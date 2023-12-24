Published On Dec 24, 2023 12:01 PM By Shreyash for MG Hector

Out of a total of 10 models, 6 were SUVs from different categories that received updates this year

The year 2023 has been very busy for the Indian car industry, not only with new launches but also with various facelifts and updates. This year, we witnessed significant updates from Tata, Hyundai, Honda, and Kia, encompassing both major and minor midlife enhancements on their respective models. Let’s take a closer look at the top 10 mass-market models that received facelifts in 2023.

MG Hector/ Hector Plus

Facelift Launch: January 2023

Hector Price Range: Rs 15 lakh to Rs 22 lakh

Hector Plus Price Range: Rs 17.80 lakh to Rs 22.73 lakh

The MG Hector and MG Hector Plus got a midlife update in January 2023, launched at the Auto Expo 2023. With the facelift, both models have updated fascia, refreshed cabin, and new features, which also includes advanced driver driver assistance systems (ADAS). Other features on board the MG Hector include a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch fully-digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, 8-colour ambient lighting, and a powered tailgate. In terms of safety, both SUVs get up to 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a 360-degree camera.

Talking about engine options, they remain unchanged with the MG Hector and MG Hector Plus facelifts. Both come with 2 engine options: a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (143 PS / 250 Nm) and a 2-litre diesel unit (170 PS / 350 Nm). Both engines are paired with a 6-speed manual as standard and the turbo-petrol unit also gets a CVT automatic.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Facelift Launch: January 2023

Price Range: Rs 5.84 lakh to Rs 8.51 lakh

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift also arrived in January. The front and rear ends of the hatchback got a sportier bumper design with new LED headlight and tail lights, and a fresh set of alloy wheels on the side. The interior hadn’t received any significant changes, except for the new upholstery and some additional features.

Hyundai has equipped the Grand i10 Nios with amenities like an 8-inch infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, auto AC with rear vents, and cruise control. The safety features include 6 airbags, hill assist, electronic stability control (ESC), and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The Grand i10 Nios comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine (83 PS / 114 Nm) mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT transmission. It also gets the option of CNG, which uses the same engine and churns out 69 PS and 95 Nm, and can be had only with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai Aura

Facelift launch: January 2023

Price range: Rs 6.44 lakh to Rs 9 lakh

The sedan version of the Grand i10 Nios, the Hyundai Aura, also received a facelift in early 2023. Similar to its hatchback iteration, the Aura also got the same updates like updated fascia, new LED DRLs, and updated rear bumper. The cabin layout only got minimal updates like new upholstery and ‘Aura’ badging on the headrests.

Hyundai’s subcompact sedan is equipped with features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, footwell lighting, auto AC, and cruise control. Its safety kit comprises 6 airbags, hill assist, electronic stability control (ESC), and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The Aura comes uses the same 1.2-litre petrol engine (83 PS/114 Nm) as the Grand i10 Nios, mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT. The subcompact sedan also comes with a CNG powertrain with the reduces out of 69 PS and 95 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission only.

Honda City/ City Hybrid

Facelift Launch: March 2023

City Price Range: Rs 11.63 lakh to Rs 16.11 lakh

City Hybrid Price Range: Rs 18.89 lakh to Rs 20.39 lakh

Honda gave its fifth-generation City and City Hybrid a minor makeover in March 2023. The compact sedan got subtle design changes and new upholstery inside. The regular petrol version of the City got a significant feature update - advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). With the facelift, the hybrid version of the Honda City got a new more affordable mid-spec V variant as well.

The 2023 Honda City comes with features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a single-pane sunroof, semi-digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, connected car tech and automatic climate control with rear AC vents. The safety is taken care of by up to 6 airbags, electronic stability control, and a rear parking camera.

The Japanese compact sedan comes with 2 powertrain options: a 1.5-litre petrol (121 PS / 145 Nm), mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT, and a 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain which has a combined output of 126 PS and 253 Nm. The Honda City hybrid can only be had with an e-CVT gearbox.

Kia Seltos

Facelift Launch: July 2023

Price Range: Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh

The Kia Seltos received its first major midlife update in mid-2023, with which it not only got a refreshed design and new cabin, host of new features, but a new turbo-petrol engine option as well. In terms of design, the updated Seltos has a bigger grille, all new headlight setup, refreshed bumper, and an updated cabin.

The new Seltos comes equipped with amenities like dual 10.25-inch displays (touchscreen infotainment and digital driver’s display), dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. Its safety features include 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including front collision warning, lane-keep assist, and adaptive cruise control.

The Kia Seltos still comes with 3 engine choices: a 1.5-litre petrol (115 PS / 144 Nm) paired with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox, a 1.5-litre diesel (116 PS / 250 Nm) with a 6-speed automatic or a 6-speed iMT, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (160 PS / 253 Nm) mated to either a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Tata Nexon

Facelift Launch: September 2023

Price Range: Rs 8.10 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh

The Tata Nexon finally got its first significant update since launch. Tata’s facelifted subcompact SUV has undergone major design changes to the front and rear, with an all new lighting setup, new alloy wheels, and an all-new cabin with a host of new features. Though it still features the same engine options as before, Tata introduced two new transmission options with the updated Nexon.

Features on board the 2023 Nexon include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, paddle shifters, and a touch-enabled climate control panel. On the safety front, it gets 6 airbags, electronic stability programme (ESP), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist, and a 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor.

The Tata Nexon still comes with 2 engine options: a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (120 PS / 170 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (115 PS / 260 Nm). Both engines are being offered with a 6-speed manual transmission, but former also gets 5-speed manual transmission and a 7-speed dual clutch transmission, while the latter comes with an optional 6-speed AMT.

Tata Nexon EV

Facelift launch: September 2023

Price Range: Rs 14.74 lakh to Rs 19.94 lakh

Along with the Tata Nexon, its electric iteration, the Nexon EV, also got the midlife update which includes new design inside and out, updated battery pack and range. It now comes as just one model with 2 battery packs rather than the 2 versions sold before called the Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max.

The new Tata Nexon EV’s feature list includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, automatic AC, cruise control, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, and a single-pane sunroof. On the safety front, it gets 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, and electronic stability control (ESC).

The electric version of the Nexon comes with two battery pack options: a 30 kWh battery paired with an electric motor which makes 129 PS/215 Nm, and gives a claimed range up to 325 km, and a larger 40.5kWh pack mated to an electric motor that churns out 144 PS/215 Nm, and claims a range of up to 465 km.

Hyundai i20 / i20 N Line

Facelift Launch: September 2023

i20 Price Range: Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 11.16 lakh

i20 N Line Price Range: Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 12.47 lakh

With tweaked styling, rejigged powertrain and transmission options, and a few additional features, the Hyundai i20 and i20 N Line got facelifted too . Apart from the new colour theme, the interior of the hatchbacks remains unchanged.

In terms of features, both hatchbacks are equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-speaker Bose sound system, a semi-digital driver’s display, wireless phone charger, and an air purifier. The safety features include 6 airbags, hill assist control, day-night IRVM, vehicle stability management, and 3-point seatbelts for all passengers as standard.

With the update, the regular i20 now only comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine (up to 88 PS / 115 Nm), mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT gearbox. The N Line variants of the hatchback come with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (120 PS / 172 Nm) mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT (dual clutch transmission).

Tata Harrier

Facelift Launch: October 2023

Price Range: Rs 15.49 lakh to Rs 26.44 lakh

The Tata Harrier received its first major facelift just a few months after the launch of the new Nexon. The Harrier also got a refreshed fascia, connected LED elements on the front and rear, new alloy wheels, revamped dashboard, and new features.

Tata has packed the improved Harrier with amenities such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone climate control with a touch-based AC panel, 10-speaker JBL sound system, and a powered tailgate. The safety is taken care of by up to 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including lane departure warning, auto emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control.

Tata’s midsize SUV uses the same 2-litre diesel engine as before, which makes 170 PS and 350 Nm, mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Tata Safari

Facelift Launch: October 2023

Price Range: Rs 16.19 lakh to Rs 27.34 lakh

The Tata Safari got facelifted along with its 5-seater sibling, the Harrier. The changes on the new Safari are almost identical to that of the Tata Harrier.

Features on board the new Safari include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 10-speaker JBL sound system, and wireless phone charging. Its safety kit comprises up to 7 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist, a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The Safari uses the same 2-litre diesel engine as the Harrier which makes 170 PS and 350 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

These were the top facelift launches of 2023, and some of the models got more comprehensive updates than others. Which updated model did you like the most? Let us know in the comment section below.

