2026 Tata Sierra EV Booking Details And Delivery Timeline Explained

The 2026 Tata Sierra EV has been launched in India, starting from Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom), and the new electric SUV boasts an appealing exterior design while also offering a spacious and feature-loaded cabin. If you have your eyes on bringing one home, then this report is for you, as we give you a rundown of its bookings and delivery details.

2026 Tata Sierra EV: How To Book One?

Tata Motors has opened bookings for the Sierra EV in India. Interested buyers can either directly visit the nearby Tata showroom or check out Tata’s website to know more about the new Sierra EV and pre-book it. The electric SUV is offered in a total of 5 variants with a choice of 2 battery packs. Find out which variant is best suited for your requirements in this story.

Booking The Car Online

If you are planning on buying the Sierra EV, you can have a first look at the electric SUV on Tata’s website and configure the car as per your variant requirements, battery pack size, and multiple exterior colour options. You can follow the following steps, where the full process is explained in detail:

Visit this link for the official model page of the 2026 Tata Sierra EV. On this page, you can book the car, download the brochure, book a test drive or make an enquiry for a callback. Let us start with the booking process of the electric SUV.

Select your preferred battery pack, variant, and charger.

Select your desired exterior colour according to your chosen variant, and proceed towards checkout.

You will have to create an account first with your email ID and phone number.

Enter your personal details and billing details information

Select your preferred dealership, update PAN details, and select your preferred source of funding (own funds or a loan).

Review all information and pay a booking amount of Rs 21,000 to confirm your purchase.

Once this is done, a Tata Motors executive will get in touch with you for further assistance with the banking paperwork and other formal documentation before you take delivery.

Booking Via Dealership (Offline)

The traditional way of booking a car has always been by visiting your nearest dealership. The same can be done here as well. You can pay a visit to your nearest Tata Motors dealership, and once you’re there, do follow these steps:

Consult your requirements with the showroom’s sales executive.

Check out the car in person, have a feel of the spacious cabin, explore all about the features, and get more details on the various customisation options available.

Take a test drive at the dealership if possible. If not, you can request the dealership to bring the vehicle to your home/office for you to check it out.

But do note, we strongly recommend test-driving the vehicle before placing the booking so that you’re satisfied.

Once you’re happy with the decision, you can book the vehicle by paying the token amount.

2026 Tata Sierra EV: Delivery Timeline

Tata Motors has launched the Sierra EV in India, and bookings for their latest electric SUV are now open. Deliveries are slated to begin by 15th July.

We also anticipate that there might be a small duration of waiting period, but that will vary upon the variant you choose.

We will be driving the Tata Sierra EV soon, so stay tuned to the CarDekho website and YouTube channel for our first drive review.

2026 Tata Sierra EV: Overview

The Tata Sierra EV carries forward the retro-inspired design of its ICE counterpart while staying true to the iconic 1992 Sierra. It gets a cleaner front fascia with a body-coloured trim housing the connected LED DRL, horizontally stacked LED headlights, a revised bumper with glossy black elements for improved aerodynamics, and faux silver skid plates. Along the sides, the EV distinguishes itself with QWD badging on all-wheel-drive variants and 19-inch aero-optimised alloy wheels, while retaining signature elements such as the blacked-out rear pillar, squared rear window, flush door handles, and roof rails. At the rear, the only notable change is the Sierra.ev badging, with the connected LED taillights, flat tailgate, integrated spoiler, and muscular bumper continuing to lend the SUV a bold and distinctive road presence.

On the inside, the Tata Sierra EV’s cabin follows a minimalistic approach and blends a premium ambience with modern technology while preserving the airy and spacious feel that has always been associated with the Sierra. The cabin comes finished in a dual-tone colour scheme with leatherette upholstery and high-quality materials. The dashboard is dominated by three screens spanning across the dashboard. The rear seats offer segment-leading space and a very airy feeling, thanks to the large windows, 2-step reclining backrest, panoramic sunroof, and a “boss mode” to slide the co-driver seat forward. All of this makes the Sierra EV well-suited for both everyday commutes as well as long-distance journeys.

In terms of features, Tata has loaded the Sierra EV with a long list of equipment. These features include a triple screen layout including 12.3-inch screens for the passenger entertainment screen, and the touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 10.25-inch digital driver's display The Sierra EV also includes a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, a 12-speaker JBL Black sound system, 65W USB charging, dual-zone climate control, powered tailgate, ambient lighting, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, drive modes and terrain modes, and wireless phone charger.

Safety package includes a Level-2 ADAS suite, 360-degree camera with front and rear sensors, 6 airbags, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, electronic stability control, traction control, hill hold control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. The ICE-powered Sierra has already scored a full 5-star safety rating at Bharat NCAP, and the same is expected to be carried for the Sierra EV as well.

2026 Tata Sierra EV: Battery Specifications

The Tata Sierra EV is available with a total of 2 battery pack options, comprising a 63 kWh unit, a larger 75 kWh unit. Both battery packs support fast charging using a DC fast charger. Tata is also offering a QWD (all-wheel drive) setup on the Sierra EV, which further improves the capabilities of the SUV.

Here are the detailed battery specifications of the new Sierra EV:

Battery Pack 63 kWh 75 kWh 75 kWh No of electric motor(s) 1 1 2 Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2) 565 Km 665 Km TBA Power (PS) 238 PS TBA 238 PS (rear motor), 158 PS (front motor) Torque (Nm) 315 Nm TBA 540 Nm Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) All-wheel-drive (AWD)

2026 Tata Sierra EV: Price And Rivals

Prices for the new Tata Sierra EV begin from Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Sierra EV competes with popular electric SUVs of the segment, including cars like the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, Vinfast VF7, Maruti e Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella.