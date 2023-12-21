Published On Dec 21, 2023 10:23 AM By Rohit for Kia Sonet 2024

Most of these features are reserved for the higher-spec variants of the updated Kia SUV

When the Kia Sonet entered the sub-4m SUV segment in 2020, it was the only other premium offering after its cousin, the Hyundai Venue. Now, the segment rivals have caught up and exceeded in some areas too. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the Sonet facelift packs more tech than ever to maintain an edge over the competition, including its Hyundai sibling. Although the Sonet and Venue are now almost neck-and-neck in terms of comfort, convenience and safety tech on board, the former does still have a slight edge in terms of features. Here’s the entire list:

A Fully Digital Driver’s Display

One of the highlight new features on board the Kia Sonet facelift is the 10.25-inch digital driver’s display from the facelifted Kia Seltos. The Venue, in comparison, gets a semi-digital instrument cluster. In the Sonet, the new driver’s display relays feed for the blind spot monitor as seen on the Hyundai Alcazar. Kia is offering the 10.25-inch digital screen from the HTX+ variant onwards on the SUV.

360-degree camera

The Kia Sonet gained a 360-degree camera setup with the facelift. It also gets a blind spot monitor feature, which relays the feed onto the digital instrument cluster. The new Sonet’s 360-degree camera setup can also be accessed remotely via Kia’s smartphone app. It is offered only on the fully loaded GTX+ and X-Line variants of the SUV.

Front Parking Sensors

Ever since the Kia Sonet first went on sale in India, it offered parking sensors not only at the rear but also up front. With the facelifted version, the SUV continues to have this feature advantage over the Hyundai Venue, and it is available from the mid-spec HTK trim onwards.

A Bigger Touchscreen Unit

Although the Hyundai Venue got the segment-best 8-inch infotainment unit at the time of its launch in 2019, the carmaker didn’t upgrade it to a bigger display even when the SUV was given a refresh in 2022. That has ensured its Kia cousin stays ahead with its larger 10.25-inch touchscreen, which is available only on the higher-spec HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line variants.

Ventilated Front Seats

One of the segment-first features that the Sonet came with which has now become a more common offering in its segment is ventilated front seats, which is now available from the higher-spec HTX+ trim onwards. The Venue, on the other hand, still doesn’t come with this comfort feature.

Diesel-auto Combo

The Kia Sonet continues to be the only one in the segment to offer a torque converter automatic transmission with its diesel engine. Even though the Venue gets the choice of the same engine, it does not get the convenience of the automatic. Kia offers the Sonet with a diesel-auto combo on the mid-spec HTX and the fully loaded GTX+ and X-Line variants.

All-wheel Disc Brakes

Another safety feature benefit that the Kia Sonet possesses over the Hyundai Venue is that it gets all-wheel disc brakes. All-wheel disc brakes provide more controlled braking, thus reducing the braking distance. Like a few features mentioned above, Kia has equipped only the HTX+ onwards variants with all-wheel disc brakes.

7-speaker Bose Sound System

The Kia Sonet facelift has retained the outgoing model’s premium 7-speaker Bose music system. Not only does it offer an additional speaker by way of a subwoofer over the Venue but it also gets LED mood lighting in the cabin, which basically changes colour depending on the music being played. This amenity is also provided from the HTX+ trim onwards.

BONUS: More Colour Options

Following the refresh, the Kia Sonet is being offered in 8 monotone and 2 dual-tone paint options. Not only does the Sonet get more exterior paint options but it also has a total of 4 interior themes on offer. On the other hand, the Venue gets a choice of 6 monotone and just a dual-tone exterior paint option.

The Sonet’s X-Line variant is only available in a matte grey finish while the Venue’s Knight Edition can be had in 4 monotone and a dual-tone option.

These are some of the major advantages the Kia Sonet still has over its Hyundai cousin. Kia is expected to launch the facelifted SUV in January 2024, with prices likely to start from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). Which of the two sub-4m SUVs would you pick? Let us know in the comments.

