Tata Punch MT Fuel Efficiency: Claimed vs Real
Published On Dec 12, 2021 10:00 AM By Rohit for Tata Punch
Tata claims a mileage of 18.97kmpl for the Punch MT, and we tested it to see if it holds true in the real world
In October 2021, Tata launched the Punch micro SUV. Priced from Rs 5.48 lakh to Rs 9.08 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the micro SUV gets only a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine.
While we have already conducted our fuel efficiency test of the Punch AMT, we wanted to see how economical its manual transmission is in real-world conditions.
Here are the numbers that matter:
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre Petrol
|
Power
|
86PS
|
Torque
|
113Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT
|
Claimed fuel efficiency
|
18.97 kmpl
|
Tested fuel efficiency (City)
|
13.86kmpl
|
Tested fuel efficiency (Highway)
|
17.08kmpl
Tata’s micro SUV couldn’t match its claimed fuel efficiency in the city or on the highway, for that matter, falling short by 5kmpl and 2kmpl, respectively.
Here’s the mileage you can expect from the Punch MT based on varied driving scenarios:
|
Mileage
|
City:Highway (50:50)
|
City:Highway (25:75)
|
City:Highway (75:25)
|
15.3kmpl
|
16.14kmpl
|
14.54kmpl
The Punch MT is most economical on the highway, and you can expect it to return a little over 16kmpl, provided highway runs constitute 75 percent of your total commute. On the other hand, if your commute is split equally between city and highway, fuel efficiency will likely dip by about 1kmpl. And if you’re mostly driving around within city limits, you should get on average 14-15km to a litre.
Please remember that these figures are only indicative and bound to change depending on the road and car conditions. If you own a Punch MT, do share your findings with us in the comments.
