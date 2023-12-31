Published On Dec 31, 2023 08:01 AM By Ansh for Hyundai Creta

Some of the most searched comparisons were between cars of different segments, but the same brand, and nearly all of them included SUVs

The experience of buying a new car involves a lot of research and time, and one of the most difficult parts of the process is to choose which is the right model for you. For the same purpose, users have used CarDekho’s comparison tool to see which of their preferred choices suits them the best, and these 10 comparisons were the most frequently searched in 2023.

Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos

Ex-showroom Price Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Rs 10.87 lakh to Rs 19.20 lakh Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh

The Hyundai Creta has been dominating the compact SUV segment for a long time but the Kia Seltos received a major facelift this year, making the competition fierce once again. It is no surprise that this was the highest searched comparison on CarDekho in 2023.

Both Korean SUVs have shared underpinnings and come with the same powertrain options, except for the new turbo-petrol engine in the updated Seltos. The Kia SUV now also offers a lot more features than the Creta, and also stands out for its sporty design. But if you are stuck between deciding which of these SUVs to go for, you can check out their detailed comparison, or wait for the new Hyundai Creta coming in early 2024.

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch

Ex-showroom Price Hyundai Exter Tata Punch Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.15 lakh Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.10 lakh

For a long time, the Tata Punch was the only car in the micro-SUV segment, that is until the arrival of the Hyundai Exter earlier this year. As such, it was the second most popular car comparison on CarDekho in the past year. The Hyundai SUV offers a few more features than the Punch at the same price and was also awarded the title of the Indian Car Of The Year 2024. However, the Tata Punch is the one that comes with a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. Decide which one to buy from their detailed comparison.

Maruti Brezza vs Tata Nexon

Ex-showroom Price Maruti Brezza Tata Nexon Rs 8.29 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh Rs 8.10 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh

The subcompact SUV segment has a lot of models on offer and the Maruti Brezza and Tata Nexon are the ones fighting for the top spot. It is expected that the two of them were in the top 10 most searched comparisons. The Brezza, which has a traditional SUV design, a powerful petrol engine, and a CNG powertrain, often gets compared with the Tata Nexon, which received a major facelift that came with a new design, more features and new transmission options. For a more detailed comparison, click here.

Maruti Baleno vs Maruti Fronx

Ex-showroom Price Maruti Baleno Maruti Fronx Rs 6.61 lakh to Rs 9.88 lakh Rs 7.46 lakh to Rs 13.13 lakh

The Maruti Fronx was launched earlier this year as a crossover SUV based on the Maruti Baleno. Customers across the country wondered if it was worth paying more to get the Fronx over the Baleno. Both models share similar features lists and come with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine option. However, the Fronx offers a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine as well, that too with a 6-speed automatic transmission. You can compare both these models here, and click here to find out if you should go for the mid-spec Fronx for the price of the top-spec Baleno.

Also Read: Smartphone Giant Xiaomi Officially Reveals Its First EV! Meet The Xiaomi SU7

Mahindra Scorpio N vs Mahindra XUV700

Ex-showroom Price Mahindra Scorpio N Mahindra XUV700 Rs 13.26 lakh vs 24.53 lakh Rs 14.03 lakh vs Rs 26.57 lakh

2 popular SUVs from Mahindra were compared with each other a lot this year by customers to find out which one suits them best. The Mahindra XUV700, which was launched back in 2021 was put up against the Mahindra Scorpio N. The XUV700 comes in both 5 and 7-seater configurations and offers better features, but the Scorpio N has a more rugged design, 3-row seating as standard, and a rear-wheel-drive setup. Both also get the same engines but with different outputs, including the choice of all-wheel and four-wheel drivetrains. If you are also confused between the 2 Mahindra SUVs, check out their comparison here.

Tata Nexon vs Tata Punch

Ex-showroom Price Tata Nexon Tata Punch Rs 8.10 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.10 lakh

The Tata Punch and the Tata Nexon were also among the most searched comparisons on CarDekho this year. While in different segments, both offer an SUV stance with a mild overlap in prices and customers wondered which Tata SUV to go for. The Nexon now comes with an updated design, more powerful engines and better features, but the Punch is more affordable and offers a CNG powertrain for better mileage. You can check out their detailed comparison here.

Maruti Ertiga vs Maruti XL6

Ex-showroom Price Maruti Ertiga Maruti XL6 Rs 8.64 lakh to Rs 13.08 lakh Rs 11.56 lakh to Rs 14.82 lakh

The Maruti Ertiga and Maruti XL6 are essentially two versions of the same 3-row MPV. However, they come at different price points. While both come with the same powertrain options, they differ in terms of design and features. The Ertiga offers seating for 7 passengers, is more affordable and the XL6 comes with a 6-seater configuration with a bigger features list at a higher price point. If you can’t decide which of these to pick, check out their detailed comparison.

Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Brezza

Ex-showroom Price Hyundai Venue Maruti Brezza Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 13.48 lakh Rs 8.29 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh

Another popular comparison in the subcompact segment was made between the Hyundai Venue and the Maruti Brezza. The Venue received an update to now offer a suite of ADAS features. The Brezza, on the other hand, is the one with a more traditional SUV design and a spacious cabin. While both offer similar features, the Venue gets more engine options including a 1.5-litre diesel unit. Check out their detailed comparison here.

Hyundai Venue vs Kia Sonet

Ex-showroom Price Hyundai Venue Kia Sonet Kia Sonet 2024 Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 13.48 lakh Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 14.89 lakh Rs 8 lakh onwards (Expected)

The next most popular subcompact SUV comparison is for 2 sister cars: Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. The Venue and Sonet offer the same powertrain and similar features, but the latter is about to get a facelift next month, bookings of which are now open. If you want to know what the updated Sonet gets over the Venue, click here.

Also Read: 2024 Kia Sonet: Worth The Wait Or Do Its Rivals Offer A Better Deal?

Maruti Baleno vs Maruti Swift

Ex-showroom Price Maruti Baleno Maruti Swift Rs 6.61 lakh to Rs 9.88 lakh Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.03 lakh

Last on this list of top 10 comparisons in 2023 were the Maruti Swift and Baleno. While both hatchbacks differ in size and level of premium features, they do come with the same powertrain options and are priced very closely. The Baleno is more family friendly with more space, whereas the Swift is a more sporty and driver-oriented hatchback. To know which one suits you better, click here.

If you are looking for a new car and are confused between two or more models, you can head to our comparison page and find out which one is better for you.

Read More on : Hyundai Creta Automatic