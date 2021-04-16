Take A Sneak Peek Into The Upcoming Tata HBX

Published On Apr 16, 2021 10:31 AM By Tarun for Tata HBX

It is expected to be priced from Rs 5 lakh and will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Tata is expected to launch the HBX in India this year.

Its cabin has been spied, and it is identical to the near production version showcased at Auto Expo 2020.

Will get a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment, steering-mounted controls, cruise control, automatic AC, push-engine-start/stop button, and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

Safety features could include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and a parking camera.

Might get only an 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, paired with 5-speed manual and AMT options.

The Tata HBX micro SUV, unveiled at Auto Expo 2020, is expected to launch later this year. But ahead of that, its interior has been spied, revealing a few interesting details.

The cabin looks similar to that of the near-production version showcased at the Auto Expo, 2020. There’s a three-spoke steering wheel with audio, telephone, and cruise control switches, an Altroz-inspired semi-digital instrument cluster featuring a 7-inch colour display, a free-floating 7-inch touchscreen infotainment display, and a push-engine start/stop button.

There’s automatic climate control similar to that of the Altroz, a USB charging port, a 12V socket, and a 5-speed manual gearbox. The cabin is camouflaged, but we expect a dual-tone theme. Also, the HBX could borrow the Altroz’s features, including auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and connected car technology. Passenger safety should be taken care of by dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and a rear parking camera.

Tata could provide the HBX with only a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol. This engine does duties on the Tiago, Tigor, and Altroz, and produces 86PS and 113Nm. Transmission options could include a 5-speed manual and AMT. Tata might also introduce the electric HBX in the future.

The micro SUV will likely retail from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. It will be positioned below the Nexon and Altroz (but above the Tigor) and rival the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100.

Source