Top 10 Features Tata Punch EV Will Offer Over The Regular Tata Punch

Modified On Jan 06, 2024 12:57 PM By Sonny for Tata Punch

The electric version of the Punch packs a lot more than just a new face and zero tailpipe emissions

The first new car debuted in 2024 is an entry-level offering, that too an electric vehicle. We’re talking about the Tata Punch EV, whose bookings are open ahead of the launch later in January 2024. This electric micro-SUV is the first offering based on Tata’s new Acti.EV platform but technical specifications are yet to be revealed. Not only does the Punch EV get a revamped front fascia compared to the Punch’s internal combustion engine (ICE) version, it also packs more technology and conveniences. Here are the top 10 features the upcoming Tata Punch EV gets over the regular Tata Punch SUV:

Projector LED headlamps

The regular Punch only gets halogen projector headlamps, but Tata has revealed that the Punch EV will get its new LED projector headlamps as standard. These are also part of the new fasica that is designed to look a lot like that of the Tata Nexon EV, complete with the LED DRL strip along the full width of the bonnet that feature welcome and goodbye sequences.

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment

Tata has introduced its new, larger touchscreen infotainment system to its entry-level electric SUV. It is part of the updated dashboard and elevates the cabin experience of the Punch EV compared to the regular Punch. It even comes with the Arcade.ev feature that offers a host of apps that can be used to pass the time while the EV is plugged in for charging. Meanwhile, the regular Punch comes with a 7-inch touchscreen.

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Another feature that has trickled down from the Nexon EV is the premium, fully digital instrument cluster for the Punch EV, compared to the regular Punch’s semi-digital cluster. It is limited to the top-spec variant of the electric micro-SUV and would be the only one in this segment to offer this feature.

6 airbags

A feature update that is expected to become standard requirement in the near future, the Punch EV will be equipped with six airbags as standard. Other safety features on offer include electronic stability control (ESC), ABS and rear parking sensors.

Ventilated front seats

Perhaps the most surprising segment-first feature-addition for the Punch EV, Tata’s entry-level electric SUV will offer the premium comfort of ventilated front seats. This too will be limited to the top variant only.

Electronic parking brake

Unlike the regular Punch which gets the typical stick in the central console for the manual parking brake, this electric version will come with an easier to use electronic parking brake, with the auto-hold feature which is useful when driving on inclines.

360-degree camera

Taking the premium user experience as well as the safety quotient up a level over the regular Punch, Tata will offer the Punch EV with a 360-degree surround view camera system. Even though its small proportions already make the Punch easy-to-use in the city, this feature enhances the ease of navigating in tight spots even further.

Wireless phone charger

A staple of any modern car, and also limited to the top variant, the Punch EV will be equipped with a wireless phone charger. This feature is also missing from the regular Punch.

Leatherette seats

While the added technology offers a lot more conveniences, the new Punch EV enhances the cabin experience for the passengers with leatherette upholstery as well. The regular Punch only offers leatherette finish for the steering wheel and drive selector.

Air purifier with AQI display

The Tata Punch EV will also offer a built-in air purifier with an AQI display via the central infotainment system. The latter allows you to track the quality of the air in your cabin as well as the air of your surroundings.

These are the feature advantages the Punch EV will offer over the regular Punch micro-SUV. It will also attract a premium over the ICE Punch for both the electric powertrain as well as these added comforts. The Tata Punch EV is expected to be priced from Rs 12 lakh while the regular Punch currently retails from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.10 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

However, we expect the latter to soon get its first-ever facelift with many of the feature updates listed above. Let us know which new feature are you most excited about in the upcoming Tata Punch EV in the comments below.

Read More on : Punch AMT