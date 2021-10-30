Hyundai Creta vs Skoda Kushaq vs Volkswagen Taigun: Space And Practicality Compared

Published On Oct 30, 2021 08:07 AM By Rohit for Skoda Kushaq

The Hyundai Creta, with its slightly bigger size, seems to have an edge on the European rivals, at least on paper. Let’s see if this translates to real-world conditions as well

Hyundai’s Creta has been a popular name in the compact SUV segment for quite a long time. While it has held the favourite spot among buyers due to its spacious and practical cabin, there have been quite a few rivals that have entered the segment, aiming to hit this sweet spot as well. The Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun are the most lucrative duo and so, we decided to put it against the most popular SUV in the segment to see if they can really give it a run for its money in terms of space and practicality.

Looks

The Hyundai Creta does stand out among the three thanks to its design which features a huge front grille with chrome surround and an excessively designed rear profile. If you are on the hunt for the cleanest look of the SUV, it has to be from its sides.

On the other hand, the Kushaq and the Taigun don’t really scream for attention but that doesn’t mean they don’t have any points of attraction either. Skoda and Volkswagen have done a good job by getting the details right and not going with the trend of offering massive front grilles.

It’s the overall well-proportioned design for the Skoda SUV along with its nice-looking alloy wheels that does the work whereas the bulky chrome applique and connected tail lamps do the trick for the VW Taigun.

Although the Creta’s design is polarising, it won’t feel unique enough given the number of Cretas on the road. That’s where its European rivals, the Kushaq and Taigun, do the trick of standing out in the crowd.

Cabin Quality

Although the Creta’s cabin looks clean and is thoroughly functional, it doesn’t have a particularly appealing or premium design. While the cabin ergonomics don't give you any reasons to complain, the hard plastic quality and average build quality do leave a little more to be desired. The touchpoints like the steering and the buttons are well appointed.

Skoda’s Kushaq delivers on the premiumness that feels a bit off on the other two models. This is achieved with a glittery-gloss finish combined with a matte 3D hexagonal pattern on the dashboard, a unique two-spoke steering wheel with chrome accents and rotary dials, and Skoda’s lettering engraved on the dashboard. However, it does have its own shortcomings, the same as the Taigun.

Besides, there are a few places including the roof liner and sunshades where the plastic quality is a bit of a letdown in the Kushaq as well as the Taigun.

In terms of the Taigun’s cabin layout, Volkswagen has chosen simplicity over a flashy design. The overall plastic quality (apart from at the places mentioned above) in the SUV’s cabin is rather impressive and feels much better than the Creta’s. The Taigun also features coloured panels and textured finish on the dashboard to give it a funky touch.

Front Seat

If you are someone who needs large and accommodating front seats, it’s the Hyundai Creta that should take the preference. The SUV gets generously cushioned seats with an 8-way adjustable for the driver, to find the right driving position. However, telescopic adjustment for the steering has been skipped.

The Skoda Kushaq gets well-contoured and supportive front seats, suitable for a majority of people. However, people with larger frames could find the contouring a bit intrusive. Both the Skoda and Hyundai SUVs get ventilated front seats, a much-appreciated feature in our country. The Taigun, in its GT trim, does not offer ventilated seats.

When the Volkswagen SUV is considered, its front seats hold you snugly while you drive, a boon for longer journeys. And because the contours aren't as aggressive as the Kushaq, even people with larger frames will feel quite comfortable here.

Rear Seat

The Creta comes with a flat seat base and backrest which, though comfortable, makes it a bit less supportive. Also, because it has the widest bench at the rear, it is the only compact SUV among the three which can accommodate three people at the rear comfortably.

You also get two cushions for the headrests, sunshades, and a panoramic sunroof (making the cabin feel airier at the back as well) to amplify the rear seat experience. However, there’s no headrest for the centre passenger.

Moving on to the Skoda Kushaq, its rear seats are adequately contoured, and the strong bolstering provides good support to the passengers even when there’s movement inside the cabin. And although the Kushaq does come with a centre headrest and even a centre 3-point seatbelt, accommodating a third occupant becomes difficult due to the aggressive contouring and the limited cabin width.

Since the Taigun and the Kushaq have the same underpinnings, the Volkswagen SUV also has the same advantages and disadvantages for the rear occupants. However, the seats here are less aggressively countured as compared to the Kushaq. Hence while it will be easier to add a third passenger here, it will still be a proper squeeze.

Features

Common Features Creta’s Features Highlights Kushaq’s Features Highlights Taigun’s Features Highlights Auto climate control Digital instrument cluster Rain-sensing wipers Digital instrument cluster Auto headlamps Powered driver’s seat Tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjust Rain-sensing wipers Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Panoramic sunroof Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjust Ventilated front seats Electronic parking brake Cornering fog lamps Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay One-touch auto up/down driver window Drive and traction modes Subwoofer Cornering fog lamps Cruise control Air purifier Auto day/night IRVM Bose sound system Ambient lighting Sunglass holder 10-inch touchscreen system Rear disc brakes Paddle shifters Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Inbuilt navigation Wireless phone charger Push-button start/stop

All three SUVs come with certain top-of-the-line features including ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, and ambient lighting.

The Creta, however, goes the extra mile by packing multiple additional features such as an air purifier, a panoramic sunroof, and a powered driver’s seat.

Features such as rain-sensing wipers, cornering fog lamps, and a tilt and telescopic steering wheel give an edge to the European SUVs over the Hyundai Creta.

Cabin Practicality







One area where all the SUVs go neck-and-neck is in terms of practicality. All of them get big door pockets, two cup holders at the front, storage under the armrest, a lot of space for knick-knacks, and a cooled glovebox.

At the rear, the three SUVs have two cupholders in the armrest, rear AC vents, and one USB charging port.

Hyundai Creta’s unique features- window shades, a slot for your phone along with a USB charger, and a backrest that can be reclined.

The Kushaq provides a space for phones in the front seat-back pockets and two type-C USB chargers.

Like the Kushaq, Volkswagen has equipped the Taigun with four USB type-C chargers (two front and two back) and one 12V socket. The SUV even gets rubber stoppers in the front cup holders, just like its sibling.

Boot Space

While the Hyundai Creta has a better boot space capacity of 433 litres, the European SUVs have 385 litres each. In the real world, however, it is a slightly different picture.

We used our test luggage consisting of three suitcases and two soft bags to see which SUV could swallow the maximum. The Creta could fit just the smallest suitcase with the largest one placed first. This is because the suitcases cannot be placed one over the other because of the lack of depth.

Both the Kushaq and Taigun accommodated all three suitcases plus the soft bag. This is because the boot on the Kushaq and Taigun is shaped well, and is deeper than that of the Creta.

However, the Taigun’s 60:40 rear seats, unlike the Creta’s, don’t fold down to create a flat floor which adds to the challenge of loading large suitcases.

Ride Comfort

While the Creta is the most comfortable of the lot on smooth roads, there is cabin movement which starts getting jarring when the SUV goes over potholes or bad patches of road. This is because Hyundai has provided the Creta with a softer suspension setup resulting in a comfortable ride over good surfaces, but it runs out of suspension travel on larger bumps.

In the Skoda SUV, there is minor side-to-side motion inside the cabin, although it doesn’t feel uncomfortable. Cabin insulation is also the best here. Among the three compact SUVs, it is the Skoda Kushaq that offers the right blend of ride setup and handling.

The Taigun’s passengers, even with the 16-inch wheels which we had on our car, will feel the bumps and bad patches more than the other two. The GT+ trim, with the 17-inch wheels, will certainly let more surface imperfections pass on inside the cabin. It’s because Volkswagen has opted for a sporty feel for the SUV’s riding character. While it isn’t uncomfortable, it surely isn’t cushioning enough either.

Verdict

While we did know that these three SUVs are highly equipped in terms of features, space, and practicality, we hadn’t expected this comparison to be so close. Neither of these SUVs will let you down, but each has its own positives and negatives which will help determine the perfect compact SUV for you.

One thing’s for sure, the Creta does prove its mettle when it comes to space and practicality. While Hyundai’s compact SUV has many things going for it including its lengthy features list and cabin space (best among the lot for five occupants), it could have been the perfect all rounder for the family had its boot space and bad road ride comfort been a little better. That said, it will still be the right pick if yours is a big family.

The looks, build quality, and dashboard layout of the Taigun are its strong points. But it does have certain disadvantages as well, like missing features and stiffer ride quality. The Taigun is for those buyers who are looking for a sporty feel from their SUV and want its looks to do the majority of the talking.

As mentioned earlier, the Skoda Kushaq mixes premiumness and ride comfort in the right quantity, which is why it ranked almost first in all our tests. It has comfortable seats for the rear passengers and a practical cabin. But the cabin quality is a bit off at some places. If you want a compact SUV that can take on any kind of tarmac without letting it pass onto you, it has to be the Kushaq. Its dash of premiumness helps the Kushaq leave quite an impression on you coupled with the ‘simply clever’ practicality like the rubber stoppers in the cupholders and the mobile sleeves in the seatback pockets.

Be it city duties, high trips, airport pickups or going over broken roads, the Kushaq does it all. Making it our pick of the three.

