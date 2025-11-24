Tata Sierra Launch Tomorrow: Top 5 Things You Need To Know

We expect the Sierra to be priced from around Rs 15 lakh, available across several variants and powertrains

One of the most-awaited launches of the year 2025 is about to happen tomorrow. The Tata Sierra is all set to make a comeback, with the Indian carmaker ready to reveal its entire price range tomorrow. The 2025 Tata Sierra, with its modern styling and tech, will enter the fiercely competitive compact SUV space, ready to take on the popular Hyundai Creta.

If you are planning to book the new Sierra, you should know these five things before the prices are revealed tomorrow.

Stylish In Every Sense

On the outside, the Sierra looks unique and stylish at the same time. It takes some inspiration from the older iteration, but manages to carry the charm in a much more modern and sophisticated way.

Up front, you get slim connected lightning elements (all LED), a gloss black grille, and a chunky bumper with a silver skid plate for contrast. You also get Sierra branding on the fascia (and at the rear as well).

You can get the Sierra in as many as 6 hues, ensuring that there is a colour for every type of buyer.

The profile is what stands out, with the Alpine styling windows bringing back the aura of the OG Sierra. You also get flush door handles for a modern appeal, and sporty-looking 19-inch alloy wheels that go well with the proportions of the car. The rear end has a rather flat design, featuring an upright tailgate with connected LED taillights. You get a rugged bumper with a skid plate. Gloss black finishes can be found all around.

This interior is arguably one of the best that we have seen on a Tata car, with the new triple-screen layout being the highlight inside. You get a four-spoke steering wheel, similar to what you get on the Harrier and Safari. Interestingly, the large windows and massive panoramic sunroof make the cabin feel airy. On the dashboard, you get a soundbar, which looks really cool and should also appeal to the audiophiles out there.

The rear seat is wide enough for three people, and you also get plenty of leg room. Wait for our detailed review, as we will be providing more details about the fit and finish of the cabin. Here’s a quick look at the Sierra’s rear seat space in our test.

Loaded With Tech

It would be safe to say that Tata has gone all out with the equipment on offer. As mentioned above, you get triple screens and a large panoramic sunroof. The three displays include the instrument cluster, infotainment system and an entertainment screen for the co-driver.

Other top features include a 12-speaker JBL sound system, powered and ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a manual boss mode, a wireless phone charger, multi-colour ambient lighting and a cooled glovebox. The only thing that some of its rivals like the Kia Seltos and Grand Vitara get over the Sierra is a head-up display.

Interestingly, the Sierra introduces plenty of new features on a Tata car, and these features make it feel even more premium.

Tata=Safety

In addition to the impressive creature comforts, Tata has also taken care of the safety aspect. The Sierra will get 6 standard airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and front and rear parking sensors.

The Sierra will also get Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) with features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

Powertrain

The Sierra is set to come with both petrol and diesel options, with the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol being introduced on a Tata car for the first time. Here are the specifications.

The Sierra is likely to get a petrol and a diesel engine. Here are the specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol) 1.5-litre diesel engine Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT Power 170 PS 118 PS Torque 280 Nm 260 Nm

Tata will also be launching an EV version of the Sierra, which could possibly be launched soon after the launch of the Sierra ICE. Head over to the following story if you want a get a close look at all the details of the Sierra EV.

Price And Rivals

The Sierra is likely to be priced from around Rs 12 lakh and go up to Rs 25 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). The Sierra will rival the likes of the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Victoris, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara and Skoda Kushaq.