All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

These Are The Top 10 CNG Cars With The Best Mileage In India

Modified On Dec 17, 2024 08:17 PM By Kartik for Maruti Celerio

  • 1.7K Views
  • Write a comment

Even though the cost of CNG has been on the rise, a CNG-powered vehicle is still likely to save you more money in the longer run than a petrol car

Top 10 CNG cars with the best mileage

CNG cars are mainly associated with savings and a higher claimed mileage, while being regarded as a relatively cleaner fuel alternative. Today, many CNG-equipped cars claim to offer a high mileage, some of which are stated to deliver well over even 30 km/kg. Given the rising petrol costs and the shrinking of diesel-powered offerings, people are looking at other fuel options in their new cars. If a CNG car is on your mind, we have prepared a list of the top 10 such cars that offer the best-claimed mileage: 

Maruti Celerio 

Maruti Celerio

Specifications 

1-litre petrol + CNG

Power

56.7 PS

Torque 

82.1 Nm

Transmission option 

5-speed MT*

Mileage

34.43 km/kg

Price

Rs 6.74 lakh

*MT= Manual Transmission

  • Maruti Celerio tops this list with a claimed mileage of 34.43 km/kg.

  • Maruti offers the CNG option only on the mid-spec VXi variant of the compact hatchback.

Maruti Alto K10

Maruti Alto K10

Specifications 

1-litre petrol + CNG

Power

56.6 PS

Torque 

82.1 Nm

Transmission option 

5-speed MT

Mileage

33.85 km/kg

Price

Rs 5.74 lakh to Rs 5.96 lakh

  • Maruti Alto K10 is the most affordable car on this list to get a CNG option. 

  • The entry-level LXi and mid-spec VXi (O) variants of the Alto K10 get the optional CNG kit. 

Maruti Dzire

New Maruti Dzire

Specifications 

1.2-litre petrol + CNG

Power

69.75 PS

Torque 

101.8 Nm

Transmission option 

5-speed MT

Mileage

33.73 km/kg

Price

Rs 8.74 lakh to Rs 9.84 lakh

  • The newly launched fourth-generation Maruti Dzire is the costliest car on this list but offers the third-highest CNG mileage. 

  • The mid-spec VXi and ZXi trims of the sedan come with the CNG option. 

Maruti Wagon R

Maruti Wagon R

Specifications 

1-litre petrol+CNG

Power

56.7 PS

Torque 

82.1 Nm

Transmission option 

MT

Mileage

33.47 km/kg

Price

Rs 6.45 lakh to Rs 6.89 lakh

  • Maruti offers the CNG kit only with the smaller 1-litre engine of the Wagon R.

  • Maruti offers the CNG option on the lower-spec LXi and VXi variants of the compact hatchback. 

Also Read: Maruti Achieves A Production Milestone of 20 Lakh Vehicles In One Calendar Year

Maruti Swift

Maruti Swift

Specifications 

1.2-litre petrol+CNG

Power

69.75 PS

Torque 

101.8 Nm

Transmission option 

5-speed MT

Mileage

32.85 km/kg

Price

Rs 8.20 lakh to Rs 9.20 lakh

  • The Maruti Swift, which was given a generation makeover in mid-2024, is also available with a choice of a CNG kit.

  • It is offered in the mid- and higher-spec VXi, VXi (O) and ZXi variants. 

Maruti S-Presso 

Maruti S-Presso

Specifications 

1-litre petrol+CNG

Power

56.6 PS

Torque 

82.1 Nm

Transmission option 

5-speed MT

Mileage

32.73 km/kg

Price

Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 6.12 lakh

  • Maruti offers the S-Presso with CNG in the mid-spec LXi (O) and top-spec VXi (O) variants.

  • It is one of the most affordable CNG cars on sale, and second to only the Alto K10 in Maruti’s lineup.

Maruti Baleno

 Maruti Baleno

Specifications 

1.2-litre petrol+CNG

Power

77.4 PS

Torque 

98.5 Nm

Transmission option 

5-speed MT

Mileage

30.6 km/kg

Price

Rs 8.40 lakh to Rs 9.33 lakh

  • The Baleno got the CNG kit option following the introduction of its second facelift in 2022.

  • Maruti offers the Baleno with CNG in two variants: Delta and Zeta.

Toyota Glanza 

Toyota Glanza 

Specifications 

1.2-litre petrol+CNG

Power

77.4 PS

Torque 

98.5 Nm

Transmission option 

5-speed MT

Mileage

30.61 km/kg

Price

Rs 8.65 lakh to Rs 9.68 lakh

  • Following the introduction of the CNG kit on its donor vehicle, the Maruti Baleno, the Toyota Glanza got the option of greener fuel in late 2022.

  • Toyota offers the choice of the CNG kit with the mid-spec S and G trims of the premium hatchback. 

Also Read: Here Are All The SUVs Launched In India In 2024

Maruti Fronx

 Maruti Fronx

Specifications 

1.2-litre petrol+CNG

Power

77.5 PS 

Torque 

98.5 Nm

Transmission option 

5-speed MT

Mileage

28.51 km/kg

Price

Rs 8.46 lakh to Rs 9.32 lakh

  • The Maruti Baleno-based sub-4m crossover, the Maruti Fronx, offers a claimed mileage of 28.51 km/kg, which is down by over 2 km/kg compared to its donor vehicle with the same powertrain. 

  • The Fronx is available with the choice of the CNG kit in two variants: Sigma and Delta. 

Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago 

Specifications 

1.2-litre petrol+CNG

Power

73.4 PS

Torque 

95 Nm

Transmission option 

5-speed AMT**

Mileage

28.06 km/kg

Price

Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.75 lakh

**AMT= Automated Manual Transmission

  • Tata Tiago is the only car on this list that offers an automatic transmission with the CNG setup.

  • Tata offers Tiago with CNG on the following trims: XE, XM, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ DT.

Which of these CNG-equipped cars would you consider buying? Let us know in the comments.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Celerio AMT

K
Published by
Kartik
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Celerio

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Hatchback Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • Kia Syros
    Kia Syros
    Rs.9 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2025
  • BYD Seagull
    BYD Seagull
    Rs.10 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Jan 2025
  • Nissan Leaf
    Nissan Leaf
    Rs.30 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Feb 2025
  • Renault Kwid EV
    Renault Kwid EV
    Rs.5 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Jan 2025
  • Maruti XL5
    Maruti XL5
    Rs.5 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Sep 2025
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
These Are The Top 10 CNG Cars With The Best Mileage In India
×
We need your city to customize your experience