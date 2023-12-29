Modified On Dec 29, 2023 05:44 PM By Rohit

The SU7 is Xiaomi’s bold entry into the electric car world to take on stalwarts such as the Tesla Model 3 and Porsche Taycan

Xiaomi first announced EV plans back in 2021 with investments of USD 10 billion over the next decade.

The SU7’s exterior is highlighted by the connected taillights, teardrop-shaped LED headlights and up to 20-inch alloy wheels.

Cabin has a minimalistic appeal comprising only a 3-spoke steering wheel and digital screens.

Features on board include a 16.1-inch touchscreen, a 56-inch heads-up display and ADAS.

Gets 73.6 kWh and 101 kWh battery packs with rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options.

Global launch expected in 2024; could come to India at some point in the future.

When one thinks of Xiaomi, the first thing that comes to mind is smartphones. Although the Chinese tech giant majorly masters in consumer electronic devices, it has had a history of bringing out new products completely different from its mainstream offerings ranging from lifestyle to home appliances. In line with a growing trend regarding EVs, back in 2021, Xiaomi had announced its plans to further diversify its portfolio by trying its hands at the electric car space with a plan to invest USD 10 billion over the next 10 years. That has now resulted in the conceptualisation of the SU7 – Xiaomi’s first electric car – which will be offered in two variants: SU7 and SU7 Max.

The SU7’s Design

Bucking the trend of SUVs and crossovers, the Xiaomi SU7 is an electric sedan. Its low-slung design will remind you of other, already produced electric sedans such as the Hyundai Ioniq 6, Porsche Taycan, and Tesla Model 3. Exterior highlights include teardrop-shaped LED headlights, a pop-up rear spoiler, up to 20-inch alloy wheels, connected LED taillights, and sporty bumpers.

Interior And Feature Details

Although the tech brand hasn’t showcased the physical cabin of its electric car, previous international spy shots and renders suggested that it offers a minimalist cabin made up of a 3-spoke steering wheel and two digital displays with no cluttered control panels. Its cabin is likely to have different themes (possibly between red, white, and black and grey) based on the variant chosen.

Features on board the SU7 include a 16.1-inch free-floating touchscreen system, a 25-speaker music system, and a 56-inch heads-up display. Xiaomi has also provided it with connected car tech, rear entertainment displays, front and rear parking sensors, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Also Read: Foxconn Eyes India For Its EV-making Plans

What About Its Electric Powertrain?

Xiaomi will offer the SU7 with two battery pack options: 73.6 kWh (SU7) and 101 kWh (SU7 Max). The SU7 has a 299 PS single-motor setup with rear-wheel-drive (RWD), while the other offers a 673 PS dual-motor setup with all-wheel-drive (AWD). Their claimed range figures stand at 668 km and 800 km, respectively.

Also Check Out: 7 Tips To Protect Your Car When Stuck In Traffic

Global Launch And Rivals

We believe Xiaomi will first launch the EV in its home market in 2024 and might even consider bringing it to our shores. The SU7 is a competitor to the likes of the Porsche Taycan, Tesla Model 3, and Hyundai Ioniq 6.