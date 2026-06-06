Things We Learned After Driving The 2026 Tata Tiago Facelift

The Tata Tiago has truly set benchmarks in what an entry-level hatchback should be like, ever since its launch almost a decade ago. However, with one major facelift, Tata has decided to give it another comprehensive do-over before we see a new generation in the next few years. To see how the hatchback has evolved, and if it retains its charm, we have now gotten our hands on it to explore what works and what doesn’t:

Design: Curves Make Way For Edges

Ever since its introduction, the Tiago has stood out from its rivals with its chic, contemporary and rich looks that you wouldn’t usually associate with an entry-level hatchback. And we are glad to say that the latest iteration carries on this legacy.

This isn’t just a facelift for the sake of it, and Tata has made significant changes to the bodywork, which has resulted in a sharper, mature and edgier look. What’s more, the colour palette has been revised and now features some unique finishes like the Varanasi Vibrance (Red) shade pictured here.

Interior: Looks & Feels Special

The changes in this facelift are not just on the surface; the interior has been given an overhaul too. There is a completely new dashboard with dual free-standing screens, a two-spoke steering wheel and a layered look to add to the sophistication.

What looks surprising is the fabric finish on the dashboard, because a premium finish like this has been unseen in this segment and at this price point till now. This fabric finish extends to the doors as well, making you realise that Tata has spent a lot of time improving the cabin, and this finish makes the cabin feel a few segments above.

Furthermore, the centre console now gets a generous splattering of piano black trim, while the AMT variants also get a rotary dial for the gearshift, adding a premium touch to the overall experience.

Fit & Finish: Room For Improvement!

While the refreshed looks and cabin will wow you initially, what becomes apparent as you spend some more time with the car is the large and uneven panel gaps, sharp plastics and inconsistent fit and finish levels. This is an area that Tata Motors has, for long, struggled to ace, and rivals from the houses of Hyundai and Maruti still have an edge.

Features & Safety: A Loaded Package

Technology-wise, the changes are less subtle. The Tiago was always a very well-equipped package in its segment, and there are a few small additions and refinements that keep it such. It gets equipment such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, semi-digital driver’s display, wireless phone charger and LED lighting all around.

Safety, on the other hand, has been given a major boost with the addition of 6 airbags and a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor. While the former was much-needed, given that the older version came with only 2, it is the surround view camera setup that has once again set a benchmark for the segment, as it gets the same level of camera quality as crispness as seen in Tata’s bigger and more expensive models.

Space: At A Premium

The Tiago is Tata’s smallest car, and that fact shows itself, especially in the rear seat. While the seat itself is fairly supportive and the presence of rear AC vents and charging ports adds to the premium feel, the space itself is at a premium. Taller occupants may find the roomy feel lacking, and the fixed headrests make it difficult to find a comfortable seating position.

CarDekho Says…

The 2026 Tiago remains a characterful little car, and one that does not necessarily look or feel its price (in a good way). It is smart, tech-loaded and has a premium feel that will mislead you into thinking of it as a more expensive car, rather than its actual price. It has its shortcomings, but as far as the entry-level hatchback segment is concerned, it seems like it can easily keep carrying the legacy along until we see an all-new generation in a few years.

Do you think this facelift does justice to the Tiago? Let us know in the comments below.