2026 Kia Seltos TEASED For The First Time; Global Debut On December 10

The next-gen Seltos is expected to be larger and will get revolutionary styling when compared to the current model

Ahead of its global debut on December 10, Kia has dropped the first teaser of the second-generation 2026 Seltos. The latest gives a sneak peek at the front fascia and we can also spot a major feature upgrade in the SUV. Let’s take a look:

2026 Kia Seltos Teaser: What Can Be Seen?

The next-gen Seltos gets a completely new design that bears no resemblance to the current model.

It now features a rectangular grille, along with a new two-part headlamp cluster with a square housing for the main headlamps and vertical LED strips on the outer edge, which act as the DRLs. The bonnet is also almost flat, giving the Seltos’s fascia a boxy look.

From the pictures released by Kia, we can also confirm that it will get flush door handles, new alloy wheels that have a funky design and a C-shaped connected LED taillamp cluster, similar to the one found on the Carens Clavis. If you want to take a closer look at the new Seltos via spy shots, check out this story.

Notably, the next-gen Kia Seltos will get the most sought-after feature by Indian buyers: a panoramic sunroof. Another detail is that the teaser showcases the car finished in a matte black colour, hinting that the X-Line version will be available at launch.

2026 Kia Seltos: Expected Features

In terms of the equipment to be offered, the new Seltos is expected to be a big upgrade over its current version. It is likely to be equipped with dual 12.3-inch screens for the touchscreen infotainment and digital instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a powered co-driver’s seat with boss mode, ventilated rear seats and a powered tailgate. In fact, images of the new Seltos’ interior have surfaced online and there are some noticeable changes.

*Image of current Kia Seltos used for representation

Features that should be carried over include dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger and the 8-speaker Bose sound system.

Safety-wise, the new Seltos is expected to have a long list of features including an upgraded Level 2 ADAS suite, 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake with auto-hold, hill start assist (HSA), a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors and all-wheel disc brakes.

2026 Kia Seltos: Expected Powertrain

While there have been many changes, the new Seltos is expected to retain the same powertrain options as before on our shores. Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre NA Petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Transmission 6-speed manual/CVT 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT 6-speed manual/6-speed AT Power(PS) 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque(Nm) 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Drivetrain Front-wheel drive

*CVT - Continuously variable transmission, DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT - torque converter

Notably, Kia is likely to introduce the next-gen Seltos with a hybrid powertrain. But it remains to be seen if this powertrain option will make it to India or not.

2026 Kia Seltos: Expected Price And Rivals

While we wait for more details on the pricing, the new Seltos is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 11.30 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). When launched, it will go up against other compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor.

2026 Kia Seltos: Launch Date

Kia will be unveiling the new Seltos on December 10, although an India launch is expected only in January 2026.