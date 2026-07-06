Tata Sierra EV Base Vs Top Variant Compared: Pure Vs Empowered A

Tata Motors has recently launched the Sierra EV, and the eSUV is offered in 5 variants: Pure, Pure S, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered A. The Sierra EV has some minor EV-specific design upgrades over the Tata Sierra ICE. Even from the base variant, the Sierra EV comes equipped with an extensive array of features and advanced safety tech. Let’s do a detailed comparison of the base Pure variant and the top-end Empowered A AWD variants of the all-new Tata Sierra EV to see if paying the premium for the top-spec is worth it:

Exterior

Front

The Sierra EV features a clean front fascia with a blanked-off grille. However, the base variant misses out on a few things: front parking sensors, front camera and vertically placed fog lamps.

The Empowered A variant features a front camera and adds fog lamps and front parking sensors on the bumper. The bumpers are blacked out and get a silver element in the lower section, giving a rugged look to the SUV.

Side

Even on the sides, the Pure and the Empowered A variant get the same kind of design treatment with the blacked-out A-pillar, blacked-out ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors) with integrated turn indicators, blacked-out C-pillars and a roof line resembling the iconic Alpine glass layout from the original Tata Sierra.

You can also see the QWD badging on the D-pillar of the Empowered A trim. The Pure variant misses out on a few things like the integrated cameras on the ORVMs, larger 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and roof rails.

Rear

Coming to the rear, the Sierra EV gets an upright tail section with a sturdy look. Both variants boast a muscular and minimalistic styling. The LED tail lamp strip stretches across the tailgate, and the shark-fin antenna on the roof gives a premium and sporty look.

The Tata logo and the Sierra EV badging can be seen placed on the tailgate. The blacked-out cladding extends towards the boot and has a silver design element, giving a rugged feel, and the integrated spoiler on the tailgate hides the rear wiper and the washer.

Colour Options

The Tata Sierra EV Empowered A is offered in 7 colour options: Pristine White, Pure Grey, Coorg Clouds, Bengal Rouge, Andaman Adventure, Rishikesh Rapids and Nainital Nocturne, out of which the Nainital Nocturne will be exclusive for the Empowered A QWD trim.

The Pure variant is offered in three shades: Pristine White, Pure Grey, and Coorg Clouds. If you want to know which variants get which colours, do read our variant-wise colours explainer

Interior

Coming to the interior, there are some noticeable differences between the two trims. The Pure variant gets a dual-screen setup, with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, while the top-spec variant adds another 12.3-inch passenger display and an HUD (heads-up display).

Both variants get adjustable headrests in the front and rear rows and a front armrest with storage.

The steering layout is the same with a four-spoke design, but the Empowered variant further gets a leatherette wrap for a more premium feel.

Both variants get a layered dashboard layout, giving a premium feel to the cabin. The Pure variant features a black and grey theme with fabric seat upholstery. The Empowered A variant gets a black and grey interior theme with leatherette seats.

Features

The standard feature list starting from the Pure variant includes a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, cruise control, paddle shifters for regen, rear window sunshade, 8-speaker sound system, connected car tech, air purifier, drive modes, rear AC vents, auto headlamps and auto wipers, 65W USB charging ports, cooled glovebox, and tilt and telescopic steering wheel.

Over these, the top-end Empowered A trim adds a panoramic sunroof, an additional 12.3-inch passenger display, head-up display, ambient lighting, front LED fog lamps with cornering function, electrically adjustable ORVMs, wireless phone charger, 12-speaker JBL-Black sound system with Dolby Atmos, extendable thigh support, a dedicated drift mode, 6-way powered driver and 4-way powered co-driver seats with ventilation, dual-zone climate control, and powered tailgate.

Safety

The Sierra EV’s standard safety tech includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, hill hold assist (HHA), hill descent control (HDC), and cornering stability control (CSC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), disc brakes for all wheels, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB),

The Empowered A trim further adds a 540-degree camera and Level 2+ ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).

Powertrain

The Sierra EV can be had with two battery pack options of 63kWh and 75kWh capacities, and the SUV is equipped with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) features for added convenience. However, the base trim can only be configured with the smaller option, while the Empowered A variant gets the 75kWh option only. That said, you also have the optional dual-motor AWD setup in the top-spec trim, too. Here are the detailed specifications of these powertrains:

Battery 63 kWh 75 kWh 75 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 2 Claimed Range (MIDC part 1 + Part 2) 535 km 665 km 624 km Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive Rear-wheel drive All-wheel-drive Power 238 PS 209 PS 209 PS (rear motor), 140 PS (front motor) Torque 315 Nm 315 Nm 504 Nm (combined front and rear)

Price & Rivals

The Tata Sierra EV base Pure trim is priced at Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India), and the top-end Empowered A variant is priced between Rs 24.79 and Rs 25.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Note that the vehicle’s ex-showroom cost excludes the 7.2 kW AC fast charger, which can be purchased separately for a premium of Rs 49,000.

The Tata Sierra EV rivals compact electric SUVs like the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, VinFast VF6, MG ZS EV, VinFast VF7, Maruti e Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella.

CarDekho Says…

Even if you buy the base Pure trim of the Tata Sierra EV, you get a long list of features and great safety features. It is equipped with essentials such as 6 airbags and all-wheel disc brakes, automatic headlamps and wipers, cruise control, and whatnot! You can be satisfied with the purchase; it is not going to empty the wallet either.

But if you want the AWD capability, higher range, added features such as a heads-up display, ventilated front seats, triple-screen dashboard layout, a premium 12-speaker JBL-Black sound system, more colour options to choose from, and an ADAS suite, extend the budget and buy the Sierra EV in its top-end Empowered A AWD trim.