These Are The Top 10 CNG Cars With The Best Mileage In India
Modified On Dec 17, 2024 08:17 PM By Kartik for Maruti Celerio
- 1.7K Views
-
- Write a comment
Even though the cost of CNG has been on the rise, a CNG-powered vehicle is still likely to save you more money in the longer run than a petrol car
CNG cars are mainly associated with savings and a higher claimed mileage, while being regarded as a relatively cleaner fuel alternative. Today, many CNG-equipped cars claim to offer a high mileage, some of which are stated to deliver well over even 30 km/kg. Given the rising petrol costs and the shrinking of diesel-powered offerings, people are looking at other fuel options in their new cars. If a CNG car is on your mind, we have prepared a list of the top 10 such cars that offer the best-claimed mileage:
Maruti Celerio
|
Specifications
|
1-litre petrol + CNG
|
Power
|
56.7 PS
|
Torque
|
82.1 Nm
|
Transmission option
|
5-speed MT*
|
Mileage
|
34.43 km/kg
|
Price
|
Rs 6.74 lakh
*MT= Manual Transmission
-
Maruti Celerio tops this list with a claimed mileage of 34.43 km/kg.
-
Maruti offers the CNG option only on the mid-spec VXi variant of the compact hatchback.
Maruti Alto K10
|
Specifications
|
1-litre petrol + CNG
|
Power
|
56.6 PS
|
Torque
|
82.1 Nm
|
Transmission option
|
5-speed MT
|
Mileage
|
33.85 km/kg
|
Price
|
Rs 5.74 lakh to Rs 5.96 lakh
-
Maruti Alto K10 is the most affordable car on this list to get a CNG option.
-
The entry-level LXi and mid-spec VXi (O) variants of the Alto K10 get the optional CNG kit.
Maruti Dzire
|
Specifications
|
1.2-litre petrol + CNG
|
Power
|
69.75 PS
|
Torque
|
101.8 Nm
|
Transmission option
|
5-speed MT
|
Mileage
|
33.73 km/kg
|
Price
|
Rs 8.74 lakh to Rs 9.84 lakh
-
The newly launched fourth-generation Maruti Dzire is the costliest car on this list but offers the third-highest CNG mileage.
-
The mid-spec VXi and ZXi trims of the sedan come with the CNG option.
Maruti Wagon R
|
Specifications
|
1-litre petrol+CNG
|
Power
|
56.7 PS
|
Torque
|
82.1 Nm
|
Transmission option
|
MT
|
Mileage
|
33.47 km/kg
|
Price
|
Rs 6.45 lakh to Rs 6.89 lakh
-
Maruti offers the CNG kit only with the smaller 1-litre engine of the Wagon R.
-
Maruti offers the CNG option on the lower-spec LXi and VXi variants of the compact hatchback.
Also Read: Maruti Achieves A Production Milestone of 20 Lakh Vehicles In One Calendar Year
Maruti Swift
|
Specifications
|
1.2-litre petrol+CNG
|
Power
|
69.75 PS
|
Torque
|
101.8 Nm
|
Transmission option
|
5-speed MT
|
Mileage
|
32.85 km/kg
|
Price
|
Rs 8.20 lakh to Rs 9.20 lakh
-
The Maruti Swift, which was given a generation makeover in mid-2024, is also available with a choice of a CNG kit.
-
It is offered in the mid- and higher-spec VXi, VXi (O) and ZXi variants.
Maruti S-Presso
|
Specifications
|
1-litre petrol+CNG
|
Power
|
56.6 PS
|
Torque
|
82.1 Nm
|
Transmission option
|
5-speed MT
|
Mileage
|
32.73 km/kg
|
Price
|
Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 6.12 lakh
-
Maruti offers the S-Presso with CNG in the mid-spec LXi (O) and top-spec VXi (O) variants.
-
It is one of the most affordable CNG cars on sale, and second to only the Alto K10 in Maruti’s lineup.
Maruti Baleno
|
Specifications
|
1.2-litre petrol+CNG
|
Power
|
77.4 PS
|
Torque
|
98.5 Nm
|
Transmission option
|
5-speed MT
|
Mileage
|
30.6 km/kg
|
Price
|
Rs 8.40 lakh to Rs 9.33 lakh
-
The Baleno got the CNG kit option following the introduction of its second facelift in 2022.
-
Maruti offers the Baleno with CNG in two variants: Delta and Zeta.
Toyota Glanza
|
Specifications
|
1.2-litre petrol+CNG
|
Power
|
77.4 PS
|
Torque
|
98.5 Nm
|
Transmission option
|
5-speed MT
|
Mileage
|
30.61 km/kg
|
Price
|
Rs 8.65 lakh to Rs 9.68 lakh
-
Following the introduction of the CNG kit on its donor vehicle, the Maruti Baleno, the Toyota Glanza got the option of greener fuel in late 2022.
-
Toyota offers the choice of the CNG kit with the mid-spec S and G trims of the premium hatchback.
Also Read: Here Are All The SUVs Launched In India In 2024
Maruti Fronx
|
Specifications
|
1.2-litre petrol+CNG
|
Power
|
77.5 PS
|
Torque
|
98.5 Nm
|
Transmission option
|
5-speed MT
|
Mileage
|
28.51 km/kg
|
Price
|
Rs 8.46 lakh to Rs 9.32 lakh
-
The Maruti Baleno-based sub-4m crossover, the Maruti Fronx, offers a claimed mileage of 28.51 km/kg, which is down by over 2 km/kg compared to its donor vehicle with the same powertrain.
-
The Fronx is available with the choice of the CNG kit in two variants: Sigma and Delta.
Tata Tiago
|
Specifications
|
1.2-litre petrol+CNG
|
Power
|
73.4 PS
|
Torque
|
95 Nm
|
Transmission option
|
5-speed AMT**
|
Mileage
|
28.06 km/kg
|
Price
|
Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.75 lakh
**AMT= Automated Manual Transmission
-
Tata Tiago is the only car on this list that offers an automatic transmission with the CNG setup.
-
Tata offers Tiago with CNG on the following trims: XE, XM, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ DT.
Which of these CNG-equipped cars would you consider buying? Let us know in the comments.
All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi
Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.
Read More on : Celerio AMT
0 out of 0 found this helpful