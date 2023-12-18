Modified On Dec 18, 2023 07:21 PM By Rohit for Tata Punch EV

In 2024, we expect Tata to launch at least three all-new electric SUVs

As if 2023 wasn’t already action-packed enough for Tata with its new and updated offerings, get ready for an even bigger 2024 as the Indian carmaker has plans to introduce as many as seven new models. These include the highly anticipated coupe-styled compact SUV, the Tata Curvv, and a trio of EVs. Here’s the entire list:

Tata Punch EV

The Tata Punch EV is likely to be the first model in the carmaker’s new-car onslaught planned for 2024. Throughout 2023, we saw the Tata Punch EV multiple times thanks to the various spy shots that surfaced online. Set to hit the market in 2024, this new electric micro SUV will have a similar appearance to the recently refreshed Nexon, accompanied by new features. Tata says the Punch EV will have a 500 km range, presenting consumers with a choice between two battery pack options.

Expected Launch: January 2024

Expected Price: Rs 12 lakh

Tata Curvv EV

2024 will see the arrival of the Tata Curvv EV as an all-new SUV coupe offering sandwiched between the Tata Nexon EV and the upcoming Tata Harrier EV. Tata will offer it with similar features as the new Nexon EV such as the big 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, and touch-based climate control, along with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The Curvv EV is likely to come with multiple battery pack options and enhanced performance over the Nexon EV to provide a claimed range of over 500 km.

Expected Launch: March 2024

Expected Price: Rs 20 lakh

Tata Punch Facelift

Current Tata Punch's image used for representation purposes only

After being on sale for over two years, the Tata Punch is the next candidate in the Indian marque’s portfolio to get a refresh soon. The facelifted Punch could get updates in line with the Punch EV with a similar design outside and inside, and an updated equipment set. We don’t expect to see any changes under the hood of the micro SUV.

Expected Launch: To Be Announced

Expected Price: Rs 6.20 lakh

Tata Curvv

After the Curvv EV’s debut, we will also get to see its internal combustion engine (ICE) version called the Tata Curvv, which will go on sale sometime later in 2024. This new model will signify Tata's foray into the packed compact SUV segment, which includes popular SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and the Maruti Grand Vitara. Expected to mirror the Curvv EV's features set, it will also likely boast large digital displays and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Expected Launch: Mid 2024

Expected Price: Rs 10.50 lakh

Tata Altroz Racer

The Tata Altroz Racer was first brought to life at the Auto Expo 2023 as a sportier version of the regular Altroz hatchback. With cosmetic enhancements inside and out, this model will likely have several new features that are available in the updated Nexon. That said, no alterations are expected in the mechanical department, except for the provision of the Nexon’s 120 PS turbo-petrol engine.

Expected Launch: To Be Confirmed

Expected Price: Rs 10 lakh

Tata Nexon Dark

It’s been a few months that the facelifted Tata Nexon was launched. However, the carmaker hasn’t yet brought out the Dark edition of the SUV which was available with the pre-facelift model. We expect Tata to introduce it in 2024 while carrying over with the same elements as before, such as black alloy wheels, ‘Dark’ badges, an all-black cabin, and a similar features and powertrain setup as the variant it is based on.

Expected Launch: To Be Announced

Expected Price: Rs 11.30 lakh

Tata Harrier EV

The facelifted Tata Harrier, which was launched in October 2023, is all set to get an EV derivative in 2024 as displayed at Auto Expo 2023. While its design and features will be similar to the standard Harrier, expect it to be available with a choice of electric powertrains, suitable for a maximum claimed range of over 500 km, along with the option of all-wheel-drive (AWD).

Expected Launch: Late 2024

Expected Price: Rs 30 lakh

Which new Tata car are you looking forward to in 2024 and which model has got you the most excited? Let us know in the comments.

All prices ex-showroom