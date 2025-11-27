Tata Sierra Base Vs Top Variant: A Detailed Comparison Between Their Features

Right from the base variant, you get plenty of functional features, but the top-spec variant of the Sierra pushes segment boundaries

The all-new Tata Sierra returns as one of the most feature-rich and design-forward SUVs in the segment, offered in multiple variants to suit a broad range of buyers. At the two extreme ends sit the base Smart+ variant and the top-spec Accomplished+ variant, representing two completely different experiences of the same SUV.

While the Smart+ packs all the essentials for budget-conscious buyers, the Accomplished+ elevates the package into a fully-loaded premium offering with segment-first technology, rich comfort features, and advanced safety technology. Here is a comprehensive comparison of what separates the top from the base variant.

Tata Sierra Base Vs Top: Features Compared

The base Smart Plus variant has its share of pros and cons. While it offers the road presence and the iconic name of the Sierra for those who are on a budget, it does come with some crucial compromises. For starters, the dashboard looks empty as it does not get any screens, save for the 4-inch digital unit for the driver.

On the other side, you do get some helpful features that you might not even expect on a base variant. Basics are covered with all four power windows, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, front sliding armrest with storage, rear AC vents, extendable sun visor, manual IRVM auto AC and electrically adjustable ORVMs. But features like rear window sunshades, multiple charging ports (Type-A and C), and keyless entry with push-button start/stop are features that aren’t usually offered in the base variant.

Another good thing is that essential safety features like 6 airbags, ISOFIX mounts, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, hill hold assist, and cornering stability control are offered from the base variant itself. In terms of premium features, you get an electronic parking brake with auto hold and all-wheel disc brakes. The big miss here is that you don’t get a reverse parking camera.

The list is long if you consider the features that you get with the top-spec variants over the base variant. For starters, you get three screens, not just one or two. The third screen features the Arcade app suite, so you can install various apps, play games and even watch shows on it.

Other features include a powered driver seat with memory function, ventilated front seats, a massive panoramic sunroof, a manual boss mode, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, auto dimming IRVM, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, connected car technology with Amazon Alexa connectivity and multi-colour ambient lighting.

The upgrade comes, not just in terms of the equipment, but also the materials inside as there’s leatherette upholstery, a dual-tone theme and other soch-touch touchpoints. To take a closer look at the top-spec Sierra’s interior, check out this story.

In terms of safety, you get a 360-degree camera, the full suite of level-2 ADAS (autonomous driving assistance system), and front parking sensors. Some features as part of ADAS suite include blind spot monitor, autonomous emergency braking, high beam assist, lane keep assist and traffic sign recognition.

Additionally, the rear gets fog lamps for better visibility in foggy conditions, and while not a safety feature, the top variant also gets the cool welcome and goodbye lighting animations.

Powertrain: Base Vs Top

The base-spec variant only comes with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engines, both mated to a manual transmission only. The new and more potent 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is restricted to the higher variants only, starting from Adventure +.

As for the top most variant, the Accomplished +, that gets a diesel manual, diesel automatic, and turbo-petrol automatic powertrain options.

Here’s a closer look at the specifications of these engines:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol 1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol) 1.5-litre diesel engine Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Power 106 PS 160 PS 118 PS Torque 145 Nm 255 Nm 260 Nm (MT), 280 Nm (AT)

Here’s a closer look at the Sierra’s variant-wise powertrain distribution.

Should You Pick The Base Variant?

The base variant of the Sierra looks appealing enough for someone who's on a really tight budget but wants to own a Sierra anyhow. It packs some functional features, but do note that you will have to spend money on the infotainment system, speakers, and reverse parking camera. Some wheel covers will also be in order in case you don’t want everyone to know that you’re driving a base variant.

So if you are planning to get the entry-level Smart + variant, remember to keep around Rs 50,000 to Rs 90,000 aside for accessories. Tata’s yet to reveal prices of the one-above-base Pure variant, which might be a good pick if priced well. That being said, at Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom), you cannot ignore the Sierra’s base variant if you are on a budget.

Stay tuned for the full price reveal of the Sierra, which will happen in the first week of December. To know about other details of the Sierra, check out our launch story, where we have covered everything that you need to know.

Note: All images above are of the top-end Accomplished Plus variant