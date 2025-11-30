These 3 Cars Will Be Launched/Unveiled In In India In December 2025

Maruti will finally launch its first-ever all-electric offering in India, while Tata will introduce petrol powertrain options for two of its flagship ICE (internal combustion engine) SUVs

We are finally entering the last month of 2025, and just like the months before it, December also promises several important launches and an unveiling, including the introduction of Maruti’s first-ever all-electric nameplate in India. In the same month, we will also witness the global debut of Kia’s new-generation compact SUV, while two popular Tata SUVs are set to receive a new powertrain option. Let’s take a closer look at what December has in store for us:

Maruti e Vitara

Expected Launch: December 10, 2025

Expected Price: Rs 17 lakh To Rs 22.50 Lakh

Maruti is all set to introduce its first-ever all-electric offering, the e Vitara in India. Maruti’s first EV will boast Suzuki's new design language including elements like LED projector headlights, Y-shaped DRLs, wraparound LED taillights and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The e Vitara will also get an all-new dashboard layout with integrated screen setup (a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a 10.1-inch digital driver’s display).

Other features on board the e Vitara will include a fixed glass roof, an Infinity sound system, ventilated front seats, and 10-way power driver’s seat. The safety kit will include 6 airbags and level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems). It will come with two battery pack options – 49 kWh (standard) and 61 kWh (long-range) – and will offer an estimated range of over 500 km.

Tata Harrier/Safari Petrol

Launch: December 9, 2025

Expected Price: To be priced below diesel variants

The Tata Harrier and Safari are the flagship ICE (internal combustion engine) SUVs in the Indian automaker’s lineup. Until now, both models have been limited to a single diesel powertrain: a 2-litre engine producing 170 PS and 350 Nm. Now, they are set to receive a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 160 PS and 255 Nm, and will likely be offered with both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. Notably, this engine recently debuted on the newly launched 2025 Tata Sierra. Check out our detailed launch story on the new Sierra for more details.

Also see variant-wise features and variant-wise powertrain options for the 2025 Tata Sierra by visiting the respective links.

New-gen Kia Seltos

Global Unveil: December 10, 2025

The new-generation Kia Seltos, which has already been spotted a few times in its home country as well as in India, is set to make its global debut this December. The 2026 Seltos is expected to receive comprehensive design updates inside and out, adopting a more boxy SUV silhouette as seen in recent spy shots. You can check out our in-depth story through the link to learn more about the changes expected on the 2026 Kia Seltos. The new Seltos is likely to make its India debut sometime in 2026.

*Image of current-generation Kia Seltos used for representation

So these were all the car launches and an unveiling that are going to take place in December 2025. Which one interests you the most and why? Let us know in the comment section below.