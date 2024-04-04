Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Maruti Fronx: Design Differences Explained

Modified On Apr 04, 2024 12:40 PM By Shreyash for Toyota Taisor

The Toyota Taisor gets an updated fascia and new set of alloy wheels

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, based on the Maruti Fronx subcompact crossover SUV, is the latest shared product between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki. The Taisor has been given distinctive design details that makes it look different from Fronx. In this story, we have detailed the exterior and interior design differences between both Taisor and the Fronx.

Front

The Toyota Taisor has been given a redesigned fascia so that it can be easily differentiated from the Maruti Fronx. The Taisor boasts a broader grille and tweaked front bumper. In contrast to the cube pattern LED DRLs seen on the Fronx, the Taisor gets dual-strip LED DRLs. However, the three-part headlight unit remains the same on both crossovers.

Side

From the side, there’s hardly any difference between the design of the Taisor and Fronx. The only differentiating factor on the Taisor are the redesigned 16-inch alloy wheels. Both, the Taisor and the Fronx, get body cladding along the side skirts, and silver skid plates along the door sills.

Rear

From the rear as well, both the Taisor and Fronx share the same design apart from their respective badges. Both feature identical rear bumpers and prominent silver skid plates. Although the taillight clusters on both models appear the same, and both feature connected LED lighting, the patterns of the lights differ.

Interior

Inside, both the Toyota Taisor and the Maruti Fronx have an identical dashboard layout. Save for the steering wheel with the Toyota logo, everything inside the Taisor is the same as the Fronx. Both cars even share the black and maroon cabin theme.

Both cars are equipped with features such as a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, auto AC, cruise control, and heads-up display. Safety features on both cars include up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and rear parking sensors.

Same Engine Options

Both, the Toyota Taisor and the Maruti Fronx, come with the same powertrain options. Their specifications have been detailed below:

Specs 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre petrol-CNG 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 90 PS 77.5 PS 100 PS Torque 113 Nm 98.5 Nm 148 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT

AT: Torque converter

Prices

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Maruti Fronx Rs 7.74 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh Rs 7.51 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh

We have also done variant-wise price comparison between Taisor and Fronx. You can visit this link to know more. Both of these subcompact offerings can also be regarded as a rival to the likes of the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet.

