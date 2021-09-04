Tata Punch vs Hyundai Casper: Exterior Compared In Pictures

Published On Sep 04, 2021 10:30 AM By Sonny for Tata Punch

These micro SUVs are due to be launched in the coming months, each with its own distinctive styling

The micro SUV space seems primed to flourish, following the unveiling of the exterior of the Tata Punch and the India-bound Hyundai Casper in Korea. While the Punch is due to be launched sometime in September, the Casper is expected to arrive here in 2022. While we wait for more details of each model to surface, let’s compare the exterior design of each in pictures:

Front

Both models have gone for a split-headlamp design with integrated LED daytime running lights and turn indicators along the bonnet line while the headlamps are positioned lower on the bumper. The Punch’s front fascia is styled similar to the Tata Harrier but with chunky cladding that also acts as most of the bumper.

Meanwhile, Hyundai will be offering the Casper in Korea with two front-end designs. Its integrated DRLs and indicators are connected by a black strip. It has a large grille that also houses the spherical headlamps which also feature illuminated rings. One looks sportier with a patterned grille while the other has a more open grille design with two more spheres between the headlamps that seem to be rally-inspired.

Side

Both the micro SUVs have boxy proportions but the Punch seems more muscular while the Casper has sharper details. Both feature body cladding along their bottom edge that runs all the way around to look more rugged but the one on the Punch is chunkier and takes up more of the design. The Casper’s body-coloured B- and C-pillars and chiselled wheel arches make it more visually distinct than the Tata model.

Rear

The Tata Punch’s rear-end design looks simple and conventional in comparison to that of the Hyundai Casper. It has arrow-style tail lamps and the cladding acts as the chunky rear bumper. Meanwhile, the Casper has a gloss black surround around the tail lamps which are overlaid with a triangular LED pattern. The Hyundai’s rear bumper mirrors the front fascia with a silver section that houses the spherical lamps and the number plate. It also features black cladding between the bumper and rear skid plate but it is not as dominant as seen on the Punch.

Engine Options

The Tata Punch is expected to be offered with an 86PS 1.2-litre engine with the choice of a 5-speed manual and AMT gearboxes. It could get the option of a 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol as well.

The Casper will be powered by Hyundai’s 1-litre turbo-petrol engine making 100PS which is also offered with the Grand i10 Nios. It is likely to be offered with the Nios’ other engine options too: 83PS 1.2-litre petrol and 75PS 1.2-litre diesel.

Expected Prices

The Punch is expected to be priced from Rs 5.5 lakh while the Casper is likely to be a more premium offering with an expected starting price of Rs 6 lakh.