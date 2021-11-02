Modified On Nov 02, 2021 02:08 PM By Tarun for Skoda Kushaq

The compact SUV has received over 15,000 bookings in just four months

Skoda’s yearly sales have jumped by 116 percent, thanks to the Kushaq.

The Kushaq is Skoda’s first new model under its 2.0 strategy, underpinned by the localised MQB A0-IN platform.

The SUV is available in three trims: Active, Ambition and Style.

Powered by 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines, both paired with manual and automatic transmission options.

It’s priced from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 17.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda has received over 15,000 bookings for the Kushaq since its launch in June, four months ago. It joined the compact SUV segment as another premium contender and is priced from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 17.59 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Kushaq is offered with 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines, the latter limited to the top-spec Style variant. Both can be had with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic for the 1-litre unit and a 7-speed DSG (dual clutch automatic) for the larger engine.

The SUV is available in three trims: Active, Ambition and Style. It features ventilated front seats, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a sunroof, ambient lighting, and cruise control.

Safety is covered by up to six airbags, a rear parking camera, multi-collision braking, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and electronic stability control.

Thanks to the Kushaq’s initial popularity, the manufacturer saw a 116 percent increase in its yearly sales. Skoda is also gearing up for the launch of the Slavia sedan, which will replace the recently discontinued Rapid as a bigger and more premium alternative.

