While both are similarly priced and offer the same features, the turbo-petrol engine is more affordable with the Fronx

Toyota has just launched its own version of the Maruti Fronx – the Toyota Taisor, and it gets the same powertrain options along with the same feature list. While both cars are essentially the same, there are some differences between the two that can affect your buying decisions. If you are stuck deciding which one to buy, check out these three major differences between the two.

Different Design

While the overall shape and size of these crossovers is the same, some design elements add a clear distinction between the two. The Taisor, compared to the Fronx, gets a broader and smaller grille, sleeker LED DRLs and a redesigned bumper. Both have the three-lamp headlight setup but the Fronx gets a three-piece LED DRL to match the taillights. The Taisor also gets a different design for the 16-inch alloy wheels and it has a different light signature for the taillights.

CNG Options

Both the Fronx and Taisor come with a 1.2-litre petrol CNG powertrain that makes 77.5 PS/98.5 Nm paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, but the Taisor only offers the greener fuel with its base-spec E variant. The Fronx on the other hand, offers the CNG powertrain with the base-spec Sigma and the mid-spec Delta variant, the latter expanding the list of features and comforts on offer with this powertrain option.

Turbo-petrol Variants

Just like the CNG powertrain, the Taisor also gets Fronx’s 1-litre turbo-petrol engine that churns out 100 PS/148 Nm mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. In the Toyota-badged crossover, this engine option is only available in the higher-spec G and top-spec V variants. However, the Fronx offers this engine in three variants: Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha, which makes it more affordable by nearly a lakh.

There are the key product differences between the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor. Both SUVs are similarly priced and offer more or less the same to the customers in terms of comforts. But, based on these differences, which one would you pick? Let us know in the comments below.

