system

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control

    Dual-zone

    Single-zone

    Keyless entry 

    Ventilated front seats

    Powered seats

    Yes (only driver side)

    Sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Summon Mode

    Auto Parking Assist

    Front and rear centre Armrest

    Front seats with extendable underthigh support

    Boss mode

    ✅(manual)

    In-car payment

    Powered tailgate 

    Multi-drive Modes

    Boost Mode

    NFC Card Key

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    V2L (Vehicle-to-load)

    V2V (Vehicle-to-vehicle)

    Airbags

    6

    6

    Parking Camera

    540-degree

    360-degree

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Front and rear sensors 

    Rear defogger

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS

    • The Sierra EV adds plenty of extra features over the Nexon EV, thereby clearly justifying its premium price.

    • You get extras like an entertainment screen, Summon Mode, auto-park assist, V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) and V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle) technology, an in-car payment system, as well as a 540-degree camera.

    Tata Sierra EV Interior

    • Moreover, you also get a manual boss mode, a head-up display, and a more premium audio setup.

    • The Nexon EV, however, continues to offer a strong equipment list in its price segment. 

    Nexon EV

    CarDekho Says

    If your budget allows, the Tata Sierra EV is the more complete electric SUV. It offers significantly more space, a stronger road presence, a longer claimed range, a more powerful electric motor, all-wheel-drive capability, and a much richer feature list. It feels like a genuine step up in every aspect, making it well worth considering if you want a premium family EV that's comfortable on both city commutes and long-distance road trips.

    The Tata Nexon EV, however, remains the more sensible choice for most buyers. It costs substantially less, is easier to drive and park in the city, and still packs a generous list of features along with enough range for everyday commuting and occasional highway journeys. Add to that the better scope for dealership discounts, and it delivers stronger value for money.

    We recommend the Sierra EV because it clearly justifies its premium. Another interesting point is that even the lower variants of the Sierra EV are well-equipped and offer more range than the Nexon EV. 

    Other Options You Can Consider Besides Sierra EV Or Nexon EV:

    MG ZS EV: A premium electric SUV that offers a spacious cabin, comfortable ride quality, and a well-rounded feature list. However, it is beginning to show its age and is due for a major update.

    Hyundai Creta Electric: Combines the familiarity of the Creta with an electric powertrain, offering a feature-rich cabin, multiple battery options, and Hyundai's proven ownership experience.

    BYD Atto 3: A premium electric SUV with a distinctive interior, advanced EV technology, impressive range, and a refined driving experience.

    Mahindra XEV 9e: A futuristic electric SUV-coupe that stands out with its strong performance, long driving range, cutting-edge technology, and a feature-packed interior.

    Tata Curvv EV: A stylish SUV-coupe that bridges the gap between the Nexon EV and Sierra EV. It offers a modern design, a generous feature list, multiple battery pack options, and a balanced mix of performance and practicality.

    MG Windsor EV: A spacious electric EV focused on passenger comfort, with a lounge-like cabin, premium features, and competitive range, making it a compelling choice for family buyers.

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