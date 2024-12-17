Maruti Achieves A Production Milestone Of 20 Lakh Vehicles In One Calendar Year

The Maruti Ertiga became the 2000000th vehicle to roll out of automaker’s Manesar factory in Haryana

Maruti Baleno, Fronx, Ertiga, WagonR and Brezza were the top manufactured vehicles during 2024.

Out of 20 lakh units, nearly 60 percent were manufactured at Maruti’s Manesar facility in Haryana.

Maruti currently operates three manufacturing plants in India: two in Haryana and one in Gujarat.

Currently, these facilities have a combined annual production capacity of 23.5 lakh units.

Maruti Suzuki, the largest automaker in India, has achieved a production milestone of 20 lakh vehicles in a record time of just one calendar year. The Maruti Ertiga was the 2000000th vehicle to be rolled out of Maruti’s Manesar factory in Haryana. Maruti began manufacturing cars at this facility in October 2006, and it’s the first time when the automaker has achieved this major landmark in its history.

More About This Milestone

Out of the total 20 lakh cars manufactured in 2024, nearly 60 percent were manufactured in Haryana and the remaining 40 percent in Gujarat. Maruti Baleno, Fronx, Ertiga, Wagon R and Brezza were the top 5 manufactured vehicles during the calendar year 2024.

On achieving this significant milestone, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The 2 million production milestone is a testament to India’s manufacturing potential and our dedication to ‘Make in India’ initiative. This achievement reflects our commitment, alongside our supplier and dealer partners, to driving economic growth, supporting nation building, and making India’s automobile industry self-reliant and globally competitive. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers, employees, and value chain partners for their continued support and for being an integral part of this historic journey.”

Maruti’s Manufacturing Facilities In India

Maruti currently operates three manufacturing plants in India: two in Haryana (Manesar and Gurugram) and one in Gujarat (Hansalpur). The Manesar plant, located in Haryana, spans over 600 acres and produces vehicles for both domestic and international markets. Cars manufactured at the Manesar facility are exported to regions such as Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and neighboring countries in Asia. Currently, these facilities have a combined annual production capacity of more than 23 lakh units.

The automaker is also setting up a plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana which will start in 2025. Once operational, this facility will have a planned annual production capacity of 10 lakh units. Note that Maruti will also start manufacturing its upcoming EVs at the Gujarat facility.

What’s Upcoming From Maruti?

Maruti currently sells 17 models in India, 9 through its Arena lineup and 8 through its Nexa dealership network. By 2031, the automaker will expand its India portfolio to from 18 to 28 models, including EVs, starting with the production version of the eVX SUV.

