These Are The Top 10 CNG Cars With The Best Mileage In India

Even though the cost of CNG has been on the rise, a CNG-powered vehicle is still likely to save you more money in the longer run than a petrol car

CNG cars are mainly associated with savings and a higher claimed mileage, while being regarded as a relatively cleaner fuel alternative. Today, many CNG-equipped cars claim to offer a high mileage, some of which are stated to deliver well over even 30 km/kg. Given the rising petrol costs and the shrinking of diesel-powered offerings, people are looking at other fuel options in their new cars. If a CNG car is on your mind, we have prepared a list of the top 10 such cars that offer the best-claimed mileage:

Maruti Celerio

Specifications 1-litre petrol + CNG Power 56.7 PS Torque 82.1 Nm Transmission option 5-speed MT* Mileage 34.43 km/kg Price Rs 6.74 lakh

*MT= Manual Transmission

Maruti Celerio tops this list with a claimed mileage of 34.43 km/kg.

Maruti offers the CNG option only on the mid-spec VXi variant of the compact hatchback.

Maruti Alto K10

Specifications 1-litre petrol + CNG Power 56.6 PS Torque 82.1 Nm Transmission option 5-speed MT Mileage 33.85 km/kg Price Rs 5.74 lakh to Rs 5.96 lakh

Maruti Alto K10 is the most affordable car on this list to get a CNG option.

The entry-level LXi and mid-spec VXi (O) variants of the Alto K10 get the optional CNG kit.

Maruti Dzire

Specifications 1.2-litre petrol + CNG Power 69.75 PS Torque 101.8 Nm Transmission option 5-speed MT Mileage 33.73 km/kg Price Rs 8.74 lakh to Rs 9.84 lakh

The newly launched fourth-generation Maruti Dzire is the costliest car on this list but offers the third-highest CNG mileage.

The mid-spec VXi and ZXi trims of the sedan come with the CNG option.

Maruti Wagon R

Specifications 1-litre petrol+CNG Power 56.7 PS Torque 82.1 Nm Transmission option MT Mileage 33.47 km/kg Price Rs 6.45 lakh to Rs 6.89 lakh

Maruti offers the CNG kit only with the smaller 1-litre engine of the Wagon R.

Maruti offers the CNG option on the lower-spec LXi and VXi variants of the compact hatchback.

Maruti Swift

Specifications 1.2-litre petrol+CNG Power 69.75 PS Torque 101.8 Nm Transmission option 5-speed MT Mileage 32.85 km/kg Price Rs 8.20 lakh to Rs 9.20 lakh

The Maruti Swift, which was given a generation makeover in mid-2024, is also available with a choice of a CNG kit.

It is offered in the mid- and higher-spec VXi, VXi (O) and ZXi variants.

Maruti S-Presso

Specifications 1-litre petrol+CNG Power 56.6 PS Torque 82.1 Nm Transmission option 5-speed MT Mileage 32.73 km/kg Price Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 6.12 lakh

Maruti offers the S-Presso with CNG in the mid-spec LXi (O) and top-spec VXi (O) variants.

It is one of the most affordable CNG cars on sale, and second to only the Alto K10 in Maruti’s lineup.

Maruti Baleno

Specifications 1.2-litre petrol+CNG Power 77.4 PS Torque 98.5 Nm Transmission option 5-speed MT Mileage 30.6 km/kg Price Rs 8.40 lakh to Rs 9.33 lakh

The Baleno got the CNG kit option following the introduction of its second facelift in 2022.

Maruti offers the Baleno with CNG in two variants: Delta and Zeta.

Toyota Glanza

Specifications 1.2-litre petrol+CNG Power 77.4 PS Torque 98.5 Nm Transmission option 5-speed MT Mileage 30.61 km/kg Price Rs 8.65 lakh to Rs 9.68 lakh

Following the introduction of the CNG kit on its donor vehicle, the Maruti Baleno, the Toyota Glanza got the option of greener fuel in late 2022.

Toyota offers the choice of the CNG kit with the mid-spec S and G trims of the premium hatchback.

Maruti Fronx

Specifications 1.2-litre petrol+CNG Power 77.5 PS Torque 98.5 Nm Transmission option 5-speed MT Mileage 28.51 km/kg Price Rs 8.46 lakh to Rs 9.32 lakh

The Maruti Baleno-based sub-4m crossover, the Maruti Fronx, offers a claimed mileage of 28.51 km/kg, which is down by over 2 km/kg compared to its donor vehicle with the same powertrain.

The Fronx is available with the choice of the CNG kit in two variants: Sigma and Delta.

Tata Tiago

Specifications 1.2-litre petrol+CNG Power 73.4 PS Torque 95 Nm Transmission option 5-speed AMT** Mileage 28.06 km/kg Price Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.75 lakh

**AMT= Automated Manual Transmission

Tata Tiago is the only car on this list that offers an automatic transmission with the CNG setup.

Tata offers Tiago with CNG on the following trims: XE, XM, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ DT.

Which of these CNG-equipped cars would you consider buying? Let us know in the comments.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

