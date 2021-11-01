After 10 Long Years, Skoda Has Now Discontinued The Rapid

Published On Nov 01, 2021 06:00 PM By Tarun for Skoda Rapid

The compact sedan will soon be replaced by the larger and more premium Slavia

As Skoda stops production of the Rapid, it’s now only available at select dealerships as leftover stock

The Matte Edition was the last version of the Rapid sold.

Some of the inventory is also being offered with a discount of Rs 80,000.

The sedan was launched in 2011 as a rival to the second-gen Hyundai Verna, third-gen Honda City, Fiat Linea, Maruti SX4 and Volkswagen Vento.

It was last available with a 115PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, while its diesel engine was discontinued in 2020.

It will be succeeded by the Slavia which is due to launch in early 2022.

Skoda India has stopped the production of the Rapid. The sedan, which has been on sale for a decade in the country, is now only available at dealerships as part of the leftover stock, and some are being offered with a discount of Rs 80,000.

The Rapid was launched back in 2011 as a cheaper alternative to the Octavia, with 105PS 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines. Back then, it rivalled the second-gen Verna, third-gen City, Fiat Linea, Maruti SX4, and Volkswagen Vento. The sedan experienced a few minor facelifts and powertrain upgrades but no generational update over its stint of 10 years. Skoda has also confirmed that they have sold more than 1 lakh units of the Rapid in that time.

The sedan was last available with a 115PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The popular diesel engine was discontinued in 2020 as it would not be updated to meet the BS6 emission norms, following which it was a petrol-only sedan.

The Rapid wasn’t the best-equipped car in its segment but still came with most of the premium features that were offered in its rivals. It offered automatic AC, cruise control, automatic rain-sensing wipers, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic projector headlamps, four airbags, electronic stability control, and hill hold control.

Skoda is going to replace the Rapid with the Slavia, which is due to launch in early 2022. We have already driven its prototype ahead of its unveiling later this month. Similarly, the Volkswagen Vento (Rapid’s sibling) will also be axed soon, to be replaced by a bigger and more premium sedan.

